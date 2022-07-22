VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAMROVA RESOURCES INC. ("CAV.H")

[formerly Camrova Resources Inc. ("CAV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of July 26, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CAV to CAV.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued April 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

IMPERIAL HELIUM CORP. ("IHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Delist:

Effective at the close of business on July 25, 2022, the common shares of Imperial Helium Corp. ("Imperial") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") at the request of Imperial.

Plan of Arrangement:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the arrangement between Imperial and Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal") pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated May 2, 2022, and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) dated June 2, 2022 (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, shareholders of Imperial will receive 0.614 of a common share in the capital of Royal ("Royal Common Shares") for every one (1) common share of Imperial ("Imperial Common Shares") held. The full details of the transaction are as follows:

1. 63,867,233 Royal Common Shares (subject to rounding) in exchange for 93,018,295 Imperial Common Shares, inclusive of 4,444,444 Imperial Common Shares issued to Cronin Services Ltd. to reduce outstanding royalty obligations.

2. 11,000,000 Imperial Common Shares to be issued on the conversion of 11,000,000 Imperial preferred shares pursuant to the Arrangement;

3. 17,763,900 Royal Common Shares issuable on exercise of 28,931,434 Imperial warrants pursuant to the Arrangement;

4. 4,205,900 Royal Common Shares issuable on exercise of 4,205,900 new Royal options issued in exchange for 6,850,000 Imperial options pursuant to the Arrangement; and

5. 1,752,724 Royal Common Shares issuable on exercise of 1,752,724 Replacement Broker Compensation Units issued in exchange for 2,854,600 Imperial broker compensation units pursuant to the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by common and preferred shareholders of Imperial was obtained at a Special Meeting of Securityholders held on July 12, 2022 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the Arrangement on July 15, 2022. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement closed on July 22, 2022. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in Imperial's Management Information Circular dated June 3, 2022, which is available under Imperial's profile on SEDAR.

SHINE MINERALS CORP. ("SMR.H")

[Formerly Shine Minerals Corp. ("SMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of July 26, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SMR to SMR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares, will be listed and will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, under the symbol "REAX".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "REAX" on the TSX Venture Exchange after July 25, 2022, and its shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

22/07/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Adamera Minerals Corp. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2022.

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Mark Kolebaba Y 250,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 21, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 18, 2022, the Trust may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,029,636 units in its own unit-capital, representing 5% of the Trust's units in circulation. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange from August 1, 2022 until July 31, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Trust.

FIDUCIE DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER CANADIEN NET (« NET.UN »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 22 juillet 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a été avisée qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités daté du 18 juillet 2022, Fiducie de Placement Immobilier Canadien Net (la « fiducie ») peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 1 029 636 parts de son capital, représentant 5 % des parts en circulation de la société. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse du 1 août 2022 au 31 juillet 2023. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par le biais de Financière Banque Nationale au nom de la fiducie.

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 17, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,340,548 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $3,035,000 in connection with an Option Agreement dated May 14, 2020, between the Company and Mega Uranium Ltd.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 14, 2020 and June 15, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,007,666 shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per share Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Alan Carter Y 125,000 Dennis Moore Y 2,666,667

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 14, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2022 and June 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,333,327 flow-through shares and

10,371,126 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through share

$0.14 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 13,704,453 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,704,453 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period (3,333,327 warrants)

$0.28 for a two-year period (10,371,126 warrants)



Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





George Kovalyov Y 85,714





Joel Warawa Y 55,000





1113300 BC Ltd. (Yari Nieken) Y 1,928,571





Triplet Management (Larry Timlick) Y 150,000

Finder's Fees : $16,413.60 in cash and 114,480 finders' warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.28 for a two-year period, payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.





257,142 finders' warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.28 for a two-year period and 37,333 finders' warrants, each exercisable into one flow-through share at $0.30 for a two-year period, payable to Research Capital Corporation.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news release's announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 17, 2022 and July 20, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 141,648,349 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Warrants: 70,824,174 share purchase warrants to purchase 70,824,174 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.39 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 146 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Dundee Resources Limited Y 23,500,000 Richard Cohen Y 400,00 Elaine Bennett Y 40,000 Laurentian Mountain Investments Ltd. Y 1,153,845 Alain Krushnisky

(David Fennell) Y 96,150

Agent's Fee: Sprott Capital Partners LLP $789,185.13 cash and 2,823,560 Broker Warrants.

Paradigm Capital Inc. $435,887.13 cash and 1,764,725 Broker Warrants.

Cormark Securities Inc. $348,709.71 cash and 1,411,780 Broker Warrants.

iA Private Wealth Inc. $174,354.85 cash and 705,890 Broker Warrants.

Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners $87,177.43 cash and 352,945 Broker Warrants.

-Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.26 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the arrangement between Imperial Helium Corp. ("Imperial") and Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal") pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated May 2, 2022, and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) dated June 2, 2022 (collectively, the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, shareholders of Imperial will receive 0.614 of a common share in the capital of Royal ("Royal Common Shares") for every one (1) common share of Imperial ("Imperial Common Shares") held. The full details of the transaction are as follows:

1. 63,867,233 Royal Common Shares (subject to rounding) in exchange for 93,018,295 Imperial Common Shares, inclusive of 4,444,444 Imperial Common Shares issued to Cronin Services Ltd. to reduce outstanding royalty obligations.

2. 11,000,000 Imperial Common Shares to be issued on the conversion of 11,000,000 Imperial preferred shares pursuant to the Arrangement;

3. 17,763,900 Royal Common Shares issuable on exercise of 28,931,434 Imperial warrants pursuant to the Arrangement;

4. 4,205,900 Royal Common Shares issuable on exercise of 4,205,900 new Royal options issued in exchange for 6,850,000 Imperial options pursuant to the Arrangement; and

5. 1,752,724 Royal Common Shares issuable on exercise of 1,752,724 Replacement Broker Compensation Units issued in exchange for 2,854,600 Imperial broker compensation units pursuant to the Arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by common and preferred shareholders of Imperial was obtained at a Special Meeting of Securityholders held on July 12, 2022 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the Arrangement on July 15, 2022. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement closed on July 22, 2022.

For more information, refer to Royal's press releases dated May 2, 2022; July 15, 2022; and July 22, 2022. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in Imperial's Management Information Circular dated June 3, 2022, which is available under Imperial's profile on SEDAR.

TECTONIC METALS INC. ("TECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2022 and June 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 39,369,005 shares



Purchase Price: $ 0.06 per share



Warrants: 19,684,502 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,684,502 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Doyon, Limited (Patrick Duke) Y 10,833,333





Crescat Global Macro Master Fund LTD

(Crescat Portfolio Management LLC, Kevin Smith) Y 7,083,333





Crescat Precious Metals Master Fund LTD

(Crescat Portfolio Management LLC, Kevin Smith) Y 7,083,333

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. - $4,748.40 cash and 79,140 Finder's Warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $900 cash and 15,000 Finder's Warrants

Gerhard Merkel - $24,900.02 cash and 415,000 Finder's Warrants

Each Finder's Warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one share at $0.10 per share for a two-year

period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 30, 2022 and July 8, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

TNR GOLD CORP. ("TNR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, July 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the 10,000,000 warrants originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement ("Warrants") announced on June 4, 2020 and June 25, 2020:

Number of Warrants: 8,813,500



Original Expiry Date: July 26, 2022



New Expiry Date: July 26, 2023

