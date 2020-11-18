VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HANDA MINING CORPORATION ("HAND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated August 17, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 20, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")

[formerly Honey Badger Exploration Inc. ("TUF")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 30, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, November 20, 2020, the common shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Honey Badger Exploration Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining (Non-Oil & Gas) Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of shares with no par value of which



93,053,224 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil common shares







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TUF (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 438340101 (NEW)

________________________________________

PYROGENESIS CANADA INC. ("PYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Friday, November 20, 2020, under the symbol "PYR".

As a result of this graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "PYR" on TSX Venture Exchange after Thursday, November 19, 2020 and the Company's common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

PYROGENÈSE CANADA INC. (« PYR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Migration, Retrait de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les actions ordinaires de la société seront inscrites et admises à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto à l'ouverture des affaires le vendredi, 20 novembre 2020, sous le symbole « PYR ».

Compte tenu de cette migration, il n'y aura plus de négociation sous le symbole « PYR » à la Bourse de croissance TSX après le jeudi 19 novembre 2020 et les actions ordinaires de la société seront retirées de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX lors de l'admission à la négociation à la Bourse de Toronto.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

[formerly Trusted Brand 2016 Inc. ("HAH.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been suspended from trading since December 10, 2018 for failing to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months from its listing.

Reinstated for Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 6, 2018, the Company has now completed its Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 20, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company (new CUSIP 98721W 10 1) under the new symbol "YEG" on TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Friday, November 20, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the Company's arm's length acquisition of all shares of 1421526 Alberta Ltd. in consideration of 36,862,905 common shares of the Company at a deemed $0.20 per share and the assumption of shareholder loans in the aggregate amount of $3,955,842 converted into 19,779,208 common shares of the Company at $0.20 per share.

50,977,902 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 5,664,211 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 1,800,200 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Ben Lui Y 50,977,902





Name Change





Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 15, 2020 and September 10, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 20, 2020, the common shares of Yorkton Equity Group Inc. will be listed and the common shares of Trusted Brand 2016 Inc. will be delisted.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,804,330 shares







Purchase Price: $0.20 per share







Warrants: 7,804,330 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,804,330 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period









$0.30 in the second year









$0.30 in the third year







Number of Placees: 110 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Mark Wilbert Y 125,000 Evan Chan Y 50,000 William Smith Y 27,500

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "Lessors of Non-Residential Buildings" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

68,409,343 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 58,442,313 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: YEG (new) CUSIP Number: 98721W 10 1 (new)



Company Contact: Ben Lui, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 3165 Manulife Place

10180 – 101 Street

Edmonton, AB T5J 3S4 Company Phone Number: (780) 409-8228 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________

20/11/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 17, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $375,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $5.42 per share (subject to a 35% cash Pre-payment Penalty and a 40% cash Default Payment Penalty)







Maturity date: Earlier of 5 years from issue date; financing of $2,000,000 or more or earlier date as the principal amount may become due.







Warrants: 69,188 detachable warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $5.42 per share for a five-year period.







Interest rate: 5 % per annum and 12% per annum in the event of default







Number of Placees: 1 Placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Evergreen Capital Management LLC Y $375,000.00 (Jeffrey S. Pazdro)









Finder's Fee: ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc. will receive $26,500 and 4,890 Compensation Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $5.42 per share for a five-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issue a news release dated November 17, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CAIRO RESOURCES INC. ("QAI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 2, 2020 and July 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,375,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Number of Placees: 12 Placees



Finder's Fee: A15 Capital Corp. (Luis Zapata) will receive a finder's fee of $30,300.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 16, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC. ("SPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 9, 2020 and further amended on October 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 1 Placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Investissements Elmag Inc. Y 20,000,000





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 9, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,950,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per share



Warrants: 1,950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,950,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.10 for more than 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company will have the right to accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 days following the date of receipt of a written notice from the Company announcing the reduced warrant terms. Any portion of the Warrants unexercised after the acceleration will be cancelled and thereafter void.



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $7,000 cash and 175,000 broker warrants





Lamont Stradeski – $400 cash

Each broker warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 until October 2, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated October 2, 2020 and November 12, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 05, 2020:

Number of Shares: 500,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.20 per share







Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40







Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years







Number of Placees: 1 Placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Howe Street Capital Corp. Y 500,000 (Alex Heath)





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 16, 2020 and October 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 40,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,000,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period







Number of Placees: 77 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Alan Carter Y 200,000 Dennis Moore Y 400,000 0923383 B.C. Ltd.



(Paul Hansed) Y 200,000 Randall Chatwin Y 400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[4 Placees] P 1,300,000





Finder's Fee:



$15,060.00 and 301,200 finder warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. $8,100.00 and 162,000 finder warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. $6,000.00 and 120,000 finder warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. $12,000.00 and 240,000 finder warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation $1,200.00 and 24,000 finder warrants payable to Odlum Brown Limited $2,400.00 and 48,000 finder warrants payable to P.I. Financial Corp. $1,200.00 and 24,000 finder warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $3,000.00 payable to Pertinax Capital BVBA $3,000.00 and 60,000 finder warrants payable to Roland Eschle $3,600.00 and 72,000 finder warrants payable to Small Cap Invest Ltd.

Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for a 36 month period from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated November 3, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 22, 2020 and further amended on October 30, 2020:

Number of FT Units: 3,025,710 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.







Purchase Price: $0.35 per share







Warrants: 1,512,855 whole common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,512,855 common shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 24 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of FT Units Reginald F. Walker Y 488,571





Finder's Fee: Accilent Capital Management Inc. – 1,501.50 cash payments and 4,290 Finder's Warrants









Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $1,050.00 cash payments and 3,000 Finder's Warrants









Ede Asset Management Inc. – $15,839.92 cash payments and 45,257 Finder's Warrants









Mine Equities Ltd. – 30,000.00 cash payments and 85,714 Finder's Warrants



Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable at an exercise price of $0.45 for one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,375,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per flow-through share



Warrants: 687,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 687,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $21,000 cash and 52,500 broker warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $8,750 cash and 43,750 broker warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.50 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 17, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:01 p.m. PST, November 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. ("GRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 18, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KESTREL GOLD INC. ("KGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation two separate option agreements ("Agreements") dated October 26, 2020, between the Company and an Arm's Length third party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company will have the option to exercise and earn an undivided 100% interest in the Grabben Gold and Sixtymile properties located in the Yukon Territory. The Company will provide total consideration as follows for each property mentioned above:



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES







Upon signing of the Agreements $5,000 200,000 Nil On the 1st anniversary of signing $5,000 200,000 an aggregate of $80,000 On the 2nd anniversary of signing $5,000 200,000 an aggregate of $160,000 On the 3rd anniversary of signing $5,000 200,000 an aggregate of $240,000 On the 4th anniversary of signing $5,000 200,000 an aggregate of $600,000

As per the terms of the Agreements, the Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR Royalty") on the associated mining claims once the Company decides to exercise its option to acquire each property. One-half of the NSR Royalty will be subject to a buyback provision by the Company for an additional $1,000,000 to the Vendor.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 27, 2020.

________________________________________

NBS CAPITAL INC. ("NBS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on December 17, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of December 17, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated November 27, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

____________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 10, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and Longyear TM, Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire an existing 2.4% net smelter return royalty interest (the "NSR Royalty") on approximately 18% of the of the Maturi and Maturi southwest copper-nickel-platinum deposits (the "Twin Metals Project") located in Minnesota, USA and owned by Antofagasta PLC.

In consideration of the NSR Royalty an upfront cash payment of US$1,800,000 and the issuance of 161,572 common shares of the Company will be made on closing.

Additional future payments of up to US$2,000,000 in cash and up to US$2,000,000 in common shares (based on a 20-day VWAP prior to issuance) are contingent upon certain milestones having been achieved.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 11, 2020.

________________________________________

ORO X MINING CORP. ("OROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement dated October 6, 2020 (the "Amending Agreement"), between Oro X Mining Corp. (the "Company") and Coriorcco Gold S.A.C. (the "Optionor"), whereby the terms of the option agreement assigned to the Company on October 8, 2020 to acquire an undivided 100% interest in certain minerals claims (the "Coriorcco Project"), located in Ayacucho, Peru, have been amended.

Under the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company will make a cash payment of US$190,000 to the Optionor following the registration of the amending agreement and make a conditional payment (payable in cash or shares) based on the size of the mineral resource (in the measured and indicated category) defined on the Project in a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

The payment will equal:

US$350,000 if a measured and indicated resource of 500,000 to 999,999 ounces of gold is established;

if a measured and indicated resource of 500,000 to 999,999 ounces of gold is established; US$450,000 if a measured and indicated resource of one million to 1,499,999 ounces of gold is established; or

if a measured and indicated resource of one million to 1,499,999 ounces of gold is established; or US$850,000 if a measured and indicated resource in excess of 1,500,000 ounces of gold is established.

Any shares issued pursuant to this conditional payment will be priced at the greater of $0.41 and the 10-day VWAP 10 days prior to filing of the relevant technical report.

In exchange, the parties have agreed to remove the requirement for the Company to make the upfront advance payment to the Optionor and the requirement for the Company to commence small scale mining by April, 2021, has been extended to April, 2022, with the option to extend a further 12 months to April, 2023, by incurring US$200,000 in exploration expenditures.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2020 and October 8, 2020.

________________________________________

TAILWIND CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Information Circular

BULLETIN DATE: November 18, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Information Circular dated November 12, 2020, for the purpose of mailing to shareholders and filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

