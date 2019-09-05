TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANOPY RIVERS INC. ("RIV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening, on Monday, September 9, 2019, under the symbol "RIV".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "RIV" on TSX Venture Exchange after September 6, 2019, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("EGLX")
[formerly, J55 Capital Corp. ("FIVE")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a director's resolution passed on August 28, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 8 old for 1 new basis effective September 9, 2019. The name of the Company has also been changed to Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. as detailed below:
Effective at the opening Monday, September 9, 2019, the common shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will be listed on the Exchange, and the common shares of J55 Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a Tier 2 'Industrial' company. The former Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has changed its name to Enthusiast Gaming Properties Inc. and is a subsidiary of the Company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 71,398,036 shares are issued and outstanding, subject to adjustment for rounding
|
Escrow:
|
18,362,313 common shares will be subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EGLX (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
29385B109 (new)
|
Issuer Contact:
|
Julia Becker, Head of Investor Relations & Marketing
|
Issuer Address:
|
90 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, ON M4P 2Y3
|
Issuer Phone Number:
|
604-785-0850
|
Issuer email:
|
jbecker@enthusiastgaming.com
Resume Trading:
Effective at the opening on Monday, September 9, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "FIVE" to "EGLX" and trading in the Company's shares will resume trading.
_______________________________________
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.20
Payable Date: September 16, 2019
Record Date: September 9, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: September 6, 2019
________________________________________
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units: US$0.28125
Payable Date: October 31, 2019
Record Date: September 30, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2019
________________________________________
19/09/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD. ("AMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 27, 2019:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
5,666,667 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.09 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
5,666,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,666,667 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.12
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
21,875,000 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
21,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,875,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.12
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
GloRes Capital Inc
|
$15,000.00 cash; 166,666 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable
|
$20,000.00 cash; 222,222 warrants
|
Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc.
|
$35,000.00 cash; 437,500 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.12
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Warrant terms same as placement warrants. Leede Jones Gable are sharing the 7%.
________________________________________
BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10.04 a.m. PST, September 5, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11.45 a.m. PST, September 5, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, September 05, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 05, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 1, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,083,000 flow through shares (charity)
|
824,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$6.52 per share (charity)
|
$6.00 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Northfield Capital Corp.
|
Y
|
304,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
6,000
|
[1 placee]
|
Agent's Fee:
|
$299,412.54 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$270,897.06 cash payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.
________________________________________
CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 05, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 09, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,036,300 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
17,036,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,036,300 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
46 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
David Tafel
|
Y
|
2,000,000
|
Seatrend Strategy Group
|
Y
|
2,052,180
|
(Jeremy Wright)
|
Stephen Wilkinson
|
Y
|
250,000
|
CawBro Holdings Ltd.
|
Y
|
600,000
|
(Kenneth Cawkell)
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees]
|
P
|
500,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$8,800.00 cash; 88,000 warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$9,640.00 cash; 96,400 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Each unit exercisable for 2 years and priced at $0.15.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,720,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,360,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,360,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for a one year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
________________________________________
CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 05, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 03, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,400,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,400,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.075
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
Flat fee of $12,500
________________________________________
CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an arm's length asset purchase agreement dated July 23, 2019 in connection with the Company's disposition of its oil and gas assets located in the province of Québec. In consideration for that disposition, the Company received cash consideration of $4.29 million and has been released from dissent rights claimed pursuant to court proceedings in the amount of $3.1 million. Also the purchaser assumed abandonment and reclamation obligations relating to the assets in the estimated amount of $3.2 million.
The Company issued press releases dated July 24, 2019 and September 4, 2019, in connection with the transaction.
_________________________________________
EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, Sep. 05, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 05, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 12, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,078,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,039,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,039,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.06
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
1 Year
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Lions Bay Capital Corp
|
Y
|
4,460,000
|
(John Byrne)
|
Bahay Ozcakmak
|
Y
|
1,000,000
________________________________________
HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC. ("HEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 18, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Robert Verhelst
|
Y
|
2,000,000
|
J. Timothy Bowes
|
Y
|
400,000
|
682911 Alberta Ltd. (J. Timothy Bowes)
|
Y
|
600,000
|
Michael Binnion
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
800,000
|
[1 placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 16, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
JERVOIS MINING LIMITED ("JRV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 05, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,715,075 shares at a deemed price of $0.1842, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated September 19, 2018.
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,004,152 shares at a deemed price of $0.1842, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated December 12, 2017 and amended March 31, 2019.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 15, 2019, between the Company and Medalist Capital Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 2660170 Ontario Ltd. (the "Target"), subsidiary of the Vendor, that indirectly owns Las Marias Property and Las Cabanas mineral claims.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $250,000 in cash and issue 1,000,000 common shares for the Target.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 27 and August 16, 2019.
________________________________________
MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 17, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
37 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees]
|
P
|
945,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Naughty Capital Ltd.
|
$11,600.00 cash; 116,000 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$14,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants
|
Dominick Capital Corp.
|
$20,480.00 cash; 204,800 warrants
|
1151091 BC Ltd.
|
$26,000.00 cash; 260,000 warrants
|
Veritas Securities Ltd.
|
$8,000.00 cash; 80,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Exercisable for 2 years
________________________________________
NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 05, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 04, 2019:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
1,216,666 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
608,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 608,333 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
5,200,000 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,600,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y/
|
# of Shares
|
Harry Barr
|
Y
|
833,333
|
Michael Neumann
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
1,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$3,000.00 cash; 60,000 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$3,000.00 cash; 55,000 warrants
|
Mezzo Consulting Services S.A.
|
$3,000.00 cash; 60,000 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$1,080.00 cash
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
0.12 during second year. Subject to acceleration. Same terms as purchaser's warrants
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 333,333 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$70,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company has issued a news release advising the shares have been issued and the debt being extinguished.
_____________________________________
ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,000,000 non-flow through shares
|
17,584,167 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per non-flow through share
|
$0.17 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
26,584,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,584,167 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a five year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
33 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Strategic Metals Ltd.
|
Y
|
2,226,000
|
nft
|
Richard Drechsler
|
Y
|
100,000
|
nft
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $1,476 and 12,300 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for five years.
|
Canacord Genuity Corp. receives $2,642.40 and 22,020 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for five years.
|
M Partners Inc. receives $720 and 6,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for five years.
|
Ken Murphy receives $1,440.
|
PI Financial Corp. receives $7,200 and 60,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.20 for five years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on September 3, 2019.
________________________________________
SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the purchase agreement with an arm's length party to acquire interest in a development permit issued by the City of Calgary for the operation of a retail cannabis store and an assignment of the leased attached to such development permit. The consideration payable will be the issuance of 3,000,000 common shares of Spyder Cannabis Inc. at a deemed price of $0.0583 per share.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 29, 2019.
_______________________________________
WEEDMD INC. ("WMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, September 05, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
WEEDMD INC. ("WMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:32 p.m. PST, September 04, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY
CLUNY CAPITAL CORP. ("CLN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction, Reverse Takeover, Change of Business,
BULLETIN DATE: September 5, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
