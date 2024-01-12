VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0068

MCCHIP RESOURCES INC. ("MCS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.04

Payable Date: February 1, 2024

Record Date: January 25, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: January 24, 2024

_______________________________________

24/01/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0130

AVANTE MINING CORP. ("AVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,666,670 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 5,833,335 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,833,335 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 520,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,000,000

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0131

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:14 p.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0132

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0133

CENTENARIO GOLD CORP. ("CTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 11, 2024:

Number of Shares: 333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 166,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 166,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 11, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0134

DGL INVESTMENTS NO. 1 INC. ("DGL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:10 a.m. PST, Jan. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0135

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by ESE Entertainment Inc. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 4, 2024, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 4,000,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from January 16, 2024 to October 31, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0136

FREMONT GOLD LTD. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Mendia Resources LLC ("Mendia") pursuant to Vardenis permit option agreement dated June 5, 2023 between the Company, Mendia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and an arm's length optionor. Pursuant to the acquisition of Mendia, the Optionor has granted an option to the Company to acquire up to a 100% interest in the exploration license over the Vardenis copper-gold project located in central Armenia. The Company will make the aggregated following payments upon completion of certain milestones over a period of 4.5 years in order to complete the acquisition of Mendia.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $470,190 2,200,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 6, 2023, June 12, 2023, June 22, 2023, August 28, 2023 and October 30, 2023.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 22, 2023 and August 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,553,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,776,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,776,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0137

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,597,403 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $1.155 per share



Warrants: 2,597,403 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,597,403 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 844,158



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $15,060 N/A 21,514 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.85 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0138

OLIVE RESOURCE CAPITAL INC. ("OC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by Olive Resource Capital Inc. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 12, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 10,153,620 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of January 18, 2024 to January 17, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0139

ROME RESOURCES LTD. ("RMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 12,500,000 bonus shares in consideration of a $2,500,000 loan. The loan has a term of up to 24 months. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.25 for the earlier of the term of the loan or five years.

The Company must repay the loan, together with a fixed payment equal to 10% of the outstanding balance of the loan, which fixed payment will increase to 15% of the outstanding balance of the loan if the transaction between the Company and the lender terminates prior to April 15, 2024.

For additional details, please see the Company's news releases dated December 28, 2023, and January 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0140

SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,742,376 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 2,742,376 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,742,376 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 416,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 200,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,604 N/A 21,700

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.17 for a 24-month period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 04, 2024 and January 09, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0141

SPARTA CAPITAL LTD. ("SAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length software license agreement (the "Agreement"), between Sparta Capital Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have a non-sublicensable and non-transferable license for Canada to use the Vendor's technology platform and related mobile application known as Biztech (the "Software") that enables businesses to sell products and deliver services remotely with an enhanced customer experience, for its internal business purposes. The Agreement is for an initial term of 2 years and is subject to automatic renewal for additional successive two (2)-year terms unless terminated earlier.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay the Vendor: (i) 5,000,000 common shares of the Company as a one-time License Fee; and (ii) monthly maintenance and hosting fee of $1,750 commencing January 1, 2024. Further, the Agreement allows the Company to obtain additional services from the Vendor beyond the basic maintenance, based on the Vendor's hourly rate for elective services.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-0142

ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 12, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at 6:44 a.m. PST, Jan. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]