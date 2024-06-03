VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1657

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC") ("AEC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/06/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1658

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $3,743,222 Offering: 18,716,112 Listed Shares with 18,716,112 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.45 per warrant for a 2-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) Nil 17,150





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 17, 2024, May 9, 2024, May 23, 2024 and May 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1659

BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC. ("BEW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") dated May 31, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,361,555 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period June 7, 2024 to June 6, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Beacon Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.

The repurchase amount of common shares may slightly change depending on the Company's current NCIB ending on June 6, 2024.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated June 3, 2024, for further details.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1660

CEAPRO INC. ("CZO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:11 a.m. PST, June 3, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1661

GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,379,150 (6,694,535 Warrants forming part of the Units and 5,684,615 Warrants forming part of the charity flow-through Units)



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.13



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 21, 2026, and subject to accelerated expiry New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 19, 2027, and subject to accelerated expiry



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,389,076 shares with 6,694,535 share purchase warrants attached, and 11,369,231 charity flow-through shares with 5,684,615 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 21, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1662

GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,692,359 Warrants (comprised of 3,600,454 Warrants forming part of the Units and 2,091,905 Warrants forming part of the charity flow-through Units)



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.17 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.13



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 6, 2024, and subject to accelerated expiry New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 19, 2027, and subject to accelerated expiry



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,200,909 shares with 3,600,454 share purchase warrants attached, and 4,183,810 charity flow-through shares with 2,091,905 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 14, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1663

Harvest Gold Corp. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $149,999.99



Offering: 4,285,714 Common Shares with 4,285,714 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.035 per Common Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 for a two-year period

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 0 28,000









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.07 for a two-year period. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 28, 2024 and June 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1664

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,406,855 shares at a deemed price of $0.0171 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 09, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: May 09, 2023; December 05, 2023; January 05, 2024; February 05, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1665

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,143,510 shares at a deemed price of $0.0138 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 09, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: May 09, 2023; March 06, 2024; April 04, 2024; May 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1666

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 31, 2024, with respect to the Company's Shares for services, the Bulletin should have read "the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares and The aggregate number of shares is 500,000." Also, the Bulletin should have read "at a deemed price of $0.03".

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1667

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.012 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $15,000 $0.012 1,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; January 05, 2024; February 02, 2024; March 06, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1668

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 583,333 shares at a deemed price of $0.0171 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 01, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $15,000 $0.0171 583,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: June 01, 2023; April 04, 2024; May 09, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1669

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length sale of its Viking and Great Northern Project in western Newfoundland, for gross proceeds of $9.5 million payable as a combination of cash and common shares of the acquiror over a two year option period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1670

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 30, 2024 it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 6,256,788 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of June 6, 2024 to June 5, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Paradigm Capital Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 3, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1671

OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition (the "Transaction') of the business of Original RePack Oy.



CASH ($) SECURITIES

CONSIDERATION USD $108,000 24,948,840 Common Shares





For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1672

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,377,975



Offering: 11,889,875 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 117,250





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a 18-months period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 4, 2024 and April 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1673

STILLWATER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,406,250

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2023 (amended to June 16, 2024)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 16, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,000,000 shares with 7,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 25, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1674

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,930,474.33



Offering: 41,373,414 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.095 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 2, 2024, April 10, 2024 and May 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN V2024-1675

O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

NEX Company

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $100,000 Offering: 2,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: Nil



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 35,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a 1-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 15, 2024, April 23, 2024, April 24, 2024 and May 30, 2024.

Remain Halted

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 16, 2024, and the Company's press release dated April 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1676

PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 19, 2024:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on May 21, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Additionally, the Company issued press releases announcing an extension of the private placement on May 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1677

PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $500,000.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $187,872.38 $0.02 9,393,619 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]