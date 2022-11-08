VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542





Payable Date: November 29, 2022

Record Date: November 15, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: November 14, 2022

________________________________________

STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")

[Formerly "Lithoquest Resources Inc." ("LDI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on October 3, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening November 9, 2022, the common shares of Storm Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Lithoquest Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

124,261,494 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil Shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: STRM (CHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 86218J105 (NEW)

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Mandatory Special Trading and Settlement Rules

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the notice for filing for a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") of Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor" or the "Company") in connection with the spin-out of Tudor's wholly-owned subsidiary, Goldstorm Metals Corp. ("Goldstorm"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Tudor shareholders will be entitled to receive, in exchange for each Tudor Share held, one new common share of Tudor (the "New Tudor Shares") and 0.251 of one common share of Goldstorm (a "Goldstorm Share").

The purpose of the Arrangement is to reorganize Tudor into two separate publicly traded companies:

(1) Tudor, that will remain listed on the Exchange after closing and will focus on the development of its flagship Treaty Creek property; and

(2) Goldstorm, which will focus on exploring and developing the Crown property. The Arrangement provides for Tudor transfer of a 100% interest in the Crown property to Goldstorm, located in British Columbia.

The Arrangement was approved by Tudor shareholders on September 7, 2022. Tudor obtained the Final Order with respect to the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on September 29, 2022.

The Tudor shareholders registered as of November 10, 2022, will receive, or have already received, a letter of transmittal (each a "Letter of Transmittal") with information on how to surrender their respective share certificates or DRS statement(s) representing their pre-Arrangement Tudor common shares to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"). All Tudor shareholders who submit a duly completed Letter of Transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) or DRS statement(s) representing the pre-Arrangement Tudor common shares to Computershare will receive a certificate or DRS statement(s), as applicable, representing the New Tudor Shares and Goldstorm Shares.

Furthermore, Tudor has determined a distribution record date, which date establishes the shareholders of Tudor who will be entitled to receive New Tudor Shares and Goldstorm Shares under the Arrangement, that will be the same date as the effective date of the Arrangement (November 10, 2022).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated August 3, 2022, available on SEDAR, and the press releases of the Company dated October 28, 2022 and November 7, 2022.

Trading and Settlement Rules:

The Exchange will implement the following trading and settlement rules to effect the Arrangement to accommodate the closing and ensure the trades are settled on the effective date as described in the Company's Information Circular regarding the Arrangement:

All trades on November 8, 2022 , will be for regular settlement;



All Trades on November 9, 2022 , will be for mandatory special one-day settlement on November 10, 2022 . These trades will appear on the CDS Settlement Report and will be recorded with a settlement date of November 10, 2022 ; and



All Trades on November 10, 2022 , will be for mandatory special same-day cash settlement on November 10, 2022 . These trades will appear on the CDS Settlement Report and will be recorded with a settlement date of November 10, 2022 .

______________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 361,648 shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 13, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $144,659.38 $0.40 361,648





















The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

CANASIL RESOURCES INC. ("CLZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANASIL RESOURCES INC. ("CLZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CAPLINK VENTURES INC. ("CAPL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DISTRICT COPPER CORP. ("DCOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,000,000

Expiry Date of Warrants: November 22, 2023 (Unchanged)

Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.125 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,300,000 shares with 4,300,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 26, 2021.

________________________________________

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,718,750 bonus shares to an arm's length party in connection with an extension and amendment to an existing lender facility in the amount of $25 million (the "Facility"). Inclusive of the extension option, the maturity date of the Facility would be extended from October 29, 2022 to July 27, 2024.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 08, 2021 and October 28, 2022.

________________________________________

ESG CAPITAL 1 INC. ("ESGO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EUROPEAN ELECTRIC METALS INC. ("EVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced: June 29, 2022, July 28, 2022, and September 12, 2022.

Number of Shares: 45,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Number of Placees: 55 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 10 2,565,000

The Company issued a news release on November 1, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

HOPEFIELD VENTURES INC. ("HVI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov.7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NUREXONE BIOLOGIC INC. ("NRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 170,195 shares at a deemed price of $0.80 per share to settle outstanding debt for $136,155.83, and 178,571 shares at a deemed price of $0.42 per share to settle outstanding debt for $75,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $93,626 $0.80 117,033 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SAMOTH OILFIELD INC. ("SCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAMOTH OILFIELD INC. ("SCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SAMOTH OILFIELD INC. ("SCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:13 a.m. PST, Nov 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, at the request of the Listing Exchange; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TAURA GOLD INC. ("TORA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated October 14, 2022 ("Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has purchased 100% legal and beneficial undivided right, title and interest in and to certain mineral claims located in Ontario, Canada ("Property"). As consideration for the purchase, the Company has provided the Vendor with a cash payment of $10,000 and issued 750,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.27.

The Vendor retains a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR") for all ores, minerals, metals and materials mined and removed from the Property and sold. At any time, the Company may repurchase 50% of the NSR by cash payment to the NSR holder of $1,000,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 17, 2022, and November 4, 2022.

________________________________________

