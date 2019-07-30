VANCOUVER, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CRUZ COBALT CORP. ("CUZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on August 2, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new symbol "CRUZ".

________________________________________

NEWMAC RESOURCES INC. ("NER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 4, 2019, and a news release issued July 29, 2019, the Company's Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated February 1, 2019, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 1, 2019 trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_________________________________________

ROYAL GOLD MINING INC. ("ROYL")

[formerly Shoshoni Gold Ltd. ("SHJ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed July 22, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Thursday, August 1, 2019, the common shares of Royal Gold Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Shoshoni Gold Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,251,538 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: ROYL (new) CUSIP Number: 780288 10 6 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

GAIA GROW CORP. ("GAIA")

[formerly Spirit Bear Capital Corp. ("SBG.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Spirit Bear Capital Corp's (the "Company" - now Gaia Grow Corp.) Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") and related transactions, all as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated June 28, 2019 (the "Filing Statement"). The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed:

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated January 31, 2019 (the "Agreement") among the Company, 1193805 B.C. Ltd and Gaia Grow Corp., a private company corporation existing under the laws of British Columbia ("Gaia PrivCo"), the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Gaia PrivCo.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will issue 120,000,000 common shares to shareholders of Gaia PrivCo, excluding the Private Placement-Non-Brokered shares indicated below.

1184091 B.C. Ltd. (Charanjit Hayre), an arm's length finder, will receive 6,325,000 common shares.

For additional information please refer to the Filing Statement dated June 28, 2019, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR as well as the Company's news release dated July 23, 2019.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

Prior to the completion of the QT, Gaia PrivCo completed a non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $4,507,697 via the issuance of 45,076,969 subscription receipts at $0.10 per subscription receipt. Each subscription receipt has converted into one common share of the Company.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Name Change, New Symbol:

In conjunction with the above, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, August 1, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on March 15, 2019, the Company has changed its name to Gaia Grow Corp. as described below. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, August 1, 2019, the common shares of Gaia Grow Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Spirit Bear Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

200,201,981 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 21,176,471 shares subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

101,553,529 shares subject to Tier 2 Surplus Escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: GAIA (NEW) CUSIP Number: 36269A 10 7 (NEW)

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on Thursday, August 1, 2019 the shares of the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

19/07/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 30, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AETHON MINERALS CORPORATION ("AET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, July 30, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, July 30, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Company's settlement agreements with Raycom Media Inc. ("Raycom") and SKP America, LLC ("SKP"), dated April 1, 2019 and May 1, 2019, respectively, previously controlling shareholders of the Company, whereby the Company has acquired all 547,325 Company's common shares held by Raycom and extinguished USD$13,000,000 of outstanding secured and unsecured debt owed to Raycom for the total consideration of USD$1,000,000 and acquired all 545,289 Company's common shares held by SKP for the total consideration of USD$150,000. The Company will cancel common shares purchased from Raycom and SKP.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2019, May 23, 2019 and July 26, 2019.

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,060,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.37 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Finder's Fee: A $90,132 cash commission is payable to Devon Capital Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

____________________________________

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 8,800,215 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per common share



Warrants: 4,400,107 warrants to purchase 4,400,107 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 37 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Kosta Kostic Y 100,000 Jean Demers Y 71,500 Mario Spino Y 71,500 Alain Cayer Y 71,500 Kiril Mugerman Y 100,000 Mathieu Bourdeau Y 35,750







Finder's Fee: Three finders received a total commission of $14,672 cash and 104,800 warrants to purchase 104,800 common shares at a price of $0.20 and expiring July 10, 2020.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated July 3 and 10, 2019.

RESSOURCES GÉOMÉGA INC. («GMA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 8 800 215 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,14$ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 400 107 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 400 107 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20$ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 37 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Kosta Kostic Y 100,000 Jean Demers Y 71,500 Mario Spino Y 71,500 Alain Cayer Y 71,500 Kiril Mugerman Y 100,000 Mathieu Bourdeau Y 35,750







Honoraire d'intermédiation : Trois intermédiaires ont reçu des honoraires totalisant 14 672 $ en espèces et 104 800 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 104 800 actions ordinaires avec un prix d'exercice de 0,20 $, expirant le 10 juillet 2020.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 3 et 10 juillet 2019.

___________________________________________

GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION LTD. ("GPLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.21 p.m. PST, July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY EXPLORATION LTD. ("GPLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.15 a.m. PST, July 30, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 800,000 common shares

2,500,000 flow through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 800,000 warrants to purchase 800,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 3 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares David Crevier Y 800,000







Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Roche Securities Limited received each a commission of $5,000 cash and 100,000 warrants to purchase 100,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 and expiring January 23, 2021.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated July 24, 2019.

SOCIÉTÉ MINIÈRE GOLDSTAR («GDM»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 juillet 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 800 000 actions ordinaires

2 500 000 actions ordinaires accréditives



Prix : 0,05$ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 800 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 800 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05$ pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 3 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions David Crevier Y 800,000







Honoraire d'intermédiation : Leede Jones Gable Inc. et Roche Securities Limited ont reçu chacun des honoraires de 5 000$ en espèces et 100,000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 100,000 actions ordinaires avec un prix d'exercice de 0,05 $, expirant le 23 janvier 2021.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 24 juillet 2019.

________________________________________

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,181,818 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 8,181,818 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,181,818 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.16



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Alistair MacLennan Y 545,455 DCT Holdings Ltd. Y 454,545 (Alistair MacLennan)



Ian Klassen Y 545,000 Michele Pillon Y 36,816 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 200,000







Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $3,465.00 cash; 31,500 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.16



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,222,222 shares at a deemed price of $0.45 to settle outstanding debt in the amount of $1,000,000 pursuant to Milestone Payments.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Norton Singhavon Y $650,146 $0.45 1,444,768

For further information please refer to the news release dated July 8, 2019.

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee: A cash commission of $50,000 and 500,000 finders' warrants was payable to Covello Financial Group Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.14 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MG CAPITAL CORPORATION ("MGX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 24, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORLETTO CAPITAL II INC. ("OLT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ORLETTO CAPITAL II INC. ("OLT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.36 a.m. PST, July 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OTIS GOLD CORP. ("OOO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.03 a.m. PST, July 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OTIS GOLD CORP. ("OOO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.15 a.m. PST, July 30, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QX METALS CORP. ("QX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement dated July 2, 2019 and an option agreement dated July 13, 2019 (the 'Agreements') between the Company and Raiden Resources Limited (the 'Optionee'). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Optionee may acquire a 51% interest in each of the Kalabak and Zlatusha properties by making cash payments and incurring exploration expenses within a two to three year period. To obtain the initial 51% interest in the Kalabak Property, the Optionee will pay AUD$50,000 in cash, complete US$250,000 in exploration work by December 14, 2019 and complete US$750,000 in exploration work, including drilling at least 3,000 meters on or before the expiration date, which is approximately two years. To obtain the initial 51% interest in the Zlatusha Property, the Optionee will pay AUD$50,000 in cash, complete US$2,500,000 in exploration work over three years, including drilling at least 6,500 metres.

The Optionee has the right to increase the interest in each property to 75% by, among other things, carrying the Company's interest through the second option period, and completing a pre-feasibility study on each property before the second option period expires. The transaction is arm's length and there is no finder's fee payable. The Company obtained shareholder approval for the transaction by way of written consent.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 15, 2019 and July 29, 2019 for further details.

________________________________________

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2019 and July 22, 2019:

SECOND TRANCHE:





Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 1,562,500 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 2,100,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per non flow through share



Warrants: 2,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,100,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees 3 Placees



Finder's Fee:





Haywood Securities Inc. $1,925.00 cash; 17,500 warrants



Eventus Capital Corp. $36,280.00 cash; 273,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Same terms as unit warrants (3 years at $0.20)

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

VOYAGER DIGITAL (CANADA) LTD. ("VYGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 60,386 shares to settle outstanding debt of $24,154.40.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

XTIERRA INC. ("XAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Bilbao Royalty Transfer and Assignment Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 17, 2019, between the Company and several arm's-length parties, whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 1.5% of net smelter royalty on the sale of future mineral products from the Company's mining claims on its Bilbao project located in the Central silver belt of Mexico in the state of Zacatecas.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $50,000 in cash and issue 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share.

For further details please refer to the Company's news release dated July 22, 2019.

_____________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

AMERICAN BIOFUELS INC. ("ABS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 30, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

