VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, December 16, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 20, 2021and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 20, 2021.

TRADE DATES

December 16, 2021 - TO SETTLE – December 17, 2021

December 17, 2021 - TO SETTLE – December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021 - TO SETTLE – December 20, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

ESG CAPITAL 1 INC. ("ESGO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 6, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated December 3, 2021 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

FOUNTAINHALL CAPITAL CORP. ("FUN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the "Company") Prospectus dated October 7, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective October 8, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $322,500 (2,150,000 common shares at $0.15 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open December 14, 2021 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on December 14, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,150,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 3,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: FUN.P CUSIP Number: 35084J103 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 100,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 7, 2021.

Company Contact: A. Murray Sinclair Company Address: 1703-595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1 Company Phone Number: 604-488-5427 Company Email Address: [email protected]

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: January 17, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2021

21/12/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 10, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated December 3, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on December 10, 2021, for gross proceeds of $25,012,500.00.

Agents: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Offering: 25,012,500 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half of one warrant



Unit Price: $1.00 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable into a common share at $1.45 per share for a 24-month period.



Agents' Warrants: 1,440,750 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase 1,440,750 shares at $ 1.00 per share for a 24-month period.

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 9, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in 24 Megawatts of infrastructure, with a dedicated cryptocurrency mining operation powered by low-cost green hydro power in Washington state (the "Property").

As consideration the Company paid an aggregate of USD$23,000,000 in cash and issued a total of 414,508 common shares at a deemed price of USD$7.17 per share to the Vendor.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 11, 2021.

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 7, 2021 between GoldON Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Springpole East property situated, primarily, in the Keigat lake area township of the Red Lake mining district, Northwestern Ontario, the property comprises 13 contiguous mining claims. By way of Consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $87,000 and will issue a total of 200,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.145 per share to the optionors. The Property is subject to a 1.5% NSR in favour of the optionors and the company may purchase one-half percent of the royalty for $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2021.

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2021:

Number of Special Warrants: 19,170,500 special warrants



Purchase Price: $6.00 per special warrant

Each special warrant entitles the holder to receive one unit of the Company upon the exercise of each special warrant. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant that is exercisable at a price of $6.00 per warrant share for a period of 30 months following closing. The special warrants will be exercisable by the holders thereof at any time after the closing date. Refer to the news release for details on the conversion and penalty provisions.

Underwriter's Fee:

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. - $5,176,035 cash

BMO Capital Markets - $690,138 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $690,138 cash

PI Financial Corp. - $345,069 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:29 a.m. PST, Dec. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") designed to encourage the exercise of 20,925,000 existing warrants of the Company issued on January 15, 2021, January 26, 2021 and February 1, 2021. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of either $0.075 or $0.10 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") could pay a reduced exercise price of $0.05 per share.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on November 11, 2021 and expired on December 1, 2021.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 7,023,000 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $351,150 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 7,023,000 common shares. No additional securities were issued.

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continue to entitle the holder to acquire one common share on the warrants original terms.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated October 27, 2021, November 22, 2021 and December 3, 2021.

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 10,638,297 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.235 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 5,319,148 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,319,148 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.30 per share until December 9, 2024



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 9, 2021 and December 10, 2021.

STELMINE CANADA LTD. (« STH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 10 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 10 638 297 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,235 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 5 319 148 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 319 148 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,30 $ par action jusqu'au 9 décembre 2024



Nombre de souscripteurs: 7 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 9 décembre 2021 et 10 décembre 2021.

THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP. ("TVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective November 22, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated November 22, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 50,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company, excluding underwriters' over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on November 25, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$18,203,440 (including the underwriters' over-allotment option that was partially exercised).

Offering: 56,681,000 Units (includes 6,681,000 Units of underwriter's over-allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.45 for a 30-month period.



Unit Price: CDN$0.32 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): PI Financial Corp. and Eight Capital.



Underwriter(s) Fees: An aggregate of CDN$1,092,206.40 in cash and 3,400,860 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.32 for a 30-month period.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option in connection with this offering to offer and sell up to an additional number of Units (the "Additional Units") and/or Warrants (the "Additional Warrants") that is equal to 15% of the number of Units sold hereunder at a price equal to the Offering Price, in respect of the Additional Units, and at CDN$0.08, in respect of the Additional Warrants, to cover over-allocations, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time or times until the date that is 30 days immediately following the Closing Date. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised by the Agents in respect of: (i) Additional Units at the Offering Price; (ii) Additional Warrants at a price of CDN$0.08 per Additional Warrant; or (iii) any combination of Additional Units and/or Additional Warrants, so long as the aggregate number of Additional Warrants does not exceed 15% of the number of Warrants issued under the Offering (excluding the Over-Allotment Option).





The over-allotment option had been partially exercised for 6,681,000 Additional Units and 819,000 Additional Warrants at a price of CDN$0.08 per Additional Warrant.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 22, 2021 and news releases dated October 28, 2021 and November 25, 2021.

VOYAGER METALS INC. ("VONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement dated December 07, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Voyager Metals Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 24 mining claims located in the Chibougamau region of Quebec (the "Property").

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will pay the Vendor CDN$250,000 in cash and issue 500,000 common shares on closing. In addition, the Company will pay to the Vendor an additional aggregate of CDN$1,000,000 between years 5 and 10 from the date of closing, as deferred consideration.

Further, the Vendor will retain a 3% NSR on the Property. The Company will have the option to buy-back 1% of such NSR for CDN$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 08, 2021.

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP. ("ZC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Purchase Agreement dated August 18, 2021 between Zimtu Capital Corp. (the "Company") and Reagan Glazier, pursuant to which the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Wicheeda Extension located 85km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. In consideration, the Company will pay $20,000, issue 200,000 shares of the Company and issue 200,000 shares of Eagle Bay Resources Corp., a private company of which the Company owns 48% of the issued shares.

