AUDREY CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AUD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated November 24, 2021, effective at market open on November 30, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on November 26, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 27, 2021.

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0283

Payable Date: January 31, 2022; February 28, 2022 and March 31, 2022

Record Date: January 14, 2022; February 15, 2022 and March 15, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: January 13, 2022; February 14, 2022 and March 14, 2022 respectively.

MINTO METALS CORP. ("MNTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

At the opening, Monday, November 29, 2021, the Common shares of the Company will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange, pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Application for Listing pursuant to Exchange Requirements.

New Listing-Shares

The Company's Listing Application dated November 12, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

On November 24, 2021, 1246778 BC Ltd. ("778 BC"), a non-listed reporting issuer, and Minto Explorations Ltd. ("Minto"), a private mining issuer, completed an arm's length amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") to continue as the Company. Consideration for the Amalgamation consisted of the issuance of 60,555,989 Company shares on a 1 for 1 basis in exchange for common shares of 778 BC and Minto at a deemed price of $2.60 per share. 778 BC completed a share consolidation on a 9.4 old for 1 new basis prior to completion of the Amalgamation. Minto completed a share consolidation on a 12 old for 1 new basis prior to completion of the Amalgamation.

55,458,660 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Amalgamation are subject to a Tier 1 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period upon completion of the transaction. In accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions, 327,126 common shares issued to non-Principals are subject to a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period upon completion of the transaction.

The Qualifying Property is located in the Yukon Territory.

The Amalgamation also involved the following concurrent private placement transactions.

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement of 778 BC subscription receipts announced June 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,161,898 shares



Purchase Price: $2.60 per share



Number of Placees: 64 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Cedro Holdings I, LLC (Didric Cederholm) Y 726,923 Christopher Stewart Y 60,000 Greg McKnight Y 48,077





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NIL







Agent's Fee: Stifel Nicholas Canada Inc. received $125,408 cash.





Raymond James Ltd. received $97,540 cash.





Haywood Securities Inc. received $34,836 cash.





Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received $20,901 cash.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of 778 BC subscription receipts announced June 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,140,978 shares



Purchase Price: $2.60 per share



Number of Placees: 206 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Pembridge Resources Plc



(Gati Saad Al-Jebouri) Y 1,461,539 Edith M. Hofmeister Y 100,000 Gati Saad Al-Jebouri Y 96,154 Lazaros Nikeas Y 96,153 David J. Birch Y 23,000 Joe Phillips Y 19,231 David Benson Y 1,923





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 505 shares (4 placees)







Agent's Fee: Stifel Nicholas Canada Inc. received $162,746 cash.





Raymond James Ltd. received $126,580 cash.





Haywood Securities Inc. received $45,207 cash.





Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received $27,124 cash.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of 778 BC common shares announced October 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,173,076 shares



Purchase Price: $2.60 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 96,153 shares (1 placee)



Finder's Fee: Stifel Nicholas Canada Inc. receives $216,000 cash advisory fee.





Raymond James Ltd. receives $168,000 cash advisory fee.





Haywood Securities Inc. receives $60,000 cash advisory fee.





Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. receives $36,000 cash advisory fee.

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement of Minto flow-through common shares announced October 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,420,076 shares



Purchase Price: $2.60 per share



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Greg McKnight Y 48,077





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 2,300,000 shares (1 placee)



Agent's Fee: Stifel Nicholas Canada Inc. receives $169,889 cash.





Raymond James Ltd. receives $132,136 cash.





Haywood Securities Inc. receives $47,191 cash.





Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. receives $28,315 cash.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Minto flow-through common shares announced October 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 39,830 shares



Purchase Price: $2.60 per share



Number of Placees: 9 placees



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement NIL



Agent's Fee: Stifel Nicholas Canada Inc. receives $2,796 cash.





Raymond James Ltd. receives $2,175 cash.





Haywood Securities Inc. receives $777 cash.





Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. receives $466 cash.

The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Commence Date: At the opening, Monday, November 29, 2021, the Common shares

will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture

Exchange, pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation

regarding the Application for Listing pursuant to Exchange

Requirements.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with a par value of which

72,491,847 common shares are issued and outstanding





Escrowed Shares: 55,785,786 common shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: MNTO (new) CUSIP Number: 604474 10 6 (new)

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated November 12, 2021.

Company Contact: David Birch, CFO Company Address: 61 Wasson Place

Whitehorse, Yukon Y1A 0H7 Company Phone Number: (416) 895-4824 Company Email Address: [email protected]

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD") ("WFLD.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares and Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the Shares and Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

On November 24, 2021, Wellfield Technologies Inc. completed a business combination involving Seamless Logic Software Limited and MoneyClip Inc., resulting in the Company.

In connection with the transaction, warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated July 16, 2021, and a supplemental warrant indenture dated November 23, 2021 pursuant to a private placement offering of 20,475,000 subscription receipts at $1.00 per subscription receipt, with each subscription receipt converted into one common share and one-half of one warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.00 per share until thirty-six (36) months from November 23, 2021.

The Company is classified as a 'computer systems design and related services' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

102,270,376 common shares are issued and outstanding





Escrowed Shares: 47,661,512 common shares





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol: WFLD CUSIP Number: 94950R 10 3





Agent's Warrants: 819,135 non-transferable share purchase warrants. One Agent's Warrant to purchase one additional share at $1.00 per common share up to 819,135 common shares. The Agent's Warrants will not be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.



Capitalization on Warrants: 10,237,500 share purchase Warrants are issued and outstanding.





Warrant Trading Symbol: WFLD.WT Warrant CUSIP Number: 94950R 11 1

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated November 14, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Levy Cohen Company Address: 666 Burrard St. #2500, Vancouver, BC V6C 2X8 Company Phone Number: +97 25474 02782 Company Email Address: [email protected]

21/11/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 5,769,231 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 24, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.14

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,769,231 shares with 5,769,231 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 28, 2020.

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,793,296 warrants to the following Insider in consideration of a bridge loan of $500,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of six months..



Warrants



Ou Moonrider 2,793,296 Bonus Warrants that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.179 per share for a one year

term.

AUDREY CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AUD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mining property acquisition agreement dated June 24, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire certain mining claims located across Province of Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the consideration payable to the Vendor is: (i) issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company; and (ii) subsequent payment of CDN$10,000,000 (in cash or shares) payable within 5 business days following the Company disclosing a mineral resource pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Further, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR on the Property. The Company will have the option to buy-back 1% of such NSR for $2,000,000, any time prior to the six (6) month anniversary of the announcement to move forward with production. In addition, the Vendor retained an offtake rights to purchase the mineral products produced by the Company on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 26, 2021 and November 22, 2021.

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 15, 2021, the gross proceeds of the Offering, which includes the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, noted in the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 25, 2021, for gross proceeds of $7,475,000 (including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

DGL INVESTMENTS NO. 1 INC. ("DGL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DISTRICT COPPER CORP. ("DCOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,300,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,300,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees



Finder's Fee:

$350.00 payable to P.I. Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on November 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 6, 2021. The private placement utilized the Exchange's temporary relief measures announced April 8, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 23,385,752 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares James Michael McMillan Y 586,403

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 22, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to Jorge Alcaron in consideration of Mr. Alcaron establishing new business contacts and aiding in various negotiations in Mexico relating to continuing administration of the company's projects.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 6, 2021.

GREENFIELD ACQUISITION CORP. ("GAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov.24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GREENFIRST FOREST PRODUCTS INC. ("GFP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a common share purchase agreement, between GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (the "Company") and Boreal Carbon Corporation – a non-arm's length party to the Company ("Boreal"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire common shares of Boreal for aggregate cash consideration of $500,000. Boreal is a non-reporting company that seeks to invest in and manage a portfolio of carbon credit projects through sustainable forest management. The common shares represent approximately 6.1% of the outstanding securities of Boreal.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 24, 2021.

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated November 25, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arms length party - Spinach Pay Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser has acquired certain intellectual property assets of the Company relating to its "Buy-Now and Pay-Later Software".

Under the terms of the Agreement, the CDN$525,000 purchase price has been satisfied by the Purchaser via issuance of a CDN$525,000 principal amount of convertible debenture (the "Debenture"), to the Company.

Maturing over a three (3) year period, the Debenture is interest free and is convertible into common shares of the Purchaser until maturity, at a future volume weighted average conversion price as more particularly described in the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 25, 2021.

MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD. ("MRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 25, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,500,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from December 15, 2021 to December 14, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Haywood Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2021 and November 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $9.60 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Y 5,000,000





(Eric Sprott)









Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $480,000 were payable to Paradigm Capital

Inc. and Richardson Wealth Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. ("NGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 15, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the non-brokered private placement of units at a price of $0.08 per unit as announced by the Company on September 14, 2021 and October 26, 2021.

The following information hereby replaces the information in the bulletin dated November 15, 2021.

Number of Shares: 61,980,900 shares



Warrants: 61,980,900 share purchase warrants to purchase 61,980,900 shares



Number of Placees: 135 placees



Finder's Fee: Goodman & Company – $42,000 cash and 525,000 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a three-year period.





All other finder's fees remain unchanged.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on November 10, 2021, November 12, 2021 and November 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

All other information remains unchanged.

PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale Agreement dated October 16, 2021 between Philippine Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Mr. Peter Draper in connection with the sale of Pacific Metals Canada Philippines Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company for the consideration of $1. The Company will retain a 1% NSR on two mining projects known as Malitao and Dilong.

SHERPA II HOLDINGS CORP. ("SHRP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per share Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 3,500,000 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Thomas O'Neill Y 870,000 Carson Halliday Y 12,500 Galen McNamara Y 700,000 Robert Scott Y 300,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 25, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated 9 November, 2021 and 16 November, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Agent have exercised in full their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 3,375,000 shares of The Planting Hope Company Inc.(the "Company") in connection with the Company's recently completed initial public offering.

Please refer to the Company's news release of November 26, 2021.

