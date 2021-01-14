TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BERETTA VENTURES LTD. ("BRTA.H")
[formerly FOLKSTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("FKS.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 28, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:
Effective at the opening on Monday, January 18, 2021, the common shares of Beretta Ventures Ltd. will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and remain suspended, and the common shares of Folkstone Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company'.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
1,622,249
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
514,999
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
BRTA.H
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
08374J 10 9
|
(new)
________________________________________
21/01/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,357,703 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
US$0.64 per share
|
Warrants:
|
16,357,703 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,357,703 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
US$0.78 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Preston Parsons
|
Y
|
156,250
|
John Farlinger
|
Y
|
160,000
|
Christopher Rumana
|
Y
|
39,062
|
Trent Carman
|
Y
|
82,078
|
Steven Summer
|
Y
|
39,062
|
Aggregate:
|
Special Situations Fund III QP, L.P.
|
Special Situations Fund Cayman Fund, L.P.
|
Special Situations Fund Life Sciences Fund, L.P.
|
Special Situations Fund Private Equity Fund, L.P.
|
Y
|
7,812,500
|
Finder's Fee:
|
The Benchmark Company, LLC - $US$725,317.20
|
Odeon Capital Group LLC – US$200,000.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,324,444 shares at $0.055 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,117,844.43.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Dr. Georg Pollert
|
Y
|
$839,593.25
|
$0.055
|
15,265,332
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CYON EXPLORATION LTD. ("CYON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated October 21, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Cyon Exploration Ltd. (the "Company"), 1266443 B.C. Ltd. (the "Vendor") and 2138807 Alberta Ltd., Nambiti Management Inc. and Anastasios Morfopoulous (collectively, the "Shareholders of the Vendor") whereby the Company will acquire a 100% mineral interest in the 1,266 mineral claims of 1266443 B.C. Ltd. located on the Black Rock Canyon project in Nevada, United States.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make cash payments of $100,000 and will issue 6,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per common share on closing. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.20 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price.
Please refer to the Company's news release dated October 22, 2020 for further details.
________________________________________
DIAMCOR MINING INC. ("DMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 11, 2021
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$420,000.00
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into units consisting of 5,999,999 common share and 1,199,998
|
Term to Maturity:
|
2 years from the closing of the private placement
|
Warrants
|
Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on January 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC. ("DLCG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 12, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,332,697 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of January 18, 2021 to January 17, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Desjardins Securities Inc. (Mark Smith) on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 9, 2020, with respect to a Term Sheet dated October 6, 2020, between Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. ("Nevada Select"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (the "Company") and John F. Prochnau (the "Seller") with respect to the 0.3% Net Smelter Returns Royalty from 52 unpatented mineral claims (the "Royalty Claims") located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend, Nevada, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Assignment of Stock Purchase Agreement, dated December 18, 2020, (the "Amending Agreement") between Nevada Select, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the Seller.
The Seller is a party to a Stock Purchase Agreement, dated October 13, 2005 (the "Underlying Agreement"), between the Seller and Nevada Mine Properties II. Inc, a Nevada corporation. Under the Underlying Agreement, the Seller is entitled to a 0.3% gross royalty on precious metals and a 1% net profits interest on non-precious metals in the 52 unpatented mineral claims, 0.5% net smelter royalty and other property interests on several properties in Nevada.
Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nevada Select, may purchase 100% interest and assume the Underlying Agreement from the Seller. The cash consideration of US$300,000 has been amended to US $325,000.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2020 and December 23, 2020.
________________________________________
FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2020 and December 16, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,666,665 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,666,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,666,665 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
R7 Capital Ventures Ltd.
|
Y
|
400,000
|
(Karim Rayani)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,666,667 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. receives $45,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 31, 2020.
________________________________________
FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 22, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,175,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,587,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,587,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
EMD Financial Inc. – $3,600 cash and 36,000 finder's warrants
|
Roche Securities Ltd. - $8,000 cash and 80,000 finder's warrants
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $800 cash and 8,000 finder's warrants
|
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of
|
GloRes Securities Inc. - $10,800 cash and 108,000 finder's warrants exercisable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("HCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.08 for a period of two years
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. has received and aggregate of $900 in cash and 18,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on November 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("HIVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 24, 2020:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
USD$15,000,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into shares at CAD$3.00 per share
|
Maturity date:
|
January 12, 2026
|
Warrants
|
5,000,000 detachable warrants that are exercisable into 5,000,000 shares at
|
Interest rate:
|
8% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
|
Y
|
6,410,256
|
(Frank Holmes)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:54 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:59 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ORGANIC GARAGE LTD. ("OG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 31, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,090,800 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
4,090,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,090,800 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.33 for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,000,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 11, 2021
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 11, 2022
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 14, 2020.
________________________________________
SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 525,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.14 per share to settle outstanding debt for $73,500.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debentures - Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 23, 2019, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 23, 2019.:
An additional $320,000.00 Convertible Debentures (the "Additional Debentures") will be issued by the Company in connection with the amendment to the Debenture to exercise its option to pay interest in-kind on the Debentures. The Additional Debentures will have the same terms as the outstanding Debentures, with interest beginning to accrue on the Additional Debentures on December 31, 2020.
Other than the in-kind interest payment in respect of interest due on December 31, 2020, the terms of the Debentures remain unchanged.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 31, 2020.
________________________________________
TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:57 p.m. PST, January 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 144,732 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 to settle outstanding debt for $28,946.40.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
1156484 Alberta Ltd.
|
(Dwayne Vinck)
|
Y
|
$25,000
|
$0.20
|
125,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Asset Purchase Agreement between Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (the "Company"), 1279832 B.C. Ltd. ("Purchaser"), Invigo Media Corp., Invigo Media LLC, EverGenius LLC (collectively, the "Vendors") and Singh Mangat on December 21, 2020. The Company has established Purchaser as an indirect wholly owned subsidiary and the Purchaser is acquiring all of the assets of the Vendors.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the acquisition will be satisfied via cash consideration of $835,000 and and contingent earn-out consideration of up to $10,000,000 payable in cash, common shares of the Issuer or a combination thereof. The issuance of shares will be at deemed price of $1.66 per common share.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2020 and January 8, 2021.
________________________________________
WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10:58 a.m. PST, January 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 4, 2020 and December 21, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,052,881 shares
|
5,000,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.085 per share
|
$0.10 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,526,440 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,526,440 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Jonathan Hamel
|
Y
|
100,000 units
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
