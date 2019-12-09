VANCOUVER, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY INC. ("KASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on Wednesday, December 11th, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made by the Company on Monday, December 9th. The Company has been halted since March 28, 2019 when it was announced that it had entered into an agreement with Digihost International, Inc. to effect a reverse takeover transaction. The reverse takeover transaction is conditional on, among other things, a shareholder vote to be held at a meeting on January 14, 2020.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reverse Takeover, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the Reverse Takeover within 75 days of the issuance of the news release. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For additional information, refer to the Company's news releases dated March 28, 2019, April 26, 2019, June 7, 2019, July 29, 2019, September 11, 2019, November 29, 2019 and December 9, 2019.

INTERNATIONAL SAMUEL EXPLORATION CORP. ("ISS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors November 27, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, December 11, 2019, the common shares of International Samuel Exploration Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,082,865 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: ISS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 46027W507 (new)

MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.035

Payable Date: December 31, 2019

Record Date: December 16, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: December 13, 2019

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: December 31, 2019

Record Date: December 16, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: December 13, 2019

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening December 18, 2019, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire December 20, 2019 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business December 20, 2019.

TRADE DATES

December 18, 2019 - TO SETTLE - December 19, 2019

December 19, 2019 - TO SETTLE - December 20, 2019

December 20, 2019 - TO SETTLE - December 20, 2019

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

TAILWIND CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on December 6, 2019 that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 6, 2019, effective at the opening Wednesday, December 11, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

[formerly Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Usha Resources Ltd.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated September 30, 2019 (the "Filing Statement"). The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol:

Pursuant to an agreement dated March 7, 2019 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Emerald Lake Development Corporation (Emerald"), the Company acquired from Emerald the option to acquire a 51% interest in the Nicobat property, Ontario (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has issued to Emerald 1,500,000 shares of the Company for a 51% interest in the Property.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated September 30, 2019, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated April 17, 2019, October 7, 2019 and December 9, 2019.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

Further to the above, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement which included Flow-Through Shares ("Flow-Through Shares"):

Number of Shares: 3,327,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.095 per share



Warrants: 3,327,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,327,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.19 for a two year period

Number of FT Shares: 1,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 46 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider # of Shares Navin Varshney Y 364,300 Deepak Varshney Y 163,400

Finder's Fee: $875 payable to PI Financial Corp

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,227,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: USHA (same symbol but with .P removed) CUSIP Number: 03521L 10 7 (unchanged)

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 the shares of the Company will resume trading.

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated November 26, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, December 11, 2019, the shares of Valterra Resource Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,375,155 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: VQA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 920366 30 9 (new)

19/12/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. ("CKK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 17,127,176 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 14, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 14, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 34,254,361 common shares with 17,127,176 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 16, 2016.

DURO METALS INC. ("DURO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on March 14, 2019. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an offering of 4,385,965 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.57 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $2,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated November 15, 2019 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019, which Prospectus Supplement was amended by the Amendment to the Prospectus Supplement dated November 28, 2019.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering occurred on November 29, 2019, for gross proceeds of $2,500,000.

Agents: None.



Offering: 4,385,965 Units. Each Unit consisting of one share and one common share

purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant").



Unit Price: $0.57 per Unit.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.75 per share to November 29, 2024. In the event that the closing price of

the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange, or such

other principal exchange on which the common shares are then trading, is

greater than $1.50 per share for a period of ten consecutive trading days at any

time after the closing of the Offering, the Company may accelerate the expiry

date of the Warrants by giving written notice to the purchaser and, in such

case, the Warrants will expire on the 15th day after the date on which such

notice is given by the Company.



Agents' Warrants: None.



Greenshoe Option: None.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019, Prospectus Supplement dated November 15, 2019 and Amendment to the Prospectus Supplement dated November 28, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated November 13, 2019 and November 29, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amendment Agreement dated August 30, 2019 between Nexus Gold Corp. (the Company) and Nexus Gold Corp. Burkina SARL (a 100% owned subsidiary of the Company) and Belemyida SA (the Vendor) whereby the Vendor has agreed to amend the terms of an existing a Property Option Agreement dated August 30, 2017 to extend the deadlines for payment and share issuances through November 30, 2024. Consideration for the Vendor extending the payment deadlines is an additional 250,000 common shares.

Please see Exchange bulletin dated September 6, 2017 for original Exchange acceptance and the Company's news release dated December 4, 2019 for full details.

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Binding Term Sheet dated October 8, 2019 between Osisko Metals Incorporated (the Company) and Karst Investments LLC, Margaret Meri Peggy Kent, and the Burns Family 2012 Trust (collectively the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a 3% NSR held on the Pine Point Mine, NWT. Consideration is US$8,500,000 cash and 2,000,000 common shares.

For full details please see the Company's news release dated October 15, 2019.

PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. ("POE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.50 a.m. PST, December 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. ("POE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.15 a.m. PST, December 9, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. (''QUIS'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.33 a.m. PST, December 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RADIUS GOLD INC. ("RDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the bulletin dated December 12, 2018, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an additional share issuance pursuant to an Option Agreement dated June 13, 2017 between Geometales del Norte – Geonorte, S.A. de C.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Radius Gold Inc. (the 'Company') and the optionors, Rodolfo Chavez Rocha, Laura Pilar Chavez Gomez and Rodolfo Chavez Gomez. The Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Amalia property, situated in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

As part of the Year 3 consideration, the Company will issue US$5,000 of shares equal to 33,255 shares.

SAN MARCO RESOURCES INC. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 09, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 266,667 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

UNITED HUNTER OIL & GAS CORP. ("UHO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.52 a.m. PST, December 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the Company's acquisition of real properties located at 542 and 550 Ryan Street, Moncton, New Brunswick, totaling 46 residential units, in consideration of a cash payment of $5,488,000.

The Company has issued press releases dated August 16, 2019 and October 4, 2019 in connection with the acquisition.

ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 9, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 23, 2018, September 20, 2018 and April 22, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: US$750,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at CDN$0.08 of principal amount outstanding per

share in the first year and at CDN$0.10 thereafter until maturity



Maturity date: Two years from issuance



Interest rate: 12-month USD Libor + 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

