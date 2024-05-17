VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN V2024-1493

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on May 9, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening May 22, 2024, the common shares of Abrasilver Resource Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

124,940,783 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ABRA (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 00379L304 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1494

AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1495

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.045

Payable Date: June 15, 2024

Record Date: May 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: May 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1496

COLOURED TIES CAPITAL INC. ("TIE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 5, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated February 2, 2024, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/05/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1497

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 11,388,089 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 6, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 6, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,388,089 shares with 11,388,089 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 30, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1498

BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 10, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,600,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.50 per share Warrants: 2,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,800,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 7 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 16, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1499

E3 LITHIUM LTD. ("ETL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,413,979 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 8, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 8, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.86

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,413,979 pre-funded share purchase warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 16, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1500

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 357,016 shares to settle outstanding debt for $17,850.96.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $3,440.55 $0.05 68,810 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1501

INSURAGUEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ISGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 20, 2024, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on April 29, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 65,048,925 shares at a price of $0.0125 were issued.

No common shares were issued pursuant to the stand-by commitments. As consideration for the stand-by commitments, the Company issued 311,209 non-transferable bonus warrants at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for five (5) years from the date of issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 15, 2024 and May 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1502

SILVER PREDATOR CORP. ("SPD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,830,891 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.165 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,830,891 shares with 5,830,891 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 9, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1503

TRILLIUM ACQUISITION CORP. ("TCK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:49 a.m. PST, May 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1504

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 17, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1505

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, May 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1506

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the decrease in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 101,111 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 15, 2026 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: CAD$53.10 (post-consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: USD$5.00 (approx. CAD$6.7355) New Acceleration Provision of Warrants: USD$6.50 (approx. CAD$8.7562)

New Warrant Acceleration Provision:

If the volume weighted average price for the Company's common shares on TSXV is greater than USD$6.50 (approx. CAD$8.7562) per common share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, then the Company may give notice to the Holders of the Warrant by way of a news release (the "Notice") notifying such Holder that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) calendar days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Calgary time) on the 30th day after the date of delivery of the Notice (the "Forced Conversion Right"). Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the Forced Conversion Right shall only be available to the Company on or after such time in which such forced exercise of the Warrants will result in the issuance of Free Trading Shares to the Holder.

These warrants were issued on October 15, 2021 while listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange pursuant to a prospectus of 322,889 units with 322,889 share purchase warrants attached (post-consolidation - 9:1 on November 14, 2023) and issued an additional 48,433 warrants (post-consolidation) from the exercised Underwriter Option. Warrants have an expiry date of October 15, 2026.

_______________________________________

