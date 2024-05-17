TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
BULLETIN V2024-1493
ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's directors on May 9, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening May 22, 2024, the common shares of Abrasilver Resource Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow
|
nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ABRA (unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
00379L304 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1494
AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2024 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1495
BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.045
Payable Date: June 15, 2024
Record Date: May 31, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: May 31, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1496
COLOURED TIES CAPITAL INC. ("TIE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 5, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated February 2, 2024, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
24/05/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1497
AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
11,388,089
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
June 6, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 6, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.40 (Unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,388,089 shares with 11,388,089 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 30, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1498
BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 10, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,600,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,800,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.75 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
600,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 16, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1499
E3 LITHIUM LTD. ("ETL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
3,413,979
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
July 8, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
July 8, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$1.86
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,413,979 pre-funded share purchase warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 16, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1500
EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 357,016 shares to settle outstanding debt for $17,850.96.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
10 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
3
|
$3,440.55
|
$0.05
|
68,810
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished. For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1501
INSURAGUEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ISGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 20, 2024, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on April 29, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 65,048,925 shares at a price of $0.0125 were issued.
No common shares were issued pursuant to the stand-by commitments. As consideration for the stand-by commitments, the Company issued 311,209 non-transferable bonus warrants at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for five (5) years from the date of issuance.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 15, 2024 and May 10, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1502
SILVER PREDATOR CORP. ("SPD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,830,891
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
June 22, 2024
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 31, 2025
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.165 (Unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,830,891 shares with 5,830,891 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 9, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1503
TRILLIUM ACQUISITION CORP. ("TCK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:49 a.m. PST, May 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1504
USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 17, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1505
VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:46 a.m. PST, May 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-1506
XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: May 17, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the decrease in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
101,111
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 15, 2026
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
CAD$53.10 (post-consolidation)
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
USD$5.00 (approx. CAD$6.7355)
|
New Acceleration Provision of Warrants:
|
USD$6.50 (approx. CAD$8.7562)
New Warrant Acceleration Provision:
If the volume weighted average price for the Company's common shares on TSXV is greater than USD$6.50 (approx. CAD$8.7562) per common share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, then the Company may give notice to the Holders of the Warrant by way of a news release (the "Notice") notifying such Holder that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) calendar days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Calgary time) on the 30th day after the date of delivery of the Notice (the "Forced Conversion Right"). Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the Forced Conversion Right shall only be available to the Company on or after such time in which such forced exercise of the Warrants will result in the issuance of Free Trading Shares to the Holder.
These warrants were issued on October 15, 2021 while listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange pursuant to a prospectus of 322,889 units with 322,889 share purchase warrants attached (post-consolidation - 9:1 on November 14, 2023) and issued an additional 48,433 warrants (post-consolidation) from the exercised Underwriter Option. Warrants have an expiry date of October 15, 2026.
_______________________________________
