VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, June 29, 2023 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 .

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains

Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel du TSX #2017-0003 en date du 5 septembre 2017, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le jeudi 29 juin 2023 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du mercredi 5 juillet 2023 .

Une date de règlement particulière T+3 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du mardi 4 juillet 2023.

Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.

Company Name / Nom de la société Security / Titre US Dollar Symbol / Symbole (dollar américain) Freeman Gold Corp. Warrants FMAN.WT.U AIP Realty Trust USD Units AIP.U Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. USD Units ALPS.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares,

Series A PVF.PR.U NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD Units SURF.U Osisko Development Corp. Warrants ODV.WT.U Yerbae Brands Corp. USD Units YERB.U KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Warrants KWE.WT.U

________________________________________

BENZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BCC")

[formerly Benz Capital Corp. ("BCC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Benz Capital Corp. ("Benz") as described in its filing statement dated May 31, 2023 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Thursday, June 29, 2023, the trading symbol for Benz will change from BCC.P to BCC and Benz will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Acquisition of the Tolisnica and Stanca Property

Pursuant to a purchase agreement dated January 10, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement") with Copper Co d.o.o. (the "Vendor") Benz has acquired 100% of the interest of the Vendor in certain mineral claims known as the Tolisnica and Stanca Property, located near the city of Kraljevo, Republic of Serbia (the "Property").

As consideration, will pay paid a total of $125,000 to the Vendor in cash payments per the schedule listed below and make a one-time issuance of 4,300,000 warrants to purchase common shares of Benz to the Vendor exercisable at an exercise price of $0.125 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance. The cash payments will be made as follows: (a) $25,000 within 5 days of the date on which the TSXV approves the Purchase Agreement (the "Effective Date"); and (b) an additional $100,000 on the 18-month anniversary of the Effective Date.

Benz will also make certain milestone payments to the Vendor per the schedule listed below: (a) pay the Vendor $200,000 in cash within 5 business days of the earlier of: (i) the commencement of a scoping study on the Property; or (ii) the 5th anniversary of the Effective Date; and (b) grant the Vendor a 0.5% net smelter returns royalty within 5 business days of the commencement of commercial production on the Property.

For more information regarding Benz, see the Filing Statement which is available under Benz's profile on SEDAR.

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,582,497 shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per share

Warrants: 2,291,248 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,291,248 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,460,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 50,000









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Benz issued a news release on June 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Benz is classified as an 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,726,497 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 3,810,000 shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: BCC (New) CUSIP Number: 08290B107 (Unchanged)

3. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 29, 2023, trading in the shares of Benz will resume.

________________________________________

AI ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE VENTURES INC.("AIVC")

[formerly ESG GLOBAL IMPACT CAPITAL INC. ("ESGW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 9, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 29, 2023, the common shares of AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ESG Global Impact Capital Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Investment Management' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,025,453 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: AIVC (new) CUSIP Number: 00135V 10 9 (new)

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS") ("MAS.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on Friday, June 30, 2023, rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for every one (1) common share held. One (1) right and $0.01 are required to purchase one (1) common share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is September 05, 2023. As at June 14, 2023, the Company had 204,534,458 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening Thursday, June 29, 2023, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: For every one (1) share held, shareholders will

receive one (1) right exercisable for one (1) share at $0.01 per share Record Date: June 30, 2023 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: June 29, 2023 Rights Called for Trading: June 29, 2023 Rights Trade for Cash: August 31, 2023 - Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date. Rights Expire: September 05, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time)

TRADE DATES

August 31, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 01, 2023

September 01, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 05, 2023

September 05, 2023- TO SETTLE – September 05, 2023

The Rights will be halted at noon Toronto time, on September 05, 2023, and delisted at the close of markets on the same day.

Rights Trading Symbol: MAS.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 57457A113 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada and in all

jurisdictions outside Canada and the United States,

excluding any jurisdiction that does not provide a

prospectus exemption substantially similar to the

exemption provided in Canada.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated June 22, 2023, and news release dated June 22, 2023.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

MILLENMIN VENTURES INC. ("MVM.H")

[formerly MillenMin Ventures Inc. ("MVM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 27, 2017 and the Company's news releases dated May 29, 2020, and June 26, 2023, effective at the opening on Thursday, June 29, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, June 29, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of June 29, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from MVM to MVM.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.06

Payable Date: July 14, 2023

Record Date: June 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: Jun 29, 2023

________________________________________

THUNDERBIRD MINERALS CORP. ("BIRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 29, 2023, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The reference price is $0.10 per share. The NAICS number is 21222. The Company is classified as a ''Mining" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of

which 15,005,120 common shares are issued and

outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: BIRD

CUSIP Number: 88605R104

Agent's Warrants: N/A

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated June 16, 2023 filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Donna Moroney

Company Address: 2110-650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6B 4N9

Company Phone Number: (604) 831-9304

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

UPSTART INVESTMENTS INC. ("UPT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Final Prospectus of Upstart Investments Inc. (the "Company") dated March 28, 2023 (the "Prospectus") has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions and the Autorité des marchés financiers, effective March 29, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Québec Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $261,100 (2,611,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Thursday, June 29, 2023.



The Company has confirmed the closing of the public offering in a news release dated June 23, 2023.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value, of which 5,411,000 common shares are issued and outstanding upon closing of the offering.



Escrowed Securities: 2,800,000 common shares and 225,000 stock options

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montréal)

Trading Symbol: UPT.P

CUSIP Number: 91681C108

Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Agent's Options: 261,100 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 5 years from the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus.

Company Contact: Maxime Lemieux, corporate secretary and director

Company Address: 2700 - 1000 Sherbrooke Street West, Montreal, Québec, H3A 3G4

Company Phone Number: 514-375-5172

Company E-mail: [email protected]

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: all sectors

UPSTART INVESTMENTS INC (« UPT.P »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription-SCD-Actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 juin 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Le prospectus final daté du 28 mars 2023 (le « Prospectus ») de société de capital de démarrage (« SCD ») de la société Upstart Investments Inc. (la « société ») a été déposé auprès de et accepté, le 28 mars 2023, par la Bourse de croissance TSX ainsi que les commissions des valeurs mobilières de l'Alberta, de la Colombie-Britannique, de l'Ontario et l'Autorité des marchés financiers, et ce, en vertu des dispositions des Lois sur les valeurs mobilières de l'Alberta, de la Colombie-Britannique, de l'Ontario et du Québec. Les actions ordinaires de la société seront inscrites et admises à la négociation aux dates énumérées ci-après.

Le produit brut reçu par la société en vertu de l'appel public à l'épargne est de 261 100 $ (2 611 000 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,10 $ l'action).

Date d'inscription a la cote : A la fermeture des affaires (17 h 01 HAE) le mercredi 28 juin 2023.



Date d'entrée en vigueur : Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires le jeudi 29 juin 2023.



La société a confirmé la clôture de l'appel public à l'épargne dans son communiqué de presse du 23 juin 2023.

Juridiction de la société : Canada Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 5 411 000 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation à la clôture du financement.



Titres entiercés : 2 800 000 actions ordinaires et 225 000 options d'achat d'actions



Agent des transferts : Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montréal) Symbole au téléscripteur: UPT.P Numéro de CUSIP : 91681C108 Agent : Leede Jones Gable Inc.



Options de l'agent : 261 100 options non-transférables. Chaque option permet de souscrire à une

action au prix de 0,10 $ l'action pour une période de 5 ans suivant la date de

clôture.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au Prospectus de la société.

Contact de la société: Maxime Lemieux, secrétaire corporatif et administrateur

Adresse de la société : 1000 rue Sherbrooke Ouest, bureau 2700, Montréal (Québec) H3A 3G4.

Téléphone de la société : 514-375-5172

Courriel de la société: [email protected]

Secteurs visés pour l'opération admissible : tous secteurs

______________________________________

23/06/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIRIQ INC. ("IQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 13, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,468,379 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period of June 27, 2023 to June 26, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Hampton Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION ("CGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,600,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $690,000. The Exchange acknowledges that the creditors, collectively, have agreed to reduce the total debt of $772,539 by $82,539 to reach $690,000 with these issuance of shares.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $690,000 $0.15 4,600,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 30, 2023, and June 27, 2023.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ENA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:49 p.m. PST, June 26, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ENA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRID BATTERY METALS INC. ("CELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 60,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 60,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 60,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.055 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 900,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $191,950 1,710,000 702,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.055 for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH") ("HCH.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, June 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:21 a.m. PST, June 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KALMA CAPITAL CORP. ("KALM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("MD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the notice for filing of the Company in connection with an option to joint venture agreement (the "Option Agreement") with an arm's length party ("RTEC") dated June 13, 2023.

The Option Agreement encompasses ten properties in the James Bay area, totalling 2,009 claims and covering a surface area of more than 1,000 square kilometres. These properties include: Mythril-Corvette, Mythril-East, Mythril-Chisaayuu, Galinee, Moria, Shire, Komo, Warp, Sulu, and Picard (the "Properties").

Under the Option Agreement, RTEC may acquire an initial 50% interest in the Properties over a period of 5 years. After acquiring an initial 50% interest (the "First Option"), RTEC will have the option to increase its interest in the Properties to 70% over an additional period of five years (the "Second Option"). RTEC will be the operators under the Option Agreement during the First Option and the Second Option periods.

The aggregate consideration payable by RTEC for the First Option is $1,000,000 which includes $500,000 cash to be received 45 days following the lifting of wildfire restrictions in Québec and $100,000 per year for five years. RTEC shall also spend $14,500,000 on the Properties including $2,000,000 in the first 18 months following the lifting of the wildfire restrictions in Québec and a further 12,500,000 within five years.

For the Second Option, RTEC shall spend a minimum of additional $50,000,000 on the properties within five years following the exercise of the First Option. Would the interest of the Company in the Properties is diluted to less than 10%, it will be converted into a 2% NSR, half of which redeemable for $2M.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 14, 2023.

EXPLORATION MIDLAND INC. (« MD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 juin 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt d'une convention d'option de partenariat (la « convention ») auprès d'une partie agissant à distance (« RTEC ») en date du 13 juin 2023

La convention est pour 10 propriétés dans la région de la Baie James pour un total de 2 009 titres et couvrant une superfice the plus de 1 000 kilomètres carrées. Ces propriétés sont : Mythril-Corvette, Mythril-East, Mythril-Chisaayuu, Galinee, Moria, Shire, Komo, Warp, Sulu, and Picard (les « propriétés»).

En vertu de la convention, RTEC peut acquérir un premier intérêt de 50 % dans les propriétés durant une période de cinq ans. Après l'acquisition du 50 % initial, (la « première option »), RTEC aura l'option d'augmenter son intérêt dans les propriétés à 70 % durant une période additionnelle de cinq ans (la « seconde option »). RTEC sera l'opérateur selon la convention au cours des périodes de la première option et de la seconde option.

La considération globale payable par RTEC pour la première option est de 1 000 000 $ qui inclut un montant de 500 000 $ en espèces qui sera reçu dans les 45 jours suivant la levée des restrictions au Québec en lien avec les feux de forêts et 100 000 $ par année pendant cinq ans. RTEC devra également dépenser 14 500 000 $ sur les propriétés dont 2 000 000 $ dans les 18 mois suivant la levée des restrictions au Québec en lien avec les feux de forêts et12 500 000 $ de plus dans les cinq ans.

Pour la second option, RTEC devra dépenser un minimum de 50 000 000 $ additionnel sur les propriétés dans les cinq ans qui suivent l'exercice de la première option. Si l'intérêt de la société dans les propriétés est dilué sous les 10 %, cet intérêt sera converti en un royauté de 2 %, dont la moitié sera rachetable pour 2 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 14 juin 2023.

__________________________________

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 09, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,897,000 non-flow-through common shares

4,250,000 flow-through common shares

3,623,750 charity flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per non-flow-through common share

CDN$0.10 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.1168 per charity flow-through common share

Warrants: 4,885,375 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,885,375 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for period of two (2) years

Number of Placees: 33 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 284,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 1,250,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $28,800 N/A 324,750

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 19, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $276,500 of unsecured convertible notes ("Notes").



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share in the capital of the

Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") at

a conversion price of $0.16 of principal per Note.



Maturity date: 36 months from the date of issuance.



Warrants: Each Warrant shall have a term of 36 months from the date of issuance of the

Notes, and shall entitle the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of

$0.16 per Share.



Warrant Acceleration: The Issuer may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants on thirty

days' notice if the volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on the

Exchange is greater than $0.30 for the preceding ten (10) consecutive trading

days.



Interest rate: 12% per annum. A minimum of four (4) months' interest shall accrue, regardless

of the date of repayment or conversion of the Notes



Number of Placees: 8 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Amount of Notes

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement

[3 Existing Insiders] Y $131,500

Aggregate Pro Group Participation

[1 Pro Group Member] P $50,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [2 Finders] $5,250 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 17, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement; Private Placement – Brokered; Private

Placement – Non-Brokered; Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Share Purchase Agreement dated May 17, 2023 ("Agreement"), among the Company and a group of arm's length parties ("Vendors"), for the Company to acquire the Madsen Gold mine and associated land package through the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. ("Acquisition"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has paid to the Vendors (i) a cash payment of $6,500,000, (ii) 40,730,677 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"), and (iii) $6,783,932 USD of deferred consideration ("Deferred Consideration"), which is payable upon a change of control of the Company. The Company will have the right to pay down any part of the Deferred Consideration prior to any change of control, and the Vendor, at its election, may convert such portion of the Deferred Consideration into Shares as necessary to maintain its proposed 24% interest in the Company post-closing. The Vendor has been granted the right to nominate one person to the Company's board of directors, so long as it owns at least a 15% shareholding interest in the Company. The Vendor has been granted a 1% secured net smelter return royalty. An advisory fee of $325,000 cash and 2,036,534 Shares was paid to eligible parties in relation to their efforts in connection with the Acquisition.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 17, 2023; May 18, 2023; May 30, 2023; and June 19, 2023.

Private Placement – Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the concurrent bought-deal Brokered Private Placement announced April 17, 2023:

Number of Securities: 70,829,000 subscription receipts ("Sub Receipts"). Each Sub Receipt was

automatically converted into one common share in the capital of the Company

("Share") upon closing of the Acquisition.



Purchase Price: $0.35 per Sub Receipt.



Number of Placees: 174 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Sub Receipts

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[3 Existing Insiders] Y 7,085,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

[1 Pro Group Member] P 57,143

Broker's Fees: Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Broker Warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,090,924 N/A 3,714,300

Broker Warrants are exercisable into Broker Shares at $0.35 per Broker Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 9, 2023, confirming the closing of the Brokered Private Placement.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,714,286 common shares in the capital of the Company on a flow-through basis ("FT Shares"), and 600,000 Shares.

Purchase Price: $0.35 per FT Share and $0.35 per Share.

Number of Placees: 2 placees.

Finder's Fee: None.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[1 Existing Insider] Y 1,714,286

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on May 9, 2023, and June 19, 2023, confirming the closings of the Non-Brokered Private Placement.

Shares for Services

The Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,750,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to arm's length parties, in consideration for a guarantee of $6,500,000 of initial payments, in connection with the Acquisition. Warrants may be exercised at the election of the holder thereof, at a price of $0.42 per Warrant Share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated April 17, 2023, and June 19, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]