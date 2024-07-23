VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ -

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 22, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) MYLK 2 THE PLANTING HOPE

COMPANY INC. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2023/12/31





Interim financial report for the period. 2024/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis for

the periods. 2023/12/31 & 2024/03/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for

the periods. 2023/12/31 & 2024/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

24/07/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2024-2256

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 23, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2257

NEXGENRX INC. ("NXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue a total of 781,249 shares at a price of $0.32 to settle outstanding debt of $250,000 over four quarterly equity payments of common shares, each valued at $62,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 21, 2023, March 15, 2024, and July 18, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2258

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 18, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario). The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market distribution of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated September 6, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 18, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,350,494.35 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024, as set out below.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 occurred for gross proceeds of $1,350,494.35.

Agents: Research Capital Corporation



Offering: 5,826,000 shares



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 with an average sale

price of $0.2318 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agent's Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds being $33,762.36 for the quarter ended June 30,

2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 18, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated September 6, 2023, and the news release dated July 17, 2024 which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

BULLETIN V2024-2259

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 22,582,498 shares to settle outstanding debt for $656,524.94.

Settlement of the debt representing interest payments owed to the holders of previously issued convertible unsecured debentures.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $418,649.97 $0.03 13,954,999 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 28, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2260

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 15, 2024, among SLAM Exploration Ltd. ("Company") and an arm's length optionor (the "Optionor"), pursuant to which the Company is granted the sole, exclusive and irrevocable right and option to acquire an undivided 100% registered and beneficial right, title and interest in and the Property, free and clear of all liens and charges in seven mineral claims near Goodwin Lake in the Province of New Brunswick. The Company must exercise its option, if at all, on or before July 15, 2027. The acquisition is structured wherein the Company is required to pay $50,000 and issue 500,000 common shares to the Optionor over a 3-year period, as further described in the Company's new release dated July 16, 2024.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionor will also retain a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Property, subject to the ability of the Company to repurchase 1% of the NSR royalty anytime for a price of $1,000,000.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated July 16, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2261

Vicinity Motor Corp. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Best Efforts Prospectus Offering



Gross Proceeds: $2,499,999.84



Offering: 4,807,692 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") and

4,807,692 Share purchase warrants ("Warrants")



Offering Price: $0.52 USD per Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.64 USD per Warrant for a 5-year period









Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Agent Warrants



NIL 240,385





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable Agent Warrant is exercisable at $0.57 for a 5-year

period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated July 16, 2024 and company's news releases

dated July 16, 2024, and July 17, 2024.

