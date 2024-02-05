TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0366

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on February 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

 

TIE

 

1

 

Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

 

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

 

2023/09/30



 

Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.

 

2023/09/30



 

Certification of annual filings for the year.

 

2023/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0367

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on February 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

OEE

2

  Memex Inc.

Audited annual financial statements for the year.

2023/09/30



 

Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.

 

2023/09/30



 

Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0368

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on Feb. 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

PDH

2

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

2023/09/30



 

Annual management's discussion

 

Analysis for the year.

2023/09/30



Certification of annual filings for the year.

2023/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0369

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on February 2, 2024, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company

Failure to File

Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)

("UI")

Urbanimmersive Inc.

Annual Financial Statements

2023/09/30


 

MD&A and Certification of Annual Filings

 

2023/09/30

 

 

 

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 février 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 2 février 2024 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole

Société

Défaut de déposer

Période se
terminant
(A/M/J)

(« UI »)

Urbanimmersive inc.

États financiers annuels

 

Rapport de gestion et attestation annuelle

2023/09/30

 

2023/09/30




Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0370

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 5, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated December 4, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0371
BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

OTS.H

 NEX

Optimus Gold Corp.

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

2023/09/30



 

Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.

 

2023/09/30



 

Certification of annual filings for the year.

 

2023/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0372

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commission on February 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

WAV.H

NEX

Pepcap Resources, Inc.

Annual audited financial statements for the year.

2023/09/30



 

Annual management's discussion.

 

Analysis for the year ended

 

2023/09/30



Certification of annual filings for the year.

2023/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/02/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0373

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, February 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0374

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2024:

Number of Shares:                   

2,841,678 common shares


Purchase Price:                         

$0.26 per share


Warrants:                                 

N/A


Number of Placees:                   

2 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

N/A


Finder's Fees:

N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 31, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0375

GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Warrant Incentive Program

# of Warrants:                                                 

7,280,250


Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                     

420,000 expiring February 2, 2024; 730,000 expiring February 9, 2024; 1,250,000 expiring February 16, 2024; 4,876,250 expiring February 27, 2024.


New Expiry Date of Warrants:                           

420,000 expiring February 2, 2025; 730,000 expiring February 9, 2025; 1,250,000 expiring February 16, 2025; 4,876,250 expiring February 27, 2025.


Exercise Price of Warrants:                               

$0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant incentive program of 7,280,250 common shares with 7,280,250 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 15, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0376

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length 100% acquisition of the Milagro I, II, and III, and Dorada Claims located in the San Dimas district of Durango, Mexico.  Consideration is US$100,000 and 1,000,000 common shares.  A further payment of US$1,000,000 is due within 60 days of a NI 43-101 report estimating a minimum of 1,000,000 ounces of gold, or 70,000,000 ounces of silver equivalent, in the measured or indicated categories.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0377

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 12, 2023:

Number of Shares:                   

8,238,822 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:                         

$0.085 per flow-through share


Warrants:                                 

4,119,411 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,119,411 common shares


Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.14 per common share for a period of 24 months


Number of Placees:                   

15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:

3

261,176 flow-through
shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

6,558,824 flow-through
shares

Aggregate Cash
Amount ($)

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$40,030

N/A

144,117 finder's
warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 until December 20, 2025.

The Company issued news releases on December 12, 2023, December 20, 2023, December 30, 2023, and January 26, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

STELMINE CANADA LTD. (« STH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 février 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le12 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions :                   

8 238 822 actions accréditives


Prix :                                       

0,085 $ par action accréditive


Bons de souscription :             

4 119 411 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 119 411 actions ordinaires


Prix d'exercice des bons :         

0,14 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois


Nombre de souscripteurs :         

15 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs

# total de souscripteurs:

# total d'actions

Participation total d'initiés
existants:

3

261 176 actions accréditives

Participation total de Groupe Pro:

2

6 558 824 actions accréditives

Montant total en
espéces ($)

# total d'actions

# total de bons de
souscription

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

40 030 $

S/O

144 117 bons d'intermédiation

Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 20 décembre 2025.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 12 décembre 2023, 20 décembre 2023, 30 décembre 2023 et 26 janvier 2024. 

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

 ________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0378

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  February 5, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023 and January 24, 2024:

Number of Shares:                   

6,500,000 common shares


Purchase Price:                         

$0.01 per common share


Warrants:                                 

N/A


Warrant Exercise Price:             

N/A


Number of Placees:                   

4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms:           N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 1, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. 

_______________________________________

