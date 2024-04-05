VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0994

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced on April 5, 2024, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0995

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, April 09, 2024 under the symbol "GTWO".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "GTWO" on TSX Venture Exchange after April 08, 2024, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0996

PINNACLE SILVER AND GOLD CORP. ("PINN")

[formerly Newrange Gold Corp. ("NRG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on April 2, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, April 9, 2024, the common shares of Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Newrange Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

43,521,072 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PINN (new) CUSIP Number: 72350R 10 5 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0997

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, April 8, 2024, the common shares of Orford Mining Corporation ("Orford") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Orford shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated January 15, 2024 with Alamos Gold Inc. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Orford (not already owned by the Buyer) in exchange for the Buyer's common shares.

The Arrangement was approved by Orford's shareholders on March 27, 2024 and approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on April 2, 2024. Under the terms of the Arrangement, Orford's shareholders (other than the Buyer) will receive 0.005588 of one (1) share of the Buyer for each common share of Orford.

For further details, please refer to Orford's Management Information Circular dated February 23, 2024 and news releases dated January 15, 2024, March 7, 2024, March 27, 2024 and April 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0998

SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, the securities of Shooting Star Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 24, 2022, news releases were issued on November 10, 2022, and December 29, 2022, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transactions. The transactions contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

24/04/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0999

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:55 a.m. PST, April 5, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1000

BESSOR MINERALS INC. ("BST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, April 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1001

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,398,439 common shares at a deemed price of USD 0.08 (CAD 0.10) per share to settle outstanding debt for USD 511,875.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 USD 492,916.67 USD 0.08

(CAD 0.10) 6,161,459 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1002

LI-FT POWER LTD. ("LIFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 18, 2024:

Number of Shares: 689,660 Flow Through Common Shares



Purchase Price: $4.35 per share



Number of Placee: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement N/A

N/A N/A

N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 27, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1003

LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 962,390 shares at $ 0.11 to settle outstanding debt for $105,863.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $105,863 $0.11 962,390 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1004

PROSPECTOR METALS CORP. ("PPP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Savant Lake Gold Property comprised of an aggregate of 1,165 mining claims covering approximately 239 square kilometres, located northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Savant Lake Property"). Pursuant to a Property Acquisition Agreement dated April 3, 2024 between Prospector Metals Corp. (the "Company") and Capella Minerals Limited, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Savant Lake Property for the following consideration:



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $50,000 1,000,000 Common Shares $nil

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 4, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1005

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 20, 2024:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 15,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 per common share for a period of 12 months



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 4 2,350,000 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: Nil.

The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. (« QNC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 avril 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 20 mars 2024 :

Nombre d'actions : 15 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 15 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 15 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 12 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 23 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés

existants: 4 2 350 000 actions ordinaires Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 20 mars 2024.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1006

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a stock purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 27, 2024, among Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (the "Company"), Quisitive Payment Solutions, Inc. (the "Seller"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and a special purpose vehicle (the "Buyer") formed by several purchasers (the "Purchasers"), whereby the Company sells to the Buyer all of the outstanding capital stock of Bankcard USA Merchant Services, Inc., a California corporation, that the Company beneficially owns (the "Transaction").

According to the terms of the Agreement, in consideration for the Transaction, the Company will:

Receive approximately US$40,000,000 in cash, subject to customary adjustments following the closing. Receive and cancel 133,095,158 common shares of the Company held by the Purchasers. Be released from all obligations to pay a US$10,000 ,000 earnout payment plus accrued interests, as provided pursuant to the terms of a stock purchase agreement dated March 29, 2021 , between the Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and certain Purchasers.

The transaction is a non-arm's length transaction. The finder's fee is payable in cash to William Blair & Company, L.L.C. Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 4, 2024 for details on the finder's fee.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 27, 2024 and April 4, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1007

RILEY GOLD CORP. ("RLYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2024:

Number of Units: 7,782,185 Units



Purchase Price: $0.15 per Unit



Warrant: 7,782,185 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,782,185 shares



Warrant Purchase Price: $ 0.25 for two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placee: 45 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: 8 5 2,837,185 830,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $25,567 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 02, 2024 announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1008

TOKENS.COM CORP. ("COIN") ("COIN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:44 p.m. PST, April 4, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1009

TOKENS.COM CORP. ("COIN") ("COIN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 5, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1010

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 22, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,982,665 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,991,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,991,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for an 18 month period



Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 166,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 257,500











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $30,999 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 27, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1011

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,076,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 3 and April 17, 2024



New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 3 and April 17, 2025



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of $203,800 principal amount convertible debenture with 4,076,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 10, 2023.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]