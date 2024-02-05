VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on February 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) TIE 1 Coloured Ties Capital Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023/09/30





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2023/09/30





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-0367

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on February 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) OEE 2 Memex Inc. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2023/09/30





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year. 2023/09/30





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-0368

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on Feb. 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) PDH 2 Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023/09/30





Annual management's discussion Analysis for the year. 2023/09/30





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-0369

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on February 2, 2024, against the following Company for failing to file the document indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) ("UI") Urbanimmersive Inc. Annual Financial Statements 2023/09/30



MD&A and Certification of Annual Filings 2023/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Une interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs a été émise le 2 février 2024 par l'Autorité des marchés financiers envers la société suivante pour défaut de déposer le document indiqué dans la période prescrite :

Symbole Société Défaut de déposer Période se

terminant

(A/M/J) (« UI ») Urbanimmersive inc. États financiers annuels Rapport de gestion et attestation annuelle 2023/09/30 2023/09/30









Suite à l'interdiction d'opérations sur valeurs, la négociation des titres de la société demeurera suspendue jusqu'à ce que la société réponde aux normes de Bourse de croissance TSX. Il est interdit aux membres de transiger les titres de la société durant la période de suspension ou jusqu'à un avis ultérieur.

BULLETIN V2024-0370

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 5, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated December 4, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-0371

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) OTS.H NEX Optimus Gold Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023/09/30





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2023/09/30





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-0372

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commission on February 2, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) WAV.H NEX Pepcap Resources, Inc. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023/09/30





Annual management's discussion. Analysis for the year ended 2023/09/30





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2023/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

24/02/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2024-0373

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC. ("CWV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, February 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0374

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2024:

Number of Shares: 2,841,678 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fees: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 31, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

BULLETIN V2024-0375

GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Warrant Incentive Program

# of Warrants: 7,280,250



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 420,000 expiring February 2, 2024; 730,000 expiring February 9, 2024; 1,250,000 expiring February 16, 2024; 4,876,250 expiring February 27, 2024.



New Expiry Date of Warrants: 420,000 expiring February 2, 2025; 730,000 expiring February 9, 2025; 1,250,000 expiring February 16, 2025; 4,876,250 expiring February 27, 2025.



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant incentive program of 7,280,250 common shares with 7,280,250 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 15, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-0376

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length 100% acquisition of the Milagro I, II, and III, and Dorada Claims located in the San Dimas district of Durango, Mexico. Consideration is US$100,000 and 1,000,000 common shares. A further payment of US$1,000,000 is due within 60 days of a NI 43-101 report estimating a minimum of 1,000,000 ounces of gold, or 70,000,000 ounces of silver equivalent, in the measured or indicated categories.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0377

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,238,822 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.085 per flow-through share



Warrants: 4,119,411 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,119,411 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 3 261,176 flow-through

shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 6,558,824 flow-through

shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $40,030 N/A 144,117 finder's

warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 until December 20, 2025.

The Company issued news releases on December 12, 2023, December 20, 2023, December 30, 2023, and January 26, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

STELMINE CANADA LTD. (« STH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le12 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 8 238 822 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,085 $ par action accréditive



Bons de souscription : 4 119 411 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 119 411 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,14 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 15 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés

existants: 3 261 176 actions accréditives Participation total de Groupe Pro: 2 6 558 824 actions accréditives



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 40 030 $ S/O 144 117 bons d'intermédiation

Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Chaque bon d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,10 $ par action jusqu'au 20 décembre 2025.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse daté du 12 décembre 2023, 20 décembre 2023, 30 décembre 2023 et 26 janvier 2024.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

BULLETIN V2024-0378

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 18, 2023 and January 24, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.01 per common share



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 1, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

