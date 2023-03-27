VANCOUVER, BC, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a letter agreement dated October 19, 2022 (the "Letter Agreement") between Founders Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Orea Mining Corp. (the "Assignor") to which the Company will be assigned an underlying option agreement. In consideration of the assignment, the Company made a payment of CDN $500,000 by the issuance common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CDN$0.50 per share and will pay an aggregate of CDN $500,000 in cash to the Assignor.

The letter agreement entitles the Company to acquire from Nana Resources N.V. ("Nana") up to 75% of the shares in the capital of Lawa Gold N.V. ("Lawa"), which is the registered title holder of a gold mineral property in southeast Suriname (north of Brazil), known as the Antino Gold Project (the "Property") pursuant to underlying option agreement dated March 16, 2022 (the "Underlying Option Agreement"), as amended June 24, 2022, October 17, 2022, November 4, 2022 and January 24, 2023 between the Assignor, Nana and Lawa. Consideration pursuant to the Underlying Option Agreement is as follows:

Consideration Cash ($) Securities Work

Expenditures

($) First Stage Option (first 3 years) to

acquire 51% interest in the Property US$1,650,000, of which

US$350,000 is payable

within the first year. CAD$323,000 US$6,000,000 Second Stage Option (within 2 years

of completion of the First Stage

Option) to acquire additional 19%

interest in the Property. US$1,500,000 CAD$19,000 US$10,000,000 Third Stage Option (within 3 years of

completion of the Second Stage

Option) to acquire additional 5%

interest in the Property NIL NIL US$10,000,000









Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 11, 2022 and March 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,415,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 7,707,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,707,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 83 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 525,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 350,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $38,675 N/A 193,375 warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

For additional information please see the Company's news releases dated October 24, 2022, November 10, 2022, January 24, 2023 and March 10, 16 and 21, 2023.

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125

Payable Date: April 28, 2023

Record Date: March 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2023

________________________________________

SENNEN POTASH CORPORATION ("SN.H")

[formerly Sennen Potash Corporation ("SN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of March 29, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SN to SN.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

23/03/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants (all on a post-consolidated basis):

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,084,562 (Post-Consolidated) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 6, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 6, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $11.04

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,084,562 shares with 1,084,562 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 15, 2021.

________________________________________

BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE INC. ("SWAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE INC. ("SWAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,504,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 7,252,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,252,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 17 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 4,700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,000 N/A 120,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Securities for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 85,185 compensation warrants that are exercisable into common shares at a price of $4.50 per share for 2 years and $76,270 cash, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 27, 2023, and amended on February 2, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Warrants









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: 1 $76,270 N/A 85,185

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 1, 2023, February 8, 2023, and March 25, 2023.

__________________________________

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the exclusive rights to explore and develop the Gairloch Project, located in Scotland.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION £50,000 933,334 Common Shares NA

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 26, 2023.

________________________________________

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:31 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("NCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,139,000 Shares Purchase Price: $0.165 per Share Number of Placee: 4 Placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,242,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 06, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second tranche a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2022 and January 26, 2023:

Convertible Debentures $238,000.00 Conversion Price: Convertible into 793,333 common shares at $0.30 per share Maturity date: 2 years Interest rate: 10% per annum Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $5,000.00



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $31,980.00 N/A 106,600 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 23, 2023, confirming the closing of the second tranche of the private placement.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 05, 2023, between the arm's length party (the "Vendor") and P2 Gold Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the company will acquire certain mineral claims that comprise the western portion of Orogen's Ball Creek Property located in the Ball Creek Property in British Colombia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the property by issuing 4,000,000 common shares to the Vendor.

In addition, the Vendor will retain a 2 % net smelter return royalty (NSR) on future mineral and metal production from the property. 1 % of the royalty can be purchased at any time for $1 million. Further, there is an existing royalty agreement for Ball creek property with an arm's length party wherein it holds a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty, 1.0% of which may be repurchased for $1,000,000, and is further entitled to a cash payment of $4,000,000 which are contingent upon certain time and/or production milestones having been achieved. The Company has agreed to assign the right to repurchase 1% of the arm's length party royalty to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 07, 2023.

________________________________________

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,437,184 common shares Purchase Price: $1.75 per common share

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 213,142 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 50,000

Number of Placees: 19 placees



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $387,533.16 0 221,448

Finder's Warrants Terms: each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $1.75 until February 24, 2025.

The Company issued news releases dated February 24, 2023 and March 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 10:18 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

