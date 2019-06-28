VANCOUVER, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: August 7, 2019

Record Date: July 17, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: July 16, 2019

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 27, 2019, the Bulletin's dividend payment date has been corrected to September 27, 2019 from September 27, 2819. All other dividend information remains unchanged: Record date is September 13, 2019.

________________________________________

19/06/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 206,668 common shares at a deemed price of $0.11 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $22,733.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 3, 2019.

LES RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTEE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 28 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 206 668 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,11 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 22 733 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 3 juin 2019.

_______________________________________

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 319,729 common shares at a deemed price of $0.11 per share, in settlement of services having a deemed value of $35,170.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 3, 2019.

LES RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTEE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 28 juin 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 319 729 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,11 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 35 170 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Acun

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 3 juin 2019.

_______________________________________

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 20, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,200,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.06 per share







Warrants: 4,00,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,200,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 11 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Gary Musil Y 200,000 Vojtech Agyagos Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 400,000 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,240.00 and 104,000 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.08 per share for a two year period









Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,200.00 and 20,000 Finder's Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.08 per share for a two year period









PI Financial Corp. - $3,360.00 and 56,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.08 per share for a two year period



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 27, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BUZBUZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BZBZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.40 a.m. PST, June 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 877,498 shares to settle outstanding debt for $52,650.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares David Newman Y $2,600 $0.06 43,333 John Foote Y $2,600 $0.06 43,333 Meg Helms Y $2,600 $0.06 43,333 Robert Caines Y $4,850 $0.06 80,833 Simi Grosman Y $2,600 $0.06 43,333 Steven Benyo Y $3,600 $0.06 60,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 05, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:









Number of FT Shares: 12,000,000 flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow through share







Non Flow-Through Shares:









Number of Non-FT Shares: 701,351 non flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.20 per non flow through share







Number of Placees: 11 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Gary Cope Y 40,000 Hecla Canada Ltd Y 701,351 (Rob Brown)

Bernard H. Whiting Y 20,000 Sprott Capital Partners L.P Y 2,000,000 (John Ciampaglia)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 60,000





Finder's Fee:



Eventus Capital Corp 846,000 shares

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc $900.00 cash

Sprott Capital Partners LP $9,000.00 cash



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,281,929 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 30, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.375

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,463,858 shares with 2,731,929 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on July 21, 2017.

________________________________________

GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share sale agreement among Hammer Metals Limited ("Hammer"), and its subsidiaries and the Company and a mineral claim purchase agreement, both dated November 27, 2018 (the "Agreements") pursuant to which the Company has acquired the remaining 25% interest in the Millennium Project that it did not already own and the Mt. Isa Projects. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company issued 19,255,641 common shares or 19.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares to Hammer. In addition, for so long as Hammer maintains a 10% interest in the Company, Hammer will have a right to nominate one person to the Company's board of directors.

For additional information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 26, 2018, November 29, 2018 and June 27, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

________________________________________

JERVOIS MINING LTD. ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, June 28, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, June 28, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 11, 2019, between Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Goldcorp Canada Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has the right to acquire a 100% undivided interest in certain mineral claims (the "Dona Lake Mine Property"), located in the Pickle Lake mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

As consideration for the full 100% interest, the Company will issue 7,000,000 common shares and incur a minimum of $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a three year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 12, 2019.

________________________________________

PERUVIAN METALS CORP. ("PER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,661,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 22, 2019 (1,000,000 warrants)

November 22, 2019 (661,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 22, 2019 (1,000,000 warrants)

February 22, 2020 (661,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,300,000 shares with 5,665,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 23, 2017.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 27, 2019.

________________________________________

SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SOCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option to purchase agreement dated June 27, 2019 between the Company and MSM Resource, LLC (Alan Day) whereby the Company will acquire 28 unpatented lode mining claims (the "Chucker Claims") located within the Silver Star Mining District in Mineral County, Nevada in consideration of US$20,000 and 2,000,000 common shares.

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,192,000 common share units ("Unit") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Unit to settle outstanding debt for US$1,000,000 (CA$1,319,200). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.13 per share.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 120,000 shares and 120,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $6,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 120,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 120,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 28, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.56 a.m. PST, June 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending clarification news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

