DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL.H")

[formerly DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated October 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, December 16, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, December 16, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of December 16, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from DGTL to DGTL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3730

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125

Payable Date: January 31, 2025

Record Date: December 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3731

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS INC. ("PVF.PR.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred, Series 1: US$0.01

Payable Date: January 31, 2025

Record Date: December 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3732

MATADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MATA")

[formerly SCALING CAPITAL 1 CORP. ("SKAL.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Monday, December 16, 2024, the common shares of Matador Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "MATA".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated November 29, 2024. As a result, at the opening on Monday, December 16, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of Matador Gold Technologies Inc. by way of a plan of arrangement for consideration of 83,612,963 post-consolidation common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share. Concurrent with the Qualifying Transaction, Matador Gold Technologies Inc. completed a non-brokered private placement of 12,446,822 common shares of Matador Gold Technologies Inc. at $0.50 per share.

27,280,100 common shares, 10,102,000 options, and 3,000,000 performance share units issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 25,600,000 common shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 6,248,069 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period. 14,101,000 common shares are subject to voluntary resale restrictions to be released over a 12-month period.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 15, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.2727 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening, Monday, December 16, 2024 the common shares of Matador Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Scaling Capital 1 Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 29, 2024, which is filed on SEDAR+.

The Company is classified as a "computer systems design and related services" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

91,841,055 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 59,128,169 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Symbol: MATA (new) CUSIP #: 576487 10 2 (new)

Company Contact: Geoff St. Clair, VP Finance

Company Address: 40 King Street West, Suite 2400, P.O. Box #215, Toronto, ON M5H 3Y2

Company Phone Number: 647-542-3600

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3733

TUKTU RESOURCES LTD. ("TUK") ("TUK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 28, 2024, announcing the closing of the prospectus offering of 111,664,805 listed shares with 55,832,402 attached common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), effective at the opening on Monday, December 16, 2024, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: up to 67,388,888 warrants created and authorized, of which 55,832,402 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: TUK.WT CUSIP Number: 899050157

These Warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated November 21, 2024, pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 18, 2024. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.13 until November 21, 2026. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.13 until November 23, 2026

For further details, please refer to the Short Form Prospectus dated November 18, 2024 (and filed on SEDAR+), and news releases dated November 4, 2024, November 18, 2024, November 21, 2024 and December 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

24/12/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3734

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3735

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $330,000 Offering: 8,250,000 Listed Shares with 8,250,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 26, 2024, December 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3736

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $210,000 Offering: 5,250,000 Listed Shares with 5,250,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 297,500





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for a 2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 30, 2024, and December 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3737

BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,840,166



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 28, 2024 (as to 1,448,500 warrants)

January 31, 2025 (as to 2,391,666 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 28, 2025 (as to 1,448,500 warrants)

January 31, 2026 (as to 2,391,666 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,840,166 shares with 3,840,166 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 8, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3738

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Portfolio Acquisition Agreement dated October 1, 2024 (the "Agreement") between Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (the "Company") and a non-arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired mortgages from the Vendor totaling approximately $7-million. In consideration, the Company has issued participating bonds to the Vendor with a principal amount of $7 million.

For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated April 8, 2024, September 10, 2024 and October 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3739

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase option agreement, dated September 23, 2024, (the "Agreement") between Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser has an exclusive right and option to purchase all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Cobra Oro De Honduras, S.A. DE C.V. ("Cobra") and thus, the rights to all real property, mining claims/licenses and similar rights in real property related to or in connection with the Cobra Oro processing plant, located in Honduras (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, and subject to the fulfillment of the Option Condition Precedent (as defined below) the Purchaser shall make cash payments to the Company in an aggregate amount of US$3,256,275 comprised as follows:

a. Already received by the Company: US$48,590 as of September 30, 2024 and US$48,590 as of October 1, 2024; b. Partially received by the Company: US$72,885 on November 1, 2024; c. Not yet received by the Company: US$97,180 on the first of each month for a period of 31 months beginning December 1, 2024; and d. Not yet received by the Company: US$73,630 on July 1, 2027.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser shall pay, or cause Cobra to pay: (A) any liabilities not disclosed in the most recent balance sheet of Cobra and (B) any maintenance costs required to keep the Property in good standing and incurred after the effective date of the Agreement (the " Effective Date ").

"Option Condition Precedent" means Cobra must have no outstanding liabilities other than those disclosed: (A) in the most recent balance sheet of Cobra and (B) the Maintenance Costs incurred between July 1, 2024 and the Effective Date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2024 and December 10, 2024.

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions, Suspension maintenue

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 décembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'option d'achat d'action, daté du 23 septembre 2024 (la « convention ») entre Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance (l' « acheteur »). Conformément aux termes de la convention, l'acheteur a le droit exclusif et l'option d'acheter toutes les actions émises et en circulation du capital de Cobra Oro De Honduras, S.A. DE C.V. (« Cobra ») et donc les droits sur tous les biens immobiliers, les claims/licences miniers et les droits similaires sur les biens immobiliers liés ou en rapport avec l'usine de traitement Cobra Oro, située au Honduras (la « propriété »).

En vertu de la convention, et sous réserve de la réalisation de la condition préalable à l'option (telle que définie ci-dessous), l'acheteur effectuera des paiements en espèces à la société pour un montant total de 3 256 275 $US répartis comme suit :

a. Déjà reçu par la société : 48 590 $US au 30 septembre 2024 et 48 590 $US au 1er octobre 2024 ; b. Partiellement reçu par la société : 72 885 $US au 1er novembre 2024 ; c. Non encore reçu par la société : 97 180 $US le premier de chaque mois pendant une période de 31 mois à compter du 1er décembre 2024 ; et d. Non encore reçu par la société : 73 630 $US le 1er juillet 2027.

Conformément à la convention, l'acheteur paiera ou fera payer par Cobra : (A) tout passif non divulgué dans le bilan le plus récent de Cobra et (B) tous les coûts de maintenance nécessaires pour maintenir la propriété en bon état et encourus après la date d'entrée en vigueur de la convention (la « date d'entrée en vigueur »).

« Condition préalable à l'option » signifie que Cobra ne doit pas avoir d'autres dettes que celles indiquées : (A) dans le bilan le plus récent de Cobra et (B) les coûts de maintenance encourus entre le 1er juillet 2024 et la date d'entrée en vigueur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presses émises par la société le 24 septembre 2024 et le 10 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3740

HEMPALTA CORP. ("HEMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 9, 2024 between the Company, Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. (partial subsidiary of the Company, "HCS") and Climafi Ltd. ("Climafi"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire the remaining 49.9% interest (20,399,999 Class A Common Voting Shares) in HCS from Climafi for consideration of:

$90,000 cash payment on closing; subject to certain terms and conditions, the potential of earnouts paid in cash:

a. $75,000 in the event HCS sells the remaining 2023 carbon credits for aggregate consideration to HCS of not less than US$359,050 prior to September 30, 2025 ("First Earnout"); and

b. $335,000 in the event HCS sells its 2024 carbon credits for aggregate consideration to HCS of not less than US$1,250,000 prior to September 30, 2025 ("Second Earnout").

Upon completion of the transaction, the Company will own 100% of HCS.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3741

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,635,254.97



Offering: 35,935,000 Flow Through Common Shares





42,468,538 Non-Flow Through Common Shares with 21,234,269 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.08 per Flow Through Common Share





$0.065 per Non-Flow Through Common Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Beacon Securities Ltd. Nil 4,135,370







Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.065 for a 3-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 14, 2024, November 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3742

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 25, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $300,000 principal amount of convertible debentures



Conversion Price: Convertible into 2,142,856 Listed Shares with 1,071,428 warrants attached (each an "Underlying Warrant"), at $0.14 per Listed Share



Original Maturity Date: December 31, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: December 31, 2025



Interest Rate: 6% per annum



Underlying Warrants

Exercise Term: 1,071,428 warrants exercisable into 1,071,428 Listed Shares at $0.20 per Listed Share.



Original Maturity Date: December 31, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: December 31, 2025

The Debentures replaced $300,000 convertible debentures which were issued pursuant to a $4,000,000 principal amount private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 25, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3743

METALERO MINING CORP. ("MLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,094,499.30



Offering: 7,296,662 Common Shares



Offering Price: $0.15 per Common Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3744

NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

