VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0347

HANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("HCC.H")

[formerly Hanna Capital Corp. ("HCC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, February 5, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of February 5, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HCC to HCC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0348

GENERATION URANIUM INC. ("GEN")

[formerly GENERATION GOLD CORP. ("GEN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated January 10, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital. The symbol of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of February 5, 2024, the common shares of Generation Uranium Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Generation Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

16,124,332 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 875,000

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GEN (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 37150L103 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0349

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE.H") ("RZE.WT.H")

[formerly Razor Energy Corp. ("RZE") ("RZE.WT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change,

Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to Razor Energy Corp. (the "Company") press release dated January 31, 2024, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday February 05, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of February 05, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company's securities will change from RZE to RZE.H and RZE.WT to RZE.WT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 31, 2024, effective at the opening, Monday, February 05, 2024 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0350

ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")

[formerly ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated January 24, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening February 5, 2024, the common shares of Rover Critical Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Rover Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

52,598,338 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ROVR Unchanged CUSIP Number: 77935R108 New

________________________________________

24/02/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0351

ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 13, 2023 and October 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 16,880,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 31 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 4,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,000,000

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 7, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0352

HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 30, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $484,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 6,453,333 common shares at $0.075 principal amount per share for the initial 12-months and thereafter at $0.10 principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity Date: January 30, 2029



Interest Rate: 10% per annum



Detachable Warrants: 3,226,828 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,226,828 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 until January 30, 2026



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 30, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0353

TUKTU RESOURCES LTD. ("TUK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2023:

Number of Units: 29,599,999 units (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase (a "Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 29,599,999 Warrants to purchase 29,599,999 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a 36-month term ending December 28, 2026



Number of Placees: 37 Placees



Broker's Fee: Research Capital Corporation - $13,005 in cash, 2,338,300 Units and 1,398,400 broker warrants

Broker Warrants Terms: each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at an exercise price equal to $0.05 for a period of 36 months ending December 28, 2026.

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

