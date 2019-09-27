VANCOUVER, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASCOT RESOURCES LTD. ("AOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business September 30, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the opening October 1, 2019 under "AOT.".

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Resolution passed by directors of the Company on September 26, 2019, the Company's common shares will be sub-divided on a one (1) old for ten (10) new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a sub-divided basis at the opening, October 10, 2019. The Company is classified as a 'Transportation Services' company.

Post - Split



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

90,164,530 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 59,620,770 Escrowed Shares





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: FD (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 30311W 10 0 (Unchanged)

The share split will be conducted by "push-out" and no letter of transmittal will be used. The record date for the share subdivision will be October 7, 2019.

In accordance with the applicable rules of the TSX Venture Exchange, the common shares of the company will trade on a due bill basis from October 4, 2019, through October 9, 2019, being the effective date for the share split, inclusively. The share will be payable on October 9, 2019. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a material corporate action, such as a share split. In this instance, the entitlement is to the additional common shares issuable as a result of the share split. Any trades that are executed on the TSX Venture Exchange during this period will be flagged to ensure purchasers receive the entitlement to the additional shares issuable as a result of the share subdivision. Ex distribution trading in the common shares on a split-adjusted basis will commence on October 10, 2019, as of which date purchases of the common shares will no longer have the attaching entitlement to the additional shares. The due bill redemption date will be October 11, 2019.

TRANSCONTINENTAL GOLD CORP. ("TCG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 28, 2019, effective at the open, Tuesday, October 1, 2019; trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

NEX COMPANIES

EVERMOUNT VENTURES INC. ("ETV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange's bulletins dated January 10, 2018 and January 15, 2018, effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made. On March 12, 2019, the Company announced the termination of the letter of intent dated January 9, 2018 between the Company and SW Tech Corporation.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated January 12, 2018 and March 12, 2019, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

19/09/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 common shares at a deemed value of $1.25 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

DRUMMOND VENTURES CORP. ("DVX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,625,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases dated August 19, 2019 and September 6, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PERUVIAN METALS CORP. ("PER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,713,824 shares to settle outstanding debt for $235,691.18.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Single Jack Research

& Exploration Ltd.

(Jeffrey Reeder) Y $113,944.18 $0.05 2,278,884









Justin Bourassa Y $8,400.00 $0.05 168,000









Richard Brown Y $50,000.00 $0.05 1,000,000









Daniel Hamilton Y $38,347.00 $0.05 766,940

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 19, 2019.

SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a royalty purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), dated September 26, 2019, between Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX:OR) ("Osisko"), Sable Resources Ltd. and its wholly owned Mexican Subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall grant Osisko a 1% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on certain properties, in exchange for $5,000,000 at closing. In addition, Osisko will have an option to acquire an additional 1% NSR for $5,500,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 27, 2019.

SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC. ("SCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $40,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into Class A Subordinate Voting Shares at $0.75 principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Maturity date: 5 years from issuance



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NEX COMPANIES

PACIFIC CASCADE MINERALS INC. ("PCV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 26, 2018 and August 30, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $149,500 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into Common Share Units ("Units") consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at a price of $0.05 per common share a t the option of the holder following reactivation of the Company as a Tier 2 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange



Maturity date: 1 year from the date of issuance



Warrants: Each warrant will be exercisable for a period of two years from the date the Issuer reactivates as a Tier 2 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange at 0.05 per common share



Interest rate: 7% per annum



Number of Placees: 8 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units Sean Orr Y 180,000





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news announcing the closing of the private placement on September 23, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, September 27, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

