VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANXGOLD MINING CORP. ("CXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 4, 2023 and Canxgold Mining Corp.'s (the "Company") new release dated October 3, 2023, effective at the opening on Friday, October 6, 2023, the common shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

CARDIOCOMM SOLUTIONS, INC. ("EKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 5, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 6, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of CardioComm Solutions Inc.

_________________________________________

ICARUS CAPITAL CORP. ("ICRS")

[formerly Icarus Capital Corp. ("ICRS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Icarus Capital Corp's, (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated March 28, 2023 (the "Filing Statement"). The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol:

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated September 28, 2023, the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1401935 Alberta Ltd. for consideration of $324,750 (the "Consideration"). The Consideration will be paid with a $200,000 bank loan, $100,000 in vendor financing, plus the issuance of 225,000 shares of the Company. 1401935 Alberta Ltd. operates a comedy club in Calgary, Alberta.

The Company will also issue 150,000 shares to Funny Business Productions Inc. as partial consideration for a license arrangement.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 28, 2023, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated September 8, 2022, March 23, 2023 June 13, 2023 September 29, 2023.

Private Placement-Non Brokered:

In connection with the QT, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement.

Number of Shares: 1,992,827 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Number of Placees: 71 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 272,727 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,706 N/A N/A

Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture:

In connection with the QT, the Company completed a further non-brokered private placement.

Convertible Debenture $79,000

Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 316,000 common share and 316,000 common share purchase warrants. The debentures will be convertible, at the election of the holders, any time after four months following the date of issuance into units ("Debenture Units") of the company at a price of $0.25 per Debenture Unit. Each Debenture Unit will consist of one share and one warrant (a "Debenture Warrant").

Maturity date (Debenture Units): August 27, 2025

Warrants: The Debenture Warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.25 for two years from the date of conversion and are also subject to an acceleration provision that will be triggered if the daily volume weighted average price of the Company's shares is over $0.20 for ten consecutive trading days.

Interest rate: 10%

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 316,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A





Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Symbol Change:

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,367,827 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 120,000 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ICRS (same symbol but with .P removed) CUSIP Number: 451062103 (unchanged)





Company Contact: Garry Yuill – President/CEO Company Address: 8120 No. 2 Rd, Suite 186,

Richmond, BC,

V7C 5J8 Company Phone Number: (778) 866-9041 Company Email Address: [email protected]

The Company is classified as a 'Theatre Company' (NAICS: 71111).

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on Friday, October 6, 2023 the shares of the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on September 25, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, October 06, 2023, the common shares of Kermode Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

24,012,949 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: KLM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 491902201 (new)

________________________________________

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 4, 2023 and Kuuhubb Inc.'s press release of October 4, 2023; trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted, pending review of Exchange Requirements.

___________________________________

POPREACH CORPORATION ("INIK")

[formerly PopReach Corporation ("POPR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 06, 2023, the trading symbol for PopReach Corporation will change from ('POPR') to ('INIK'). There is no change in the issuer's name, no change in CUSIP number, and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Software Publishers' issuer.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

WORLDWIDE RESOURCES CORP. ("WR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated September 7, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions dated September 6, 2022, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 6, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

____________________________________

23/10/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 23,291,985 Units. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.06 per Unit



Warrants: 23,291,985 common share purchase warrants to purchase 23,291,985 Common Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a 3-year period



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 12,236,887

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on September 2, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANXGOLD MINING CORP. ("CXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:04 a.m. PST, Oct. 4, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EDGE TOTAL INTELLIGENCE INC. ("CTRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,109,541 shares (the "Settlement Shares") to settle outstanding debt for CAD $8,198,587.03 (the "Debt") pursuant to a credit facility. The issuance of the Settlement Shares will extinguish the Debt and terminate the credit facility.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 CAD $8,198,587.03 $0.90 9,109,541

The Company announced its proposal to issue the Settlement Shares in a news release dated July 21, 2023, and shall issue a news release when the Settlement Shares have been issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:32 a.m. PST, Oct. 04, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PENBAR CAPITAL LTD. ("PEM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:54 p.m. PST, Oct. 3, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("RGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

This is to confirm that effective October 4, 2023, the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated August 16, 2023 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's prospectus supplement dated September 20, 2023 (the "Prospectus Supplement").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on September 26, 2023, for gross proceeds of $70,012,000.

Underwriters: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., SCP Resource Finance LP, Cormark Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.



Offering: 152,200,000 shares



Offering Price: $0.46 per share



Underwriters' Commission: An aggregate of $3,500,600 in cash



Over-allotment Option: The Company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of the common shares sold pursuant to the offering. The underwriters have not exercised the over-allotment option to acquire common shares at closing and have 30 days from closing to exercise the over-allotment option in whole or in part.

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement, and the Company's news releases dated September 18, 2023, and September 26, 2023, all of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

_______________________________________________

SAN LORENZO GOLD CORP. ("SLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:19 a.m. PST, Oct. 4, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAN LORENZO GOLD CORP. ("SLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 4, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]