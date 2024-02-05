TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0366
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on February 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
TIE
|
1
|
Coloured Ties Capital Inc.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
|
2023/09/30
|
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.
|
2023/09/30
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2023/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0367
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on February 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
OEE
|
2
|
Memex Inc.
|
Audited annual financial statements for the year.
|
2023/09/30
|
Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.
|
2023/09/30
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109
Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0368
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on Feb. 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
PDH
|
2
|
Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
|
2023/09/30
|
Annual management's discussion
Analysis for the year.
|
2023/09/30
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2023/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0369
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on February 2, 2024, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
|
("UI")
|
Urbanimmersive Inc.
|
Annual Financial Statements
|
2023/09/30
|
MD&A and Certification of Annual Filings
|
2023/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 février 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 2 février 2024 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :
|
Symbole
|
Société
|
Défaut de déposer
|
Période se
|
(« UI »)
|
Urbanimmersive inc.
|
États financiers annuels
Rapport de gestion et attestation annuelle
|
2023/09/30
2023/09/30
Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0370
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 5, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated December 4, 2023, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0371
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
OTS.H
|
NEX
|
Optimus Gold Corp.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
|
2023/09/30
|
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.
|
2023/09/30
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2023/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0372
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commission on February 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
WAV.H
|
NEX
|
Pepcap Resources, Inc.
|
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
|
2023/09/30
|
Annual management's discussion.
Analysis for the year ended
|
2023/09/30
|
Certification of annual filings for the year.
|
2023/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
24/02/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0373
CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, February 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0374
DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,841,678 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.26 per share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fees:
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 31, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0375
GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Warrant Incentive Program
|
# of Warrants:
|
7,280,250
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
420,000 expiring February 2, 2024; 730,000 expiring February 9, 2024; 1,250,000 expiring February 16, 2024; 4,876,250 expiring February 27, 2024.
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
420,000 expiring February 2, 2025; 730,000 expiring February 9, 2025; 1,250,000 expiring February 16, 2025; 4,876,250 expiring February 27, 2025.
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant incentive program of 7,280,250 common shares with 7,280,250 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 15, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0376
REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length 100% acquisition of the Milagro I, II, and III, and Dorada Claims located in the San Dimas district of Durango, Mexico. Consideration is US$100,000 and 1,000,000 common shares. A further payment of US$1,000,000 is due within 60 days of a NI 43-101 report estimating a minimum of 1,000,000 ounces of gold, or 70,000,000 ounces of silver equivalent, in the measured or indicated categories.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0377
STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 12, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,238,822 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.085 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
4,119,411 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,119,411 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.14 per common share for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
15 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
3
|
261,176 flow-through
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
6,558,824 flow-through
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$40,030
|
N/A
|
144,117 finder's
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 until December 20, 2025.
The Company issued news releases on December 12, 2023, December 20, 2023, December 30, 2023, and January 26, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
STELMINE CANADA LTD. (« STH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 février 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le12 décembre 2023 :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
8 238 822 actions accréditives
|
Prix :
|
0,085 $ par action accréditive
|
Bons de souscription :
|
4 119 411 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 119 411 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,14 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
15 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Souscripteurs
|
# total de souscripteurs:
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total d'initiés
|
3
|
261 176 actions accréditives
|
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
|
2
|
6 558 824 actions accréditives
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
40 030 $
|
S/O
|
144 117 bons d'intermédiation
Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 20 décembre 2025.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 12 décembre 2023, 20 décembre 2023, 30 décembre 2023 et 26 janvier 2024.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0378
TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023 and January 24, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,500,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.01 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 1, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
