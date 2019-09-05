VANCOUVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -

CANOPY RIVERS INC. ("RIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening, on Monday, September 9, 2019, under the symbol "RIV".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "RIV" on TSX Venture Exchange after September 6, 2019, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("EGLX")

[formerly, J55 Capital Corp. ("FIVE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution passed on August 28, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 8 old for 1 new basis effective September 9, 2019. The name of the Company has also been changed to Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. as detailed below:

Effective at the opening Monday, September 9, 2019, the common shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will be listed on the Exchange, and the common shares of J55 Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a Tier 2 'Industrial' company. The former Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has changed its name to Enthusiast Gaming Properties Inc. and is a subsidiary of the Company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 71,398,036 shares are issued and outstanding, subject to adjustment for rounding



Escrow: 18,362,313 common shares will be subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: EGLX (new)



CUSIP Number: 29385B109 (new)



Issuer Contact: Julia Becker, Head of Investor Relations & Marketing Issuer Address: 90 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, ON M4P 2Y3



Issuer Phone Number: 604-785-0850 Issuer email: jbecker@enthusiastgaming.com

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Monday, September 9, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "FIVE" to "EGLX" and trading in the Company's shares will resume trading.

_______________________________________

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.20

Payable Date: September 16, 2019

Record Date: September 9, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 6, 2019

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units: US$0.28125

Payable Date: October 31, 2019

Record Date: September 30, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2019

________________________________________

19/09/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 27, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 5,666,667 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per flow through share



Warrants: 5,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,666,667 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 21,875,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per non flow through share



Warrants: 21,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,875,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Finder's Fee:

GloRes Capital Inc $15,000.00 cash; 166,666 warrants Leede Jones Gable $20,000.00 cash; 222,222 warrants Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. $35,000.00 cash; 437,500 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.12



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

Warrant terms same as placement warrants. Leede Jones Gable are sharing the 7%.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.04 a.m. PST, September 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.45 a.m. PST, September 5, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, September 05, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 05, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 1, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,083,000 flow through shares (charity)

824,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $6.52 per share (charity)

$6.00 per share



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Northfield Capital Corp. Y 304,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 6,000 [1 placee]





Agent's Fee: $299,412.54 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$270,897.06 cash payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 05, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 09, 2019:

Number of Shares: 17,036,300 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 17,036,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,036,300 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 46 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares David Tafel Y 2,000,000 Seatrend Strategy Group Y 2,052,180 (Jeremy Wright)



Stephen Wilkinson Y 250,000 CawBro Holdings Ltd. Y 600,000 (Kenneth Cawkell)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 500,000

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $8,800.00 cash; 88,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $9,640.00 cash; 96,400 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Each unit exercisable for 2 years and priced at $0.15.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,720,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 3,360,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,360,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 05, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 03, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 8,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,400,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. Flat fee of $12,500

________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length asset purchase agreement dated July 23, 2019 in connection with the Company's disposition of its oil and gas assets located in the province of Québec. In consideration for that disposition, the Company received cash consideration of $4.29 million and has been released from dissent rights claimed pursuant to court proceedings in the amount of $3.1 million. Also the purchaser assumed abandonment and reclamation obligations relating to the assets in the estimated amount of $3.2 million.

The Company issued press releases dated July 24, 2019 and September 4, 2019, in connection with the transaction.

_________________________________________

EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Sep. 05, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 05, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,078,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,039,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,039,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Lions Bay Capital Corp Y 4,460,000 (John Byrne)



Bahay Ozcakmak Y 1,000,000

________________________________________

HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC. ("HEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Verhelst Y 2,000,000 J. Timothy Bowes Y 400,000 682911 Alberta Ltd. (J. Timothy Bowes) Y 600,000 Michael Binnion Y 500,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 800,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 16, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

JERVOIS MINING LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 05, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,715,075 shares at a deemed price of $0.1842, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 19, 2018.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,004,152 shares at a deemed price of $0.1842, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated December 12, 2017 and amended March 31, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 15, 2019, between the Company and Medalist Capital Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 2660170 Ontario Ltd. (the "Target"), subsidiary of the Vendor, that indirectly owns Las Marias Property and Las Cabanas mineral claims.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $250,000 in cash and issue 1,000,000 common shares for the Target.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 27 and August 16, 2019.

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 37 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 945,000

Finder's Fee:

Naughty Capital Ltd. $11,600.00 cash; 116,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $14,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants Dominick Capital Corp. $20,480.00 cash; 204,800 warrants 1151091 BC Ltd. $26,000.00 cash; 260,000 warrants Veritas Securities Ltd. $8,000.00 cash; 80,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Exercisable for 2 years

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 05, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 04, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 1,216,666 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow through share



Warrants: 608,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 608,333 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 5,200,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow through share



Warrants: 2,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,600,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y/

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Harry Barr Y 833,333 Michael Neumann Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 1,000,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $3,000.00 cash; 60,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $3,000.00 cash; 55,000 warrants Mezzo Consulting Services S.A. $3,000.00 cash; 60,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $1,080.00 cash

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 0.12 during second year. Subject to acceleration. Same terms as purchaser's warrants

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 333,333 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$70,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company has issued a news release advising the shares have been issued and the debt being extinguished.

_____________________________________

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 9,000,000 non-flow through shares

17,584,167 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per non-flow through share

$0.17 per flow through share



Warrants: 26,584,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,584,167 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares

Strategic Metals Ltd. Y 2,226,000 nft Richard Drechsler Y 100,000 nft

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $1,476 and 12,300 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for five years.

Canacord Genuity Corp. receives $2,642.40 and 22,020 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for five years.

M Partners Inc. receives $720 and 6,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for five years.

Ken Murphy receives $1,440.

PI Financial Corp. receives $7,200 and 60,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for five years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on September 3, 2019.

________________________________________

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the purchase agreement with an arm's length party to acquire interest in a development permit issued by the City of Calgary for the operation of a retail cannabis store and an assignment of the leased attached to such development permit. The consideration payable will be the issuance of 3,000,000 common shares of Spyder Cannabis Inc. at a deemed price of $0.0583 per share.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 29, 2019.

_______________________________________

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, September 05, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:32 p.m. PST, September 04, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

CLUNY CAPITAL CORP. ("CLN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction, Reverse Takeover, Change of Business,

BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

