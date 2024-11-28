VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3558

AIM6 VENTURES INC. ("AIMF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, December 2, 2024, the securities of the Company will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated July 25, 2024, a news release was issued on October 30, 2024, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

BULLETIN V2024-3559

BULLET EXPLORATION INC. ("AMMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Amalgamation:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has accepted for filing an amalgamation agreement dated September 3, 2024,

as amended on September 10, 2024, and on November 14, 2024, among Bullet Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMMO) ("Bullet"), Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) ("Gold79") and 1492834 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold79.

On November 26, 2024, pursuant to an amalgamation under the provisions of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act, Subco amalgamated with Bullet and continued as a newly amalgamated company (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Transaction, Bullet shareholders received one common share of Gold79 for every three common shares of Bullet held (the "Exchange Ratio"). In addition, each common share purchase warrant and stock option of Bullet outstanding immediately prior to completion of the Transaction has been adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio and replaced with common share purchase warrants and stock options of Gold79, respectively.

The Transaction was approved by the shareholders of Bullet at the Annual and Special Meeting of Bullet shareholders held on November 25, 2024.

For further information regarding the Transaction, please refer to Bullet's Management Information Circular dated October 22, 2024 and filed on SEDAR+, and Bullet's news releases dated September 4, 2024, September 11, 2024, October 23, 2024, November 18, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

Delisting of Bullet:

Further to the closing of the Transaction, the common shares of Bullet will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business, Friday, November 29, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3560

COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday, December 2, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

BULLETIN V2024-3561

MCCHIP RESOURCES INC. ("MCS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.05

Payable Date: December 19, 2024

Record Date: December 12, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 12, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-3562

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.01

Payable Date: December 27, 2024

Record Date: December 06, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 06, 2024

24/11/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3563

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:09 a.m. PST, November 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3564

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, November 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3565

LOMBARD STREET CAPITAL CORP. ("LSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, November 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3566

LOMBARD STREET CAPITAL CORP. ("LSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, November 28, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3567

LOMBARD STREET CAPITAL CORP. ("LSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated November 26, 2024, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business November 27, 2024, commenced trading at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on November 28, 2024. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $3,000,000 (30,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

BULLETIN V2024-3568

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 11, 2024, and November 27, 2024:

Financing Type : Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds : $ 420,000



Offering : 2,625,000 Flow-through Common Shares and 1,312,500 Warrants



Offering Price : $ 0.16 per unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.20 per Listed Share for a 3-year period







Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) N/A 101,250



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 27, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-3569

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $21,849,954 Offering: 20,809,480 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.05 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 4, 2024, October 11, 2024 and October 10, 2024.





BULLETIN V2024-3570

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $450,000.005



Offering: 12,857,143 Listed Shares with 6,428,571 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.035 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a period of 12 months.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 1, 2024, and November 28, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3571

NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC. ("NOAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 36,817,300 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 3, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 3, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20



Number of Warrants: 12,257,140 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 3, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 3, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50



Number of Warrants: 18,795,867 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 3, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 3, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to private placements which were accepted by the Exchange effective March 1, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-3572

OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:46 a.m. PST, November 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3573

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $750,000



Offering: 7,500,000 Listed Shares with 7,500,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 15, 2024.

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. (« QNC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 750 000 $



Placement : 7 500 000 actions inscrites et 7 500 000 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,10 $ par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,20 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois, sous réserve du droit de devancer l'expiration des bons de souscription. Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 15 novembre 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3574

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 188,593 shares to settle outstanding accrued interest of $286,569.50 due on convertible debentures.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $279,580 $1.5195 183,994 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-3575

SILVER STORM MINING LTD. ("SVRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 16, 2023, the Exchange has accepted an amendment as announced on November 24, 2024 with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement originally announced on March 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 35,317,610 shares Amended number of Shares: 35,392,610 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: share purchase warrants to purchase 17,658,805 shares Amended number

of Warrants: 17,696,305 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,696,305 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.34 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 58 placees Amended number of Placees: 59 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee(s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 18,009,000 Common Shares 9,004,500 Warrants Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: Amended Finder's Fee: $133,990 $124,990 N/A N/A 670,950 Warrants 620,700 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on March 30, 2023, April 14, 2023, May 30, 2023, and August 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-3576

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $299,999.85 Offering: 3,999,998 Critical Flow Through Shares



Offering Price: $0.075 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 160,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a period of 18 months from date of issuance.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 20, 2024 and November 25, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-3577

TUKTU RESOURCES LTD. ("TUK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Short Form Offering Document Gross Proceeds: $10,049,832.45 Offering: 111,664,805 listed shares ("Listed Shares") with 55,832,402 warrants ("Warrants") attached.



Offering Price: $0.09 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.13 per Listed Share for a two-year period.



Over-allotment Option: The underwriters may purchase a maximum of 16,666,667 Listed Shares for over-allotment purposes. This over-allotment option is exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of up to 30 days following the closing date of the Offering. The over-allotment was partially exercised to purchase an additional 553,694 units ("Units").



Underwriters' Commission: 6,033,221 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at an exercise price of $0.09 any time prior to November 21, 2026. Each Unit consists of one Listed Share and one-half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share for $0.13 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's short form offering document dated November 18, 2024 and News Releases dated November 4, 2024, November 18, 2024, and November 21, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3578

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 28, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,401,664.50



Offering: 4,803,329 Listed Shares with 2,401,664 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.50 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.75 per warrant for a 2-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 21,000 N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 12, 2024 and November 14, 2024.

