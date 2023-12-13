VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0234

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening December 20, 2023, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire December 22, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 22, 2023.

TRADE DATES

December 20, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 22, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0249



VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, December 20, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 22, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 22, 2023.

TRADE DATES

December 20, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 22, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0250



NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange") announced on November 21, 2023 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced agreement between Newrange and Mithril Resources Ltd. ("Mithril"), with respect to the proposed acquisition by Newrange of all the shares of Mithril pursuant to a business combination.

The agreement was initially announced May 25, 2023.

Effective at the market open, Friday, December 15, 2023 the common shares of Newrange Gold Corp. will resume trading.

_______________________________________

23/12/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0251

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 12, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 650,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 19, 2023 to December 18, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0252



KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,250,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 11,250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 11,250,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 20 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 8 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 11 250 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 11 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 11 250 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 20 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 décembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0253



MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,828,980 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per common share



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 4 7,178,980 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued news releases on October 5, 2023, November 9, 2023 and December 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0254



PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:56 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0255



PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0256



PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

___________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0257



PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 4, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,391,794 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 20, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 20, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,895,794 flow-through common shares and 5,496,000 non flow-through common shares; with 9,391,794 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 21, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 4, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0258



PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per share



Warrants: 5,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $40,042.80 N/A 381,360 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0259



PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 20, 2023 between Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party, Foran Mining Corporation ("Foran"), pursuant to which the Company granted options to Foran to acquire up to 100% interest in the Company's Denare West Project located in east-central Saskatchewan.

Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Agreement, Foran shall pay up to an aggregate purchase price of $16,000,000 to be satisfied in the following manner: (i) the option to acquire 51% interest in the property by incurring $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures to over a period of 4 years (ii) the option to acquire an additional 29% interest in the property by incurring $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a 2-year period following the end of the First Expenditure Period (iii) the option to acquire the remaining 20% interest in the property by paying $10,000,000 cash and granting a 2% NSR to the Company.

Foran has a multi-stage option to buy back the NSR royalty from the Company in the following manner: (i) repurchase 1% NSR for $1,000,000 (the "First Royalty Option") at any time prior to deciding to operate a mine commercially on the Property. (ii) subject to exercising the First Royalty Option and after 60 months of NSR payments, Foran has the option (the "Second Royalty Option") to buy an additional 0.5% NSR for an additional $1,000,000. (ii) after 120 months of NSR payments and exercising the Second Royalty Option, Foran can acquire the remaining 0.5% NSR for $1,000,000 (the "Final Royalty Option Price"). Per the conditions set in the Agreement, Foran may choose to pay the Option Price by issuing common shares to the Company. At the end of the earn-in phases, if Foran does not elect to acquire the Company's remaining interest in the Property, Foran and the Company will form a joint venture.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2023 and December 4, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0260



ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,602,120 common shares to settle interest payment to debenture holders for $331,800, with respect to the $5,350,000, 14.0% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures due December 31, 2025, issued on February 8, 2023.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,336,000 common shares to settle interest payment to debenture holders for $484,793, with respect to the $7,300,000, 12.0% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures due June 30, 2025, issued on June 12, 2023.

Further to the news release dated December 8, 2023, the Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0261



STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 57,063,722 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,426,593.05.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $1,426,593.05 $0.025 57,063,722

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0262



STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0263



TUKTU RESOURCES LTD. ("TUK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0264



TUKTU RESOURCES LTD. ("TUK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

