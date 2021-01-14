VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BERETTA VENTURES LTD. ("BRTA.H")

[formerly FOLKSTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("FKS.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 28, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:

Effective at the opening on Monday, January 18, 2021, the common shares of Beretta Ventures Ltd. will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and remain suspended, and the common shares of Folkstone Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company'.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,622,249 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 514,999 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BRTA.H (new) CUSIP Number: 08374J 10 9 (new)

________________________________________

21/01/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,357,703 shares



Purchase Price: US$0.64 per share



Warrants: 16,357,703 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,357,703 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.78 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 18 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Preston Parsons Y 156,250 John Farlinger Y 160,000 Christopher Rumana Y 39,062 Trent Carman Y 82,078 Steven Summer Y 39,062 Aggregate:



Special Situations Fund III QP, L.P.



Special Situations Fund Cayman Fund, L.P.



Special Situations Fund Life Sciences Fund, L.P.



Special Situations Fund Private Equity Fund, L.P. Y 7,812,500





Finder's Fee: The Benchmark Company, LLC - $US$725,317.20

Odeon Capital Group LLC – US$200,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,324,444 shares at $0.055 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,117,844.43.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Dr. Georg Pollert Y $839,593.25 $0.055 15,265,332

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CYON EXPLORATION LTD. ("CYON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated October 21, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Cyon Exploration Ltd. (the "Company"), 1266443 B.C. Ltd. (the "Vendor") and 2138807 Alberta Ltd., Nambiti Management Inc. and Anastasios Morfopoulous (collectively, the "Shareholders of the Vendor") whereby the Company will acquire a 100% mineral interest in the 1,266 mineral claims of 1266443 B.C. Ltd. located on the Black Rock Canyon project in Nevada, United States.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make cash payments of $100,000 and will issue 6,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per common share on closing. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.20 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated October 22, 2020 for further details.

________________________________________

DIAMCOR MINING INC. ("DMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 11, 2021

Convertible Debenture $420,000.00



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 5,999,999 common share and 1,199,998

common share purchase warrant at $0.07 of principal outstanding in year one

and at $0.10 in year two.



Term to Maturity: 2 years from the closing of the private placement



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes

and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are

exercisable at the price of $0.15 in the first year of exercise and at $0.15 in the

second year of exercise.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on January 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC. ("DLCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 12, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,332,697 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of January 18, 2021 to January 17, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Desjardins Securities Inc. (Mark Smith) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 9, 2020, with respect to a Term Sheet dated October 6, 2020, between Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. ("Nevada Select"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (the "Company") and John F. Prochnau (the "Seller") with respect to the 0.3% Net Smelter Returns Royalty from 52 unpatented mineral claims (the "Royalty Claims") located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend, Nevada, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Assignment of Stock Purchase Agreement, dated December 18, 2020, (the "Amending Agreement") between Nevada Select, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the Seller.

The Seller is a party to a Stock Purchase Agreement, dated October 13, 2005 (the "Underlying Agreement"), between the Seller and Nevada Mine Properties II. Inc, a Nevada corporation. Under the Underlying Agreement, the Seller is entitled to a 0.3% gross royalty on precious metals and a 1% net profits interest on non-precious metals in the 52 unpatented mineral claims, 0.5% net smelter royalty and other property interests on several properties in Nevada.

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nevada Select, may purchase 100% interest and assume the Underlying Agreement from the Seller. The cash consideration of US$300,000 has been amended to US $325,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2020 and December 23, 2020.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2020 and December 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,666,665 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 6,666,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,666,665 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 22 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares R7 Capital Ventures Ltd. Y 400,000 (Karim Rayani)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,666,667 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. receives $45,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 31, 2020.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,175,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,587,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,587,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Finder's Fee: EMD Financial Inc. – $3,600 cash and 36,000 finder's warrants

Roche Securities Ltd. - $8,000 cash and 80,000 finder's warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $800 cash and 8,000 finder's warrants





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a two–year period.





GloRes Securities Inc. - $10,800 cash and 108,000 finder's warrants exercisable

into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a one–year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("HCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. has received and aggregate of $900 in cash and 18,000

finders' warrants, with each finder warrant exercisable into one common share

and one common share purchase warrant at $0.05 per share for 2 years. Each

underlying common share purchase warrant has the same terms as private

placement warrant.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on November 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 24, 2020:

Convertible Debenture USD$15,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at CAD$3.00 per share



Maturity date: January 12, 2026



Warrants 5,000,000 detachable warrants that are exercisable into 5,000,000 shares at

CAD$3.00 per share for a three-year period.



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Y 6,410,256 (Frank Holmes)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:54 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:59 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,090,800 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share



Warrants: 4,090,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,090,800 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.33 for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 11, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 11, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 14, 2020.

________________________________________

SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 525,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.14 per share to settle outstanding debt for $73,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 23, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 23, 2019.:

An additional $320,000.00 Convertible Debentures (the "Additional Debentures") will be issued by the Company in connection with the amendment to the Debenture to exercise its option to pay interest in-kind on the Debentures. The Additional Debentures will have the same terms as the outstanding Debentures, with interest beginning to accrue on the Additional Debentures on December 31, 2020.

Other than the in-kind interest payment in respect of interest due on December 31, 2020, the terms of the Debentures remain unchanged.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 31, 2020.

________________________________________

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:57 p.m. PST, January 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 144,732 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 to settle outstanding debt for $28,946.40.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares 1156484 Alberta Ltd. (Dwayne Vinck) Y $25,000 $0.20 125,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Asset Purchase Agreement between Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (the "Company"), 1279832 B.C. Ltd. ("Purchaser"), Invigo Media Corp., Invigo Media LLC, EverGenius LLC (collectively, the "Vendors") and Singh Mangat on December 21, 2020. The Company has established Purchaser as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary and the Purchaser is acquiring all of the assets of the Vendors.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the acquisition will be satisfied via cash consideration of $835,000 and and contingent earn-out consideration of up to $10,000,000 payable in cash, common shares of the Issuer or a combination thereof. The issuance of shares will be at deemed price of $1.66 per common share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2020 and January 8, 2021.

________________________________________

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:58 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 4, 2020 and December 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,052,881 shares

5,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.085 per share

$0.10 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,526,440 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,526,440 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Jonathan Hamel Y 100,000 units

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

