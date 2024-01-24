TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0255
SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, January 31, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 02, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business February 02, 2024.
TRADE DATES
January 31, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 01, 2024
February 01, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 02, 2024
February 02, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 02, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0256
CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of CE Brands Inc. (the "Company") on December 4, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, January 26, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing" company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
44,726,503 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CEBI (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
12513R303 (NEW)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0257
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("HOC.H")
[formerly Hunter Technology Corp. ("HOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Hunter Technology Corp., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, January 26, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of January 26, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from HOC to HOC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the Exchange bulletin issued September 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
24/01/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0258
ABEN MINERALS LTD. ("ABM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 16, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$300,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into units consisting of 3,000,000 common shares and 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants at $0.10 of principal outstanding for two years
|
Maturity date:
|
Two years from the date of issuance
|
Warrants
|
Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.15 for a period of three years.
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
|
Finder's Fee: N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 16, 2024 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0259
ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 6, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,332,117 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per share
|
Warrants:
|
13,332,117 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,332,117 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
40 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
1,633,350
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$30,614.40
|
N/A
|
408,192 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on December 6, 2023 and January 23, 2024 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0260
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
21,477,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
21,477,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,477,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
6,300,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$33,915
|
N/A
|
678,300
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news release on December 20, 2023, and January 19, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0261
CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,406,575 common shares at a deemed price of $0.033 per share to settle outstanding debt for $145,417.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
per Share
|
Aggregate # of
Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 9, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0262
FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
30,104,488 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.48 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$578,006
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 23, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0263
JO-JO CAPITAL CANADA LTD. ("JOJO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:16 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0264
ODD BURGER CORPORATION ("ODD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 28, 2023:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$250,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into up to 1,000,000 common shares at $0.25 per share until maturity
|
Maturity date:
|
1 year from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
15% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0265
PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 23, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$27,090
|
N/A
|
N/A
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0266
THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 6, 2023, and July 17, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
536,666 common shares.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.015 per share
|
Warrants:
|
536,666 warrants to purchase 536,666 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a three-year period from the date of issuance, subject to an accelerated expiry
|
Number of Placees:
|
03 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placees
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
1
|
200,000
201,666
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 1,417.50
|
N/A
|
9,450
The Company issued a news release on January 23, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
