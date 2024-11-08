VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3328

BIRCHTECH CORP. ("BCHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 under the symbol "BCHT".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "BCHT" on TSX Venture Exchange after November 11, 2024, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3329

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has accepted for filing a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 8, 2024 among Harfang Exploration Inc. ("Harfang") and NewOrigin Gold Corp. ("NewOrigin"). On November 7, 2024, Harfang completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of NewOrigin under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). Under the Agreement, each NewOrigin shareholder received 0.25694426 of a Harfang common share for each common share of NewOrigin held.

The Arrangement was approved by the shareholders of NewOrigin at a special meeting of the shareholders held on October 23, 2024. The Arrangement was approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on October 30, 2024 and the Arrangement closed on November 7, 2024.

In order to receive the Harfang common shares to which they are entitled, registered holders of NewOrigin common shares are required to deposit their share certificate(s)/DRS advice(s) representing their NewOrigin common shares, together with a duly completed letter of transmittal, with Computershare Investor Services Inc., the depositary under the Arrangement. Shareholders whose NewOrigin common shares are registered in the name of a broker, dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee must contact their nominee to deposit their NewOrigin common shares.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

80,845,790 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrowed Shares: Nil common share.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montreal and Toronto)

Trading Symbol: HAR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 412379208 (UNCHANGED) Harfang Contact: Marc Pothier, Corporate Secretary

Harfang Address: 1100, Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal,

Québec, H3B 2S2

Harfang Phone Number: (514) 940-0670

Harfang Email Address: [email protected]

Harfang Website: http://www.harfangexploration.com



For further information in connection with the Arrangement, refer to NewOrigin information circular dated as of September 12, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ and the press releases of Harfang dated August 9, 2024 and November 7, 2024.

Delisting of NewOrigin Gold Corp.:

Further to the closing of the Transaction, the common shares of NewOrigin Gold Corp. (TSXV: NEWO) will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business, Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Plan d'arrangement, Radiation de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Plan d'arrangement :

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relativement à un plan d'arrangement (l'« arrangement ») dans le cadre d'une convention d'arrangement entre Harfang Exploration Inc. (« Harfang ») et NewOrigin Gold Corp. (« NewOrigin ») datée du 8 août 2024 (la « convention »). Le 7 novembre 2024, Harfang compléta l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de NewOrigin en vertu de la Loi sur les sociétés par actions (Ontario). En vertu de l'arrangement, chaque détenteur d'actions de NewOrigin a reçu 0,25694426 d'une action ordinaire d'Harfang pour chaque action ordinaire de NewOrigin détenue.

L'arrangement a été approuvé par les actionnaires de NewOrigin à une assemblée extraordinaire des actionnaires tenue le 23 octobre 2024. L'arrangement a été approuvée par la Cour supérieure de justice de l'Ontario le 30 octobre 2024 et l'arrangement a clôturée le 7 novembre 2024.

Afin de recevoir les actions ordinaires d'Harfang auxquelles ils ont droit, les détenteurs inscrits d'actions ordinaires de NewOrigin doivent déposer leur(s) certificat(s) d'actions/avis DRS représentant leurs actions ordinaires de NewOrigin, ainsi qu'une lettre d'envoi dûment remplie, auprès de Computershare Investor Services Inc, le dépositaire de l'arrangement. Les actionnaires dont les actions ordinaires de NewOrigin sont immatriculées au nom d'un courtier, d'une banque, d'une société de fiducie ou d'un autre prête-nom doivent communiquer avec leur prête-nom pour déposer leurs actions ordinaires de NewOrigin.

Post-arrangement :

Capitalisation: Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 80 845 790 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation.

Actions entiercées: aucune actions ordinaire.

Agent des transferts: Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc. (Montréal et Toronto)

Symbole au téléscripteur HAR (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP: 412379208 (INCHANGÉ) Contact d'Harfang : Marc Pothier, secrétaire corporatif

Adresse d'Harfang : 1100, Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Bureau 300,



Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2

Téléphone d'Harfang : (514) 940-0670

Courriel d'Harfang: [email protected]

Site Internet d'Harfang: http://www.harfangexploration.com



Pour de plus amples renseignements relativement à l'arrangement, référer à la circulaire d'information de NewOrigin datée du 12 septembre 2024 qui est disponible sur SEDAR+ et les communiqués de presse de Harfang datés des 9 août 2024 et 7 novembre 2024.

Radiation de la cote de NewOrigin Gold Corp. :

Suite à la clôture de l'opération, les actions ordinaires de NewOrigin Gold Corp. (TSXV : NEWO) seront retirées de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires mardi le 12 novembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3330

PANGOLIN DIAMONDS CORP. ("PAN.H")

[formerly PANGOLIN DIAMONDS CORP. ("PAN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of November 12, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PAN to PAN.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated November 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3331

REALBOTIX CORP. ("XBOT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, November 15, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire November 15, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 15, 2024.

TRADE DATES

November 15, 2024 - TO SETTLE – November 15, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3332

VIRIDIAN METALS INC. ("VRDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading- Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 6, 2024, the bulletin should have read as follows:

Effective at the opening Tuesday November 19, 2024, the common shares will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's Filing Statement dated October 28, 2024 was made available on SEDAR+ today.

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

24/11/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3333

COELACANTH ENERGY INC. ("CEI'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 5, 2023, the Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 33,333,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 15, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.05 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued originally issued pursuant to the Prospectus Offering completed in November, 2023. For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3334

FLORIDA CANYON GOLD INC. ("FCGV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 16, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Buyer"), whereby the Company sold all interest in Minexson S.A. de C.V. ("Minexson"), Compañía Minera Pitalla S.A. de C.V. ("Minera Pitalla"), Minera Real del Oro, S.A. de C.V. ("MRO"), Mineral Sud California S.A. de C.V. ("Mineral Sud California"), Kings-San Antón S.A. de C.V. ("San Antón") and Timmins GoldCorp Mexico S.A. de C.V. ("Timmins", and collectively with Minexson, MRO, Mineral Sud California, Minera Pitalla and San Antón, the "Subsidiaries").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company sold the Subsidiaries in exchange for: (i) US$5,000,000 cash payment; (ii) retaining all cash generated by the Subsidiaries prior to July 10, 2024, (iii) retaining US$5,000,000 generated by the Subsidiaries from operating cash flow after July 10, 2024 and prior to closing of the disposition, with a minimum of US$2,000,000 of net working capital being left in the Subsidiaries upon closing of the disposition.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company and the Buyer also entered into an agreement eliminating the outstanding contingent payments payable by the Buyer to the Company pursuant to the agreement under which the Buyer previously acquired the Ana Paula project, as well as the conditional option payments on the San Antonio project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 17, 2024, September 26, 2024, October 22, 2024 and November 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3335

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $8,720,400



Offering : 36,335,000 Listed Shares with 18,167,500 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.24 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 1,840,020 1,840,020

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.24 for

a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 22, 2024,

October 24, 2024, and October 30, 2024.





_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3336

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 16, 2024, between Heliostar Metals Ltd. (the "Company") and arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire subsidiaries of the Vendor which collectively own 100% of the following properties: La Colorada Mine, San Agustin Mine, Cerro del Gallo Project and San Antonio Project. By way of consideration, the Company will pay US$5,000,000 in cash.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company and the Vendor also entered into an agreement eliminating the outstanding contingent payments payable by the Company to the Vendor pursuant to the agreement under which the Company previously acquired the Ana Paula project, as well as the conditional option payments on the San Antonio project.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3337

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Loan Value: US$ 5,000,000



Bonus Securities:

Shares Warrants

Recipients (Aggregate) 1,500,000 0 Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 10, 2024





._______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3338

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length arrangement agreement dated July 28, 2024 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra") and Florida Canyon Gold Inc. ("Florida Canyon"). On November 8, 2024, pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement and a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act, Integra completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Florida Canyon (the "Arrangement").

Florida Canyon shareholders approved the Arrangement on October 25, 2024 at a special meeting of shareholders. The Ontario Superior Court approved the Plan of Arrangement on October 30, 2024 and the Arrangement closed on November 8, 2024 using letters of transmittal. Former Florida Canyon shareholders received 0.467 of an Integra common share for each one Florida Canyon share held.

For more details, please refer to Florida Canyon's management information circular dated September 19, 2024 and Integra and Florida Canyon's joint news releases issued July 29, 2024, September 23, 2024, and November 8, 2024, each of which is available on SEDAR+.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which



153,671,712 shares are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (unchanged) Trading Symbol ITR (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 45286T509 (unchanged)

Additional Information:

Please see elsewhere in today's TSX Venture Exchange bulletins for information regarding the delisting of the Florida Canyon shares from TSX Venture Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3339

LQWD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("LQWD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,499,999.80



Offering: 2,307,692 Listed Shares with 1,153,846 warrants



Offering Price: $0.65 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: 0.90 per share for an eighteen (18) – month period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 30,972

Commission Terms:





Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.90 for an eighteen (18) - month period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 27, 2024, and November 7, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3340

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length share purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), between Bellwether Investment Management Inc. (the "Subsidiary"), Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.'s (the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, and an arm's-length party. Pursuant to the agreement, the Subsidiary acquired 1000989938 Ontario Inc., an Ontario corporation that holds approximately $63 million in assets under management (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay an aggregate of $1,900,000 in cash for the Target.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3341

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 26,946,423

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 29, 2024 (18,942,500 warrants), December 20, 2024 (8,003,923 Warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 29, 2025 (18,942,500 warrants), December 20, 2025 (8,003,923 Warrants)

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.13

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 53,892,846 flow-through shares with 26,946,423 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3342

URZ3 ENERGY CORP. ("URZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement. Gross Proceeds: $880,000.00. Offering: 8,000,000 Units with 8,000,000 Warrants attached. Offering Price: $0.11 per Unit. Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 26, 2024, October 10, 2024, October 24, 2024, and October 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3343

VIRIDIAN METALS INC. ("VRDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:57 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

