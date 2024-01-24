VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0255

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, January 31, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 02, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business February 02, 2024.

TRADE DATES

January 31, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 01, 2024

February 01, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 02, 2024

February 02, 2024 - TO SETTLE – February 02, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0256

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of CE Brands Inc. (the "Company") on December 4, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 26, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

44,726,503 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: CEBI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 12513R303 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0257

HUNTER TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("HOC.H")

[formerly Hunter Technology Corp. ("HOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Hunter Technology Corp., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, January 26, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 26, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HOC to HOC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued September 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/01/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0258

ABEN MINERALS LTD. ("ABM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 16, 2024:

Convertible Debenture $300,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 3,000,000 common shares and 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants at $0.10 of principal outstanding for two years



Maturity date: Two years from the date of issuance



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.15 for a period of three years.



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 16, 2024 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0259

ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,332,117 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 13,332,117 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,332,117 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,633,350



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $30,614.40 N/A 408,192 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 6, 2023 and January 23, 2024 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0260

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 21,477,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 21,477,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,477,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 6,300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $33,915 N/A 678,300

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news release on December 20, 2023, and January 19, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0261

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,406,575 common shares at a deemed price of $0.033 per share to settle outstanding debt for $145,417.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 9, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0262

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2024:

Number of Shares: 30,104,488 shares



Purchase Price: $0.48 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $578,006 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 23, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0263

JO-JO CAPITAL CANADA LTD. ("JOJO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:16 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0264

ODD BURGER CORPORATION ("ODD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 28, 2023:

Convertible Debenture: $250,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 1,000,000 common shares at $0.25 per share until maturity



Maturity date: 1 year from issuance



Interest rate: 15% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0265

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 23, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: $27,090 N/A N/A

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0266

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 6, 2023, and July 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 536,666 common shares.



Purchase Price: $0.015 per share



Warrants: 536,666 warrants to purchase 536,666 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period from the date of issuance, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 03 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1 200,000 201,666



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 1,417.50 N/A 9,450

The Company issued a news release on January 23, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

