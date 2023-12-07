VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0186

BOUNDARY GOLD AND COPPER MINING LTD. ("BDGC.H")

[formerly Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. ("BDGC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated January 6, 2023 and April 18, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commissions dated January 5, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, December 11, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd., (the "Company").

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, December 11, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of December 11, 2023 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BDGC to BDGC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0187

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 8, 2023, the common shares of Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Company's shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated September 27, 2023, between the Company and IsoEnergy Ltd. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

The Arrangement was approved by Company's shareholders on November 28, 2023 and approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on November 30, 2023. Under the terms of the Arrangement, the Company's shareholders received 0.500 common shares of the Buyer for each Company's common share held.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 23, 2023 and news releases dated September 27, 2023, October 31, 2023, November 10, 2023, November 21, 2023, November 28, 2023, December 1, 2023 and December 5, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0188

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: January 15, 2024

Record Date: December 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023

________________________________________

23/12/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0189

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 11,350,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2021 and July 2, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2025 and July 2, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,800,000 shares with 11,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 2, 2020. The Exchange had previously approved (i) effective June 9, 2021, the extension of the term of these warrants from June 22, 2021 to December 22, 2021 for the first tranche and July 2, 2021 to January 2, 2022 for the second tranche; (ii) effective December 6, 2021, the extension of the term of these warrants from December 22, 2021 to December 22, 2022 for the first tranche and January 2, 2022 to January 2, 2023 for the second tranche; and (iii) effective December 1, 2022, the extension of the term of these warrants from December 22, 2022 to December 22, 2023 for the first tranche and January 2, 2023 to January 2, 2024 for the second tranche.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0190

BQE WATER INC. ("BQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 1, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 62,351 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 13, 2023 to December 13, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0191

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,333,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $40,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 14, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0192

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,828,717 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per common share



Warrants: 914,356 common share purchase warrants to purchase 914,356 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 per common share for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $11,250 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 4 décembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 1 828 717 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,35 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 914 356 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 914 356 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,45 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 18 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 11 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 11 250 $ S/O S/O









La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 décembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0193

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023, and December 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,144,858 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 flow through per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







Finder's Fees: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on December 5, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0194

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated January 13, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 26, 2020, as amended pursuant to amendment no.1 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 30, 2021, filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering occurred during the period beginning October 1, 2022 and ended December 26, 2022 (the termination date of the distribution agreement).

Agents: CIBC World Markets Inc. and CIBC World Markets Corp.



Offering: An aggregate of 34,600 common shares at an average price of C$3.95 per share and 34,870 common shares at an average price of USD$2.92 per share.



Agents' Fee: C$3,415 and USD$2,547





For further details, refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 26, 2020, Prospectus Supplement dated January 13, 2022 and filed on SEDAR, and news release dated September 19, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0195

ENWAVE CORPORATION ("ENW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 3, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,799,564 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 7, 2023, to December 6, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cormark Securities Inc. (Mathieu Capozzo) on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0196

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length arrangement agreement dated September 27, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy") and Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("Consolidated Uranium"). On December 5, 2023, pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement and a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), IsoEnergy completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Consolidated Uranium (the "Arrangement").

Under the Arrangement, former Consolidated shareholders received 0.5 of an IsoEnergy common share for each Consolidated Uranium share held.

Consolidated Uranium shareholders approved the Arrangement on November 28, 2023 at a special meeting of shareholders. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice Commercial List approved the Plan of Arrangement on November 30, 2023 and the Arrangement closed on December 5, 2023.

For more details, please refer to IsoEnergy's news releases dated September 27, 2023, December 1, 2023 and December 5, 2023, each of which is available on SEDAR+.

Private Placement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 27, 2023, and September 29, 2023. The private placement raised gross proceeds of $36,605,250 through the issuance of 8,134,500 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $4.50 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one common share in connection with the closing of the Arrangement. The following common shares have been issued:

Number of Shares: 8,134,500 shares



Purchase Price: $4.50 per share



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 3,333,350 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp- $175,954.27 cash

TD Securities Inc. - $117,302.85 cash

Eight Capital - $117,302.85 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $36,657.14 cash

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $36,657.14 cash

Cormark Securities Inc.- $20,528 cash

Paradigm Capital Inc.- $20,528 cash

PI Financial Corp.- $20,528 cash

Raymond James Ltd.- $20,528 cash

SCP Resource Financial LP - $20,528 cash





The Company issued news releases dated October 19, 2023 and December 5, 2023, confirming the closing the private placement.

Additional Information:

Please see elsewhere in today's TSX Venture Exchange bulletins for information regarding the implications of the Arrangement for Consolidated Uranium.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0197

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 23, 2023, and December 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 16,666,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 16,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,666,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 11,666,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 583,333 N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 5, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0198

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,365 shares at a deemed value of $11.68 to settle outstanding debt for $144,549.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more details, please see the Company's news release dated December 1, 2023.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0199

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 26, 2022, the Exchange has accepted amendments with respect to arm's length financing agreements, originally approved by the Exchange on May 26, 2022 and originally announced in the press release of Northern Graphite Corporation (the "Company") dated May 2, 2022. The Company has received additional financing from funds managed by Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. (collectively "Sprott") by entering into the following amended agreements:

1. An Amended and Restated Senior Secured Credit Agreement, where the senior debt financing consisting of a US$12,000,000 senior secured loan was increased to US$13,000,000, and the cash interest payments due on the loan up until December 31, 2023 were capitalized by being added to the principal amount of the loan. The Company has paid an interest payment option fee to Sprott in the amount of US$50,000 for the capitalization of interest up to June 30, 2023 and will pay Sprott an additional interest payment option fee for the capitalization of the interest up to December 31, 2023 in an amount equal to 10% of the accrued and unpaid interest due on such date for the period between June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023. The principal amount of the loan bears interest at the rate of 9% plus the greater of an adjusted three-month term SOFR and 1% and matures on April 29, 2026. Both the interest rate and the maturity date remain unchanged from the original agreement; and



2. An Amended and Restated Royalty Agreement, where the royalty financing in the amount of US$4,000,000 for a 9% graphite sales revenue royalty under the original agreement has been increased to US$6,000,000, consisting of an additional US$2,000,000 purchase by Sprott from the Company of an additional 4% graphite concentrate sales revenue royalty on the Company's Lac des Iles, Quebec Project, reducing to 0.25% once the royalty has been paid on 45,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate.





For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2023.

_______________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0200

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. ("PGDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 6, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 15,000,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange during the period of December 11, 2023 to December 10, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 7, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0201

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition via an option agreement of the Ear Falls lithium project, located in northwestern Ontario. The Company can earn a 100% interest in the Ear Falls lithium project (subject to a 1.5% NSR royalty) via the following consideration:

DUE DATE CASH ($) SECURITIES Upon signing the Agreement $14,000

Within 7 business days of approval from TSX Venture Exchange - 300,000 common shares On or before the 1st anniversary of the option agreement $14,000

On or before the 2nd anniversary of the option agreement $21,000

On or before the 3rd anniversary of the option agreement $30,000



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 12, 2023 and November 7, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0202

STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR") ("STRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:47 a.m. PST, December 7, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0203

STAR ROYALTIES LTD. ("STRR") ("STRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0204

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 5, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 9,668,743 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 11, 2023 to December 10, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Hampton Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0205

VELOX ENERGY MATERIALS INC. ("VLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 30,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 3,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $90,000 N/A 900,000 warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0206

WALKER RIVER RESOURCES CORP. ("WRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,124,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.15 per Unit.



Warrants: 3,124,000 whole Warrants to purchase 3,124,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.20 exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 14 Placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Y 170,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







Finder's Fee: None.

The Company issued news release on December 6, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

