TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Oct 22, 2024, 19:28 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3107
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 21, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
VMC
|
2
|
VICINITY MOTOR CORP.
|
Interim financial report for the period.
|
2024/06/30
|
Management's discussion and analysis for the period.
|
2024/06/30
|
Certification of interim filings for the period.
|
2024/06/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
24/10/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3108
ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,251,999.96
|
Offering:
|
20,866,666 Listed Shares with 20,866,666 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for a period of 36 months
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated October 10, 2024.
MINES ABCOURT INC. (« ABI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 octobre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
1 251 999,96 $
|
Placement :
|
20 866 666 actions inscrites et 20 866 666 bons de souscription
|
Prix offert :
|
0,06 $ par action inscrite
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
bons de souscription :
|
Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,08 $ pendant une période de 36 mois
|
Commissions en titres:
|
S.O.
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 10 octobre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3109
AISIX SOLUTIONS INC. ("AISX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$500,000
|
Offering:
|
16,666,666 Common Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.03 per Common Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 18, 2024 and October 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3110
APOLO IV ACQUISITION CORP. ("AIV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:34 a.m. PST, October 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3111
BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$109,209.95
|
Offering:
|
7,280,663 Listed Shares with 7,280,663 non-transferable warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.015 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 16, 2024, October 2, 2024, and October 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3112
GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's-length purchase agreement between Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") dated June 12, 2024 (the "Agreement"), to acquire the Motherlode Crown Grants. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 250,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor upon successful transfer of the Motherlode Crown Grants to the Company. The Company will cover all costs related to the transfer of the Motherlode Crown Grants and, at closing, will grant the Vendor a 1-per-cent net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the grants, while retaining the option to purchase the NSR royalty for $250,000 at any time.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 17, 2024 and October 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3113
LQWD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("LQWD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,240,000
|
Offering:
|
3,200,000 Listed Shares with 3,200,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.70 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
640,000 warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
640,000 warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
640,000 warrants have an exercise price of $1.50 per share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
640,000 warrants have an exercise price of $1.75 per share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
640,000 warrants have an exercise price of $2.00 per share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 160,000
|
Commission Terms:
|
32,000 non-transferable warrant are exercisable at $1.00 for a five-year period.
|
32,000 non-transferable warrant are exercisable at $1.25 for a five-year period.
|
32,000 non-transferable warrant are exercisable at $1.50 for a five-year period.
|
32,000 non-transferable warrant are exercisable at $1.75 for a five-year period.
|
32,000 non-transferable warrant are exercisable at $2.00 for a five-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 27, 2024, October 9, 2024 and October 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3114
OROSUR MINING INC. ("OMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,501,063.30
|
Offering:
|
30,035,971 Listed Shares with 15,017,986 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.0665 per warrant for a 2-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Turner Pope Investments Ltd. N/A 3,003,597
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 5-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 30, 2024 and October 4, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3115
PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$400,000
|
Offering:
|
16,000,000 Listed Shares with 16,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.025 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per warrant for a 3-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 8, 2024, October 10, 2024, and October 17, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3116
PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,213,750 shares to settle outstanding debt for $124,275.
Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
3
|
$118,650
|
$0.02
|
5,932,500
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3117
RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:56 p.m. PST, Oct. 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3118
RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3119
ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,000,000
|
Offering:
|
20,000,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 30, 2024 and October 15, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3120
TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:28 p.m. PST, October 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3121
TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
