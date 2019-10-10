VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CHEETAH CANYON RESOURCES CORP. ("CHTA.H")

[formerly CHEETAH CANYON RESOURCES CORP. ("CHTA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 15, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CHTA to CHTA.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

NEX COMPANIES

WHITEMUD RESOURCES INC. ("WMK")

[formerly Whitemud Resources Inc. ("WMK.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

NEX Company

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Calgary.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 15, 2019, the trading symbol for the Company will change from WMK.H to WMK. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

34,026,300 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



19/10/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice to Issuers

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

Re: Form 2A Personal Information

Form 2C1 Declaration

Amendments to Reduce Frequency of Filings

Effective immediately, TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has amended its Corporate Finance Manual (the "Manual") to reduce the frequency with which individuals (i.e., directors, officers, Promoters and other Insiders)1 have to submit a Form 2A – Personal Information Form ("PIF") to the Exchange (the "Amendments").

The Manual previously provided that, if within 36 months of submitting a PIF, an individual is required to submit another PIF to the Exchange, such person is permitted to submit a Form 2C1 – Declaration ("Declaration") instead of a PIF. Under Amendments to the Manual, the Exchange will accept a Declaration instead of a PIF if the individual has submitted a PIF to the Exchange within the last 60 months. The Declaration asks the individual to confirm that the information contained in his or her most recently submitted PIF continues to be true and/or accurate, which is less burdensome than completing the PIF again. The Amendments will reduce the regulatory burden on Issuers by reducing the time and cost associated with having individuals complete PIFs.

Specifically, the Exchange is amending (i) the PIF, (ii) the Declaration, (iii) section 1.7 and 4.8 of Policy 2.3 – Listing Procedures ("Policy 2.3"), and (iv) section 7.7(a) of Policy 3.2 – Filing Requirements and Continuous Disclosure ("Policy 3.2") of the Manual.

The full text of the Policy 2.3 and Policy 3.2, along with blacklines to the previously existing versions of Policy 2.3 and Policy 3.2, are now available on the Exchange's website at the following page:

https://www.tsx.com/listings/tsx-and-tsxv-issuer-resources/tsx-venture-exchange-issuer-resources/tsx- venture-exchange-corporate-finance-manual/tsxv-corporate-finance-manual-policies

It should be noted that the foregoing is a summary only. The full text of the amended Policy 2.3 and Policy 3.2 should be reviewed to ascertain the full extent of the Amendments. If you have any questions about this Bulletin, please contact:

Charlotte Bell Senior Policy Counsel 604-643-6577 charlotte.bell@tmx.com Kyle Araki Director, Capital Formation (Calgary) 403-218-2851 kyle.araki@tmx.com Tim Babcock Managing Director, Capital Formation 416-365-2202 tim.babcock@tmx.com Andrew Creech Director, Capital Formation (Vancouver) 604-602-6936 andrew.creech@tmx.com Sylvain Martel Director, Capital Formation (Montréal

and Toronto) 514-788-2408 sylvain.martel@tmx.com

___________________________ 1 If any of these Persons is not an individual, then the Issuer is required to submit a PIF from each director,

officer and Control Person of that Person.

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Avis aux émetteurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : 10 octobre 2019

Objet : Formulaire 2A – Formulaire de renseignements personnels

Formulaire 2C1 – Déclaration

Modifications visant à diminuer la fréquence des dépôts

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») apporte des modifications, avec prise d'effet immédiate, au Guide du financement des sociétés de la Bourse de croissance TSX (le « Guide ») afin de diminuer la fréquence à laquelle les personnes (c.-à-d. les administrateurs, les dirigeants, les promoteurs et autres initiés)1 doivent soumettre un formulaire 2A – Formulaire de renseignements personnels (« FRP ») à la Bourse (les « modifications »).

Actuellement, si, dans les 36 mois suivant le dépôt d'un FRP, une personne doit en soumettre un autre à la Bourse, cette personne peut choisir de soumettre un formulaire 2C1 – Déclaration (une « Déclaration ») au lieu d'un FRP. Les modifications feraient en sorte que la Bourse accepterait une Déclaration au lieu d'un FRP si la personne a présenté un FRP à la Bourse au cours des 60 derniers mois. La Déclaration permet à la personne de confirmer que les renseignements contenus dans le dernier FRP qu'elle a présenté sont toujours véridiques et exacts, ce qui est plus simple que de remplir un nouveau FRP. Les modifications atténueront le fardeau réglementaire des émetteurs en réduisant le temps et les coûts associés à la préparation des FRP.

Plus précisément, la Bourse modifie (i) le FRP, (ii) la Déclaration, (iii) les sections 1.7 et 4.8 de la politique 2.3 – Procédure d'inscription (la « politique 2.3 ») et (iv) la section 7.7 a) de la politique 3.2 – Exigences en matière de dépôt et information continue (la « politique 3.2 ») du Guide.

Le texte intégral de la politique 2.3 et de la politique 3.2, ainsi que la version marquée des changements, est maintenant accessible à partir de la page suivante du site Web de la Bourse :

https://www.tsx.com/listings/tsx-and-tsxv-issuer-resources/tsx-venture-exchange-issuer-resources/tsx- venture-exchange-corporate-finance-manual/tsxv-corporate-finance-manual-policies?lang=fr

Il est à noter que ce qui précède ne constitue qu'un résumé. Il convient d'examiner les textes intégraux de la politique 2.3 et de la politique 3.2 modifiés afin de prendre la pleine mesure des modifications. Pour toute question relative au présent bulletin, veuillez communiquer avec :

Charlotte Bell Conseillère principale en matière de politique 604 643-6577 charlotte.bell@tmx.com Kyle Araki Directeur, Formation de capital (Calgary) 403 218-2851 kyle.araki@tmx.com Tim Babcock Directeur général, Formation de capital 416 365-2202 tim.babcock@tmx.com Andrew Creech Directeur, Formation de capital (Vancouver) 604 602-6936 andrew.creech@tmx.com Sylvain Martel Directeur, Formation de capital

(Montréal et Toronto) 514 788-2408 sylvain.martel@tmx.com

___________________________ 1 Si l'une de ces personnes n'est pas une personne physique, l'émetteur est alors tenu de soumettre

un FRP pour chaque administrateur, chaque dirigeant et chaque personne participant au contrôle.

TIPO DE BOLETÍN : Aviso a los emisores FECHA

DEL BOLETÍN : 10 de octubre de 2019

Objeto: Formulario 2A – Formulario de Información Personal

Formulario 2C1 – Declaración

Enmiendas para reducir la frecuencia de las presentaciones

TSX Venture Exchange (la "Bolsa") aporta enmiendas al Manual de Financiamiento Corporativo (el "Manual") con efecto inmediato. Estas enmiendas tienen por objeto reducir la frecuencia con la que las personas físicas (tales como directores, funcionarios, promotores y otros iniciados)1 deben presentar el Formulario 2A – Formulario de Información Personal ante la Bolsa (las "enmiendas").

Anteriormente el Manual estipulaba que cuando una persona física había presentado un Formulario de Información Personal cuya información no había sido modificada en los últimos 36 meses, esta persona podía completar el Formulario 2C1 - Formulario de Declaración (la "Declaración") en reemplazo del Formulario de Información Personal. En virtud de las enmiendas aportadas al Manual, la Bolsa aceptará la Declaración en lugar del Formulario de Información Personal siempre y cuando la persona física haya presentado un Formulario de Información Personal ante la Bolsa en los últimos 60 meses. Mediante la Declaración, la persona física confirma que la información contenida en su más reciente Formulario de Información Personal sigue siendo verdadera y auténtica a la fecha actual, lo cual es menos gravoso que el hecho de deber completar nuevamente el antedicho formulario. Las enmiendas disminuirán la carga administrativa que pesa sobre los emisores al reducir el tiempo y costo asociado con la obligación por parte de las personas físicas de completar los formularios de información personal.

En particular, la Bolsa enmienda (i) el Formulario de Información Personal, (ii) la Declaración, (iii) el párrafo 1.7 y 4.8 de la Política 2.3 – Procedimiento de Inscripción (la "Política 2.3"), y (iv) el párrafo 7.7(a) de la Política 3.2 – Requisitos en Materia de Presentación y Divulgación Continua (la "Política 3.2") del Manual.

El texto integral enmendado de la Política 2.3 y de la Política 3.2 al igual que su versión anterior que lleva las marcas de las enmiendas se encuentran disponibles, en inglés, en la página del sitio web de la Bolsa a continuación:

https://www.tsx.com/listings/tsx-and-tsxv-issuer-resources/tsx-venture-exchange-issuer-resources/tsx- venture-exchange-corporate-finance-manual/tsxv-corporate-finance-manual-policies

Cabe observar que lo que precede constituye solo un resumen. Es conveniente examinar los textos integrales enmendados de la Política 2.3 y de la Política 3.2 para conocer el verdadero alcance de las enmiendas. Para toda pregunta relativa al presente Boletín, sírvase comunicar con las personas a continuación:

Charlotte Bell Abogada principal, Asesora en políticas 604-643-6577 charlotte.bell@tmx.com Kyle Araki Director, Formación de capitales (Calgary) 403-218-2851 kyle.araki@tmx.com Tim Babcock Director general, Formación de capitales 416-365-2202 tim.babcock@tmx.com Andrew Creech Director, Formación de

capitales (Vancouver) 604-602-6936 andrew.creech@tmx.com Sylvain Martel Director, Formación de capitales

(Montreal y Toronto) 514-788-2408 sylvain.martel@tmx.com

___________________________ 1 Si alguna de estas personas no fuere una persona física, entonces el emisor tiene la obligación de

presentar un Formulario de Información Personal por cada director, funcionario y entidad controlante de esa

persona.

DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 8, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.07 a.m. PST, October 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.45 a.m. PST, October 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.15 a.m. PST, October 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

E3 METALS CORP. ("ETMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.45 a.m. PST, October 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

EXELERATE CAPITAL CORP. ("XCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,703,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per share



Number of Placees: 15 Placees





Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,400,000 [4 Placees]











Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $5,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 10, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2019 and September 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,991,175 shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share



Warrants: 2,991,175 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,991,175 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.21 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Finder's Fee: $510 payable to PI Financial Corp

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 1, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an offering of CDN$4,241,000 principal amount of unsecured non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures") to arms-length and non-arms-length subscribers (collectively the "Lenders"). Maturing five (5) years from issuance the Debentures will carry an interest rate of 8% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 1,060,250 non-transferable bonus warrants to be issued to the Lenders in connection with the offering.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Insider=Y / # of Exercise Price Name Progroup=P Warrants









Peter Patchet Y 12,500 $0.50 Robert Sewell Y 37,500 $0.50

799,750 bonus warrants (each "a Warrant") is exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.50 for a one (1) year period and 260,500 bonus warrants are exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.53 for a one (1) year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 15, 2019 and October 04, 2019.

MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a property purchase agreement dated August 23, 2019 between Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (the Company) and Gold Fountain Resources Inc. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the More Creek BC property. Consideration is 160,000 common shares.

PETRODORADO ENERGY LTD. ("PDQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PETROFRONTIER CORP. ("PFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 751,318 shares at a deemed price of $0.28 per share to settle outstanding debt for $210,369.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Andrew Schutte Y $166,869.84 $0.28 595,963 Peter Lewis Y $9,750.00 $0.28 34,821 Geoff MacKay Y $9,750.00 $0.28 34,821 David Hall Y $14,250.00 $0.28 50,892 Peter Lowry Y $9,750.00 $0.28 34,821

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

VOLT ENERGY CORP. ("VOLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Number of Placees: 12 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Sean McGrath Y 1,000,000 Ken Brophy Y 250,000 J. Lewis Dillman Y 333,334 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 400,000

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,125,000 bonus warrants in consideration for amended loans of $1,250,000 with a term of 18 months dated June 14, 2019. The warrants are exercisable for two years at an exercise price of $0.40 per share.

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 665,160 bonus warrants in consideration for loans of $266,060 with a term of 18 months dated June 28, 2019. The warrants are exercisable for two years at an exercise price of $0.40 per share.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 9, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,416,226 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period October 17, 2019 to October 15, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by GMP Securities LP on behalf of the Company.

