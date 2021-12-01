VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AGUILA COPPER CORP. ("AGL")

[formerly AGUILA AMERICAN GOLD LIMITED ("AGL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to director's resolution passed on November 15, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: AGUILA COPPER CORP. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, December 3, 2021, the common shares of Aguila Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Aguila American Gold Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,976,541 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AGL (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 008633109 (new)

________________________________________

DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC. ("DLCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the news release dated November 29, 2021 and Issuer Bid Circular dated December 1, 2021, Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (the "Company") has made an offer to purchase for cancellation up to 3,000,000 class "A" common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $3.75 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of up to $11,250,000 by way of a substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"). The Offer will commence on December 1, 2021, and expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 11, 2022 (the "Expiration Date"), unless extended, varied or withdrawn by the Company.

All holders of the Company's Common Shares will be entitled to participate in the Offer by tendering a portion or all of their Common Shares to be taken up and purchased by the Company. If the Common Shares have been properly deposited pursuant to the terms of the Offer and not withdrawn, the holders will be entitled to receive a purchase price equivalent to $3.75 per Common Share payable in cash, without interest, subject to withholding tax provisions. The Company will first accept the tendered Common Shares from the shareholders who beneficially hold fewer than 100 Common Shares ("Odd Lots") which have been tendered in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer, Letter of Transmittal and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, as applicable.

If the number of Common Shares properly deposited by the Expiration Date (and not withdrawn) exceeds in the aggregate 3,000,000, then the deposited shares will be purchased on a pro-rata basis according to the number of Common Shares tendered by the depositing shareholders with the exception of holders of Odd Lots which will not be subject to proration.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2021 and the Company's Issuer Bid Circular dated December 1, 2021 available on SEDAR.

Notice of Guaranteed Delivery – Settlement Procedure

The share certificates for all Common Shares proposed to be taken up in proper form for transfer, together with a properly completed and duly executed Letter of Transmittal (or a manually executed photocopy thereof) or, in the case of a book-entry transfer, a Book-Entry Confirmation through CDSX (in the case of Shares held in CDS) and any other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal, are received by the Calgary office of the Depositary, before 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on or before the second trading day on the TSXV after the Expiration Date.

Mandatory trading and settlement rules:

All trades on January 10, 2022 will be for regular settlement; and All Trades on January 11, 2022 will be for Special Settlement on January 12, 2022 . These trades will appear on the CDS Settlement Report and will be recorded with a settlement date of January 12, 2022 .

Investors should contact their broker for information or advice on their investment.

________________________________________

EV NICKEL INC. ("EVNI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated November 19, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on November 19, 2021, by the Ontario Securities Commission (as principal regulator) pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Friday, December 3, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the IPO is scheduled on December 2, 2021. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $5,440,292 for a total of 1,442,200 "flow-through" common shares ("FT Common Shares") at $0.86 per FT Common Share and of 5,600,000 units ("Units") at $0.75 per Unit. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $1.05 until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date which is 24 months following the closing of the Offering (the "Closing Date"), pursuant to the terms and conditions of the warrant indenture dated effective December 2, 2021 between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, as warrant agent.

The Company is classified as a Tier 2 issuer "Nickel-copper ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212232).

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of

which 30,355,667 common shares are issued and

outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 16,516,667 common shares





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: EVNI (new) CUSIP Number: 26928V105



Agent(s): Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. as lead agent, Stifel Nicolaus Canada

Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Greenshoe Option: The Company has granted an over-allotment option to the Agents

entitling them to purchase additional Units or Flow Through Common

Shares to raise additional gross proceeds of up to $1,056,330.00 up to

30 days following the closing date.



Agent's Broker Units: 468,728 non-transferable Broker Units (subject to increase pursuant

to the over-allotment option), consisting of one Common Share (a

"Broker Offered Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant

(a "Broker Offered Warrant"), such Brokered Offered Warrant is

exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each a "Broker Warrant

Share") at an exercise price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from

the date of Closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 19, 2021.

Company Contact: Sean Samson, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 150 King Street W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1J9 Company Phone Number: (647) 297-4583 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

NEBU RESOURCES INC. ("NBU.H")

[formerly Nebu Resources Inc. ("NBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, December 3, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of December 3, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NBU to NBU.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued August 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

LIGHTSPEED DISCOVERIES INC. ("LSD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, December 3, 2021, the securities of Lightspeed Discoveries Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated February 2, 2021, news releases were issued on June 4, 2021 and November 25, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

21/12/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

49 NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("FNR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 29, 2021 and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on November 10, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 83,119,155 common share units ('Units') were issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 22, 2021 and November 18, 2021.

________________________________________

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 10, 2021 and November 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 9,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,800,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price $0.065 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Allan Barry Laboucan Y 700,000 Brad Newell Y 500,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $2,000.00 and 40,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.065 per share for a one-year period.





National Bank Financial Inc. - $2,000.00 and 40,000 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.065 per share for a one-year period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. m- $2,000.00 and 40,000 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.065 per share for a one-year period.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $4,000.00 and 80,000 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.065 per share for a one-year period.







Jean-David Moore - $14,800.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 18, 2021 and December 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,760,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 8,380,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,380,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 57 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 550,000 [4 placees)]









Finder's Fee: Hampton Securities Limited - $25,690.00 and 256,900 Broker Warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.17 per share for a two-year period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $350.00 and 3,500 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.17 per share for a two-year period.







PI Financial Corp. - $2,450.00 and 17,500 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.17 per share for a two-year period.







IA Private Wealth Inc. - $17,850.00 and 178,500 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.17 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated November 4, 2021 and December 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:48 p.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:



# of Warrants: 2,201,000 (post-consolidation) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 17, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.10 (post-consolidation)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,010,000 common shares with 22,010,000 warrants attached (this private placement occurred before the Company consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis effective June 18, 2021), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 30, 2020.

_________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 27, 2021 and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on October 28, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 45,151,338 common shares were issued.

The Company has also issued 1,173,774 non-transferable bonus warrants to a non-arm length party: Frontera Energy Corporation, as consideration for the standby commitment provided under the Rights Offering. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at USD$1.51 for a 5-year period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2021 and November 01, 2021.

________________________________________

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated October 21, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the Company, ESE Entertainment Holdings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Piotr Żak and Arkadiusz Wilczewski (the "Vendors"), the owners of all of the outstanding shares of Frenzy SP. Z.O.O ("Frenzy"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of Frenzy, a European e-sports media and technology company incorporated under the laws of Poland.

By way of consideration, the Company paid, on the closing of the transaction, $1,183,122.94 in cash, subject to a customary working capital adjustment, and issued 656,606 common shares of the Company. The Company will also pay $1,183,122.94 in cash six months following the closing, and issue up to 1,363,720 common shares as an earn-out, to be released in four equal instalments every six months, with the first instalment being issuable on the last day of Frenzy's second full fiscal quarter following closing, subject to certain revenue-based milestones during the earn-out period (commencing on closing and ending two years thereafter) whereby the earn-out shares will be reduced proportionate to the revenue shortfall. The deemed price per share for the earn-our shares is subject to a minimum floor price of $1.23.

The Company also discharged a loan owed by Frenzy in the amount of $118,754.11 concurrently with closing.

Finder's fee of $24,850 and 20,203 common shares were paid to ZDK Holdings Ltd. and $99,400 and 80,813 common shares were paid to Netberry OU.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 30, 2021, October 25, 2021, and November 15, 2021 for further details.

_______________________________________

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 169,500 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. in consideration of certain services provided under an advertising agreement dated September 17, 2020 for the quarter ending January 1, 2021.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 102,727 common shares at a deemed price of $0.165 per share to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. in consideration of certain services provided under an advertising agreement dated September 17, 2020 for the quarter ending April 1, 2021.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 116,896 common shares at a deemed price of $0.145 per share to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. in consideration of certain services provided under an advertising agreement dated September 17, 2020 for the quarter ending July 1, 2021.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 130,384 common shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. in consideration of certain services provided under an advertising agreement dated September 17, 2020 for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2021.

__________________________________________________

FTI FOODTECH INTERNATIONAL INC. ("FTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. ("NGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 550,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.84 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Randy Chou Y 550,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Organto Foods Inc. (the "Company") has closed an overnight marketed public offering of unsecured convertible debentures pursuant to Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 5, 2021 and Prospectus Supplement dated November 4, 2021 (the "Debentures"), which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on July 5, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Acts, and Multilateral Instrument 11-202 in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 12, 2021, for gross proceeds of $8,050,000 (including the exercise of an over-allotment option).

Offering: 8,050 unsecured convertible debentures at a price of $1,000 per

convertible debenture



Underwriters: Beacon Securities Ltd., PI Financial Corp., Clarus Securities Inc. and

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc



Underwriters' Commission: $483,000 and 966,000 non-transferable compensation options, where

each compensation option is exercisable for one share at a price of

$0.50 for two years. Details of the Debentures:



Maturity Date: November 30, 2026



Redemption: The Debentures are not redeemable prior to November 30, 2023. The

Company may redeem the Debentures, in whole or in part, upon not

more than 60 days and not less than 30 days prior written notice to the

debentureholders after November 30, 2023 and prior to November 30,

2026.



Repurchase: Upon a change of control, the Company will be required to make an

offer to purchase all of the Debentures outstanding at a price equal to

101% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest.



Interest: 8% per annum payable annually in arrears on November 30th of each

year commencing November 30, 2022.



Conversion: The Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company

(the "Common Shares") at $0.50 per share (the "Conversion Price") at

any time prior to the business day immediately preceding the earlier of

the maturity or redemption.



Forced Conversion: At any time after November 30, 2023, the Company may accelerate

the conversion should the daily volume weighted average trading price

of the Common Shares on the TSXV be greater than 125% of the

Conversion Price for 20 consecutive trading days.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated November 4, 2021.

________________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,565,062 shares



Purchase Price: $0.322 per share



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on November 12, 2021.

________________________________________

PROSTAR HOLDINGS INC. ("MAPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 27, 2021, November 12, 2021 and November 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 25,500,000 shares (14,375,000 Brokered)



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 12,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.56 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 130 placees (Brokered – 92; Non-Brokered – 38)



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,027,500 [13 placees]







Agent's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $402,500.00 and 750,125 Broker Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.40 per share to November 24, 2023.







Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 34,750 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.40 per share to November 24, 2023.







iA Private Wealth Inc. – 3,125 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common

shares at $0.40 per share to November 24, 2023.







Leede Jones Gable Inc. – 81,250 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.40 per share to November 24, 2023.







Research Capital Corporation – 1,250 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.40 per share to November 24, 2023.







CIBC World Markets Inc. 10,625 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.40 per share to November 24, 2023.







PI Financial Corp. – 40,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.40 per share to November 24, 2023.







Scotia Capital Inc. – 8,250 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common

shares at $0.40 per share to November 24, 2023.







RBC Dominion Securities Inc. – 1,875 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common

shares at $0.40 per share to November 24, 2023.







TD Securities Inc. – 75,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common

shares at $0.40 per share to November 24, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 25, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 8,400,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 3, 2021 to December 2, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Chris Walroth) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:01 p.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRES-OR RESOURCES LTD. ("TRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

