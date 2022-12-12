VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CHICANE CAPITAL I CORP. ("CCIC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated October 20, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Prince Edward Island Securities Commissions effective October 24, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $308,800 (3,088,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on December 13, 2022.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Wednesday, December 14, 2022, upon

confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on December 14, 2022.

A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 5,988,000

common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 2,900,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CCIC.P

CUSIP Number: 168273100

Agent: Haywood Securities

Agent's Options: 308,800 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of five

years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated October 20, 2022.

Company Contact: Ben Ghirmai

Company Address: 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100

Toronto, Ontario M5K 1B7

Company Phone Number: (416) 861-1100

Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

HISPANIA RESOURCES INC. ("ESPN")

[Formerly MERIDA MINERALS HOLDINGS INC. ("ESPN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the special resolution passed by shareholders on November 14, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the common shares of Hispania Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Merida Minerals Holdings Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Copper and Zinc Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

58,510,159 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 28,555,725 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ESPN (unchanged)

CUSIP Number: 43359H 10 9 (new)

________________________________________

VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX"

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.01

Payable Date: January 13, 2023

Record Date: December 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

22/12/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,333,333 Flow-Through shares and 2,680,000 Non-Flow-Through shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per Flow-Through share and $0.125 per Non-Flow-Through share

Warrants: 5,013,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,013,333 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: Flow-Through: $0.20 for a two-year period

Non-Flow-Through: $0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 183,333



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,250.00 N/A 42,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 17, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

HAMILTON THORNE LTD. ("HTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated November 30, 2022 between Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (the "Company") and arms-length parties (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company has indirectly acquired a 100% of capital stock in Microptic, S.L. (the "Target"), a leading developer of artificial intelligence enabled CASA software, consumables, and image analysis systems for the assisted reproductive technologies research and laboratory markets worldwide.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the €9,954,111.11 purchase price will be satisfied via a cash payment of €8,100,000, plus non-operative cash in the target of €1,854,111.11, subject to customary working capital adjustments.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2022

________________________________________

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,852 shares

Purchase Price: $0.72 per share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 16,852

Finder's Fee: N/A



The Company issued a news release on December 9, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 40,520,497 shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Warrants: 40,520,497 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,520,497 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: 3 Insider – 3,833,333 units

Finder's Fee: 35,311 cash and 50,000 warrants, finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.05

per share for five years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("MD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2022:

Number of Shares and

Purchase Price: 1,450,000 common shares at $0.40 per share

4,034,000 flow-through common shares at $0.50 per share

1,268,400 flow-through common shares at $0.70 per share

Number of Placees: 66 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 406,000 flow-through

common shares at $0.50

per share Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 8 580,000 flow-through

common shares at $0.50

per share



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $83,910 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 1, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

EXPLORATION MIDLAND INC. (« MD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 12 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 17 novembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions et le

Prix par action: 1 450 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,40 $ par action

4 034 000 actions accréditives à un prix de 0,50 $ par action

1 268 400 actions accréditives à un prix de 0,70 $ par action

Nombre de souscripteurs: 66 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés: 7 406 000 actions accréditives à un

prix de 0,50 $ par action Participation total de Groupe

Pro: 8 580 000 actions accréditives à un

prix de 0,50 $ par action



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 83 910 $ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 décembre 2022.

________________________________________

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated January 28, 2022, the Exchange has accepted an amendment (the "Amendment") with respect to the Company's Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the terms of the Amendment, the Company has amended and restated its Normal Course Issuer Bid to change its broker from National Bank Financial to CIBC World Markets Inc.

All the other terms remain unchanged.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated January 28, 2022 and December 12, 2022.

________________________________________

OPTIMUM VENTURES LTD. ("OPV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the Share Exchange Agreement ('the Agreement') dated November 24, 2022, between the arm's length vendor and its shareholders (the "Vendor") and Optimum Ventures Ltd. (the "Company"). The Vendor owns 19 contiguous mineral claims known as the Salmon Property, which is located in the Hyder Mining District in Alaska. Pursuant to the agreement, the company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 3,000,000 common shares to the Vendor. The company will also issue 150,000 common shares to an arm's length finder.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 25, 2022.

________________________________________

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Amending Agreement dated November 21, 2022 ("Amending Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor") (together, the "Parties"). Pursuant to the Exchange bulletin dated September 1, 2020, the Company acquired the exclusive right to evaluate the other property interests ("Exploration Right") of the Optionor, and enter into an agreement with the Optionor to acquire an interest in the other properties on reasonable mutually agreed terms. Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Parties have agreed to extend the expiry of the Exploration Right from September 1, 2022, to September 1, 2023. No additional consideration, including the commitment of additional exploration work, is payable by the Company with respect to the Amending Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2022.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

