VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3107

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 21, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) VMC 2 VICINITY MOTOR CORP. Interim financial report for the period. 2024/06/30





Management's discussion and analysis for the period. 2024/06/30





Certification of interim filings for the period. 2024/06/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/10/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3108

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,251,999.96



Offering: 20,866,666 Listed Shares with 20,866,666 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for a period of 36 months



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 10, 2024.

MINES ABCOURT INC. (« ABI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 octobre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 1 251 999,96 $



Placement : 20 866 666 actions inscrites et 20 866 666 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,06 $ par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,08 $ pendant une période de 36 mois



Commissions en titres: S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 10 octobre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3109

AISIX SOLUTIONS INC. ("AISX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $500,000



Offering: 16,666,666 Common Shares



Offering Price: $0.03 per Common Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 18, 2024 and October 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3110

APOLO IV ACQUISITION CORP. ("AIV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:34 a.m. PST, October 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3111

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $109,209.95 Offering: 7,280,663 Listed Shares with 7,280,663 non-transferable warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.015 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 16, 2024, October 2, 2024, and October 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3112

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's-length purchase agreement between Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") dated June 12, 2024 (the "Agreement"), to acquire the Motherlode Crown Grants. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue 250,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor upon successful transfer of the Motherlode Crown Grants to the Company. The Company will cover all costs related to the transfer of the Motherlode Crown Grants and, at closing, will grant the Vendor a 1-per-cent net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the grants, while retaining the option to purchase the NSR royalty for $250,000 at any time.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 17, 2024 and October 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3113

LQWD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("LQWD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,240,000 Offering: 3,200,000 Listed Shares with 3,200,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.70 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: 640,000 warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

640,000 warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

640,000 warrants have an exercise price of $1.50 per share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

640,000 warrants have an exercise price of $1.75 per share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

640,000 warrants have an exercise price of $2.00 per share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 160,000









Commission Terms:

32,000 non-transferable warrant are exercisable at $1.00 for a five-year period.

32,000 non-transferable warrant are exercisable at $1.25 for a five-year period.

32,000 non-transferable warrant are exercisable at $1.50 for a five-year period.

32,000 non-transferable warrant are exercisable at $1.75 for a five-year period.

32,000 non-transferable warrant are exercisable at $2.00 for a five-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 27, 2024, October 9, 2024 and October 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3114

OROSUR MINING INC. ("OMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,501,063.30 Offering: 30,035,971 Listed Shares with 15,017,986 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.0665 per warrant for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Turner Pope Investments Ltd. N/A 3,003,597





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 5-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 30, 2024 and October 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3115

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $400,000 Offering: 16,000,000 Listed Shares with 16,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.025 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 3-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 8, 2024, October 10, 2024, and October 17, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3116

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,213,750 shares to settle outstanding debt for $124,275.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares



















Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $118,650 $0.02 5,932,500









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3117

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:56 p.m. PST, Oct. 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3118

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3119

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,000,000 Offering: 20,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 30, 2024 and October 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3120

TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:28 p.m. PST, October 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3121

TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

