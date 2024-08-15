VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2468

BACKSTAGEPLAY INC. ("BP.H")

[formerly Backstageplay Inc. ("BP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the open on Monday, August 19, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of August 19, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BP to BP.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2469

MAWSON FINLAND LIMITED ("MFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Mawson Finland Limited's (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ("Offering") Prospectus dated July 19, 2024 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on July 23, 2024, by the Securities Commission in Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $2,875,000, which includes $375,000 following the exercise in full by the agent of its over-allotment option (2,875,000 common shares at $1.00 per share).

The Company is classified as "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number 21222).

Agent: Eight Capital

Agent's fee: A cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, including gross proceeds raised under the over-allotment option and excluding proceeds that resulted from subscriptions for 1,700,000 IPO Shares by select persons designated by the Company on its President's List.

Over-Allotment Option: The Company had granted an over-allotment option to the Agent, entitling the Agent to purchase up to 15% of the Offering, at $1 per share, which was exercised in full by the Agent.



Commence Date: At the opening Monday, August 19, 2024, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 19,050,235 common shares will be issued and outstanding after the closing of the Offering.

Escrowed Shares: 2,068,000

Transfer Agent: Marrelli Trust Company Limited

Trading Symbol: MFL

CUSIP Number: 577756109

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 19, 2024.

Company Contact: Neil MacRae, Executive Chairman

Company Address: 110 Yonge Street, Suite 1601, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1T4

Company Phone Number: (778) 999-4653

Company E-mail Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

24/08/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2470

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $357,500.07 Offering: 3,972,223 Listed Shares with 3,972,223 warrants



Offering Price: $0.09 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a five-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 38,889





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a five-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 26, 2024, July 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2471

GOLDGROUP MINING INC. ("GGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 15, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2472

KALO GOLD CORP. ("KALO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,786,779.18 Offering: 59,559,306 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 10, 2024, July 22, 2024 and August 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2473

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: US$5,588,396.92



Offering: 1,542,194 Listed Shares

930,548 Pre-Funded Warrants

2,472,742 Warrants



Offering Price: US$2.26 per Listed Share

US$2,259 per Pre-Funded Warrant



Pre-Funded Warrant Terms: US$0.001 per Listed Share, subject to blocker limits



Warrant Exercise Terms: US$2.66 per Listed Share for a 5-year period, subject to blocker limits



Commission in Securities: ThinkEquity LLC received 123,637 Warrants



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at US$2.66 for a 5-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the Company news release dated July 19 and 21, 2023

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2474

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $461,340



Offering: 13,181,143 Listed Shares with 13,181,143 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.035 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 2-Year Period, subject to an acceleration right.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 31, 2024 and July 15 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2475

MEDICURE INC. ("MPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated June 24, 2024 (the "Agreement") among Medicure International Inc. ("Medicure International", a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement Medicure International acquired all the assets that relate to the business of developing pyridoxal 5'-phosphate analogues ("P5P Analogues"), the processes for preparation, compositions containing P5P Analogues and methods of medical treatment containing P5P Analogues (the "Assets") from the Vendor.

As consideration, Medicure International paid the Vendor a $100,000 cash payment upon Closing. Medicure International, upon meeting certain milestones related to the P5P Analogues, shall pay future cash payments to the Vendor of: (i) $500,000 upon filing its first investigational new drug application; (ii) $250,000 upon filing its first new drug application; and (iii) $500,000 upon receiving U.S. NDA approval.

In addition, Medicure International shall pay to the Vendor 10% of net proceeds received from any third party not affiliated to Medicure International with respect to any transactions relating to the Assets, including but not limited to: (i) the sale or transfer of all or substantially all of the Assets to a third party purchaser; (ii) any license to develop, commercialize, use, offer for sale, sell, import, export or exploit P5P Analogues, up to a maximum value payable to the Vendor of $20 million; and (iii) the sale of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration priority review voucher obtained in connection with the development of P5P Analogues.

In the event, the Company retains a contract research organization to provide services related to the development of the P5P Analogues, the Vendor will be entitled to tender a bid for such services and the opportunity to match quotes provided by third party organizations.

In the event, the Company does not file a first investigational new drug application within 7 years from Closing, related to the P5P Analogues (first of the milestones), the Vendor has the option at any time after such date to repurchase the Assets from Medicure International, at a price equal to the aggregate of all expenses incurred by Medicure International in connection with the development of P5P Analogues (but not exceeding USD$6.5 million), subject to prior Exchange acceptance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 24, 2024 and August 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2476

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $549,999.94



Offering: 7,857,142 Listed Shares with 7,857,142 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.07 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per warrant until December 31, 2026



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 1, 2024, May 31, 2024, June 26, 2024 and August 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2477

PACIFIC IMPERIAL MINES INC. ("PPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,682,906 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $110,487.18.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2478

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $21,833,000



Offering: 70,000,000 Listed Shares

58,800,000 flow-through Listed Shares

64,400,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.125 per Listed Share

$0.2225 per flow-through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.21 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commission in Securities: Eight Capital, PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc. received in the aggregate 3,360,300 Warrants



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.21 for a 2-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the Company news release dated March 28, April 18 and June 28, 2024



VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 août 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 21 833 000 $



Placement : 70 000 000 action inscrites

58 800 000 actions inscrites accréditives

64 400 000 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,125 $ par action inscrite

0,2225 $ par action inscrite accréditive



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,21 $ par action inscrite pour une période de 2 ans



Commission en titres : Eight Capital, PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. et Leede Jones Gable Inc. ont reçu au total 3 360 300 bons de souscription



Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,21 $ pendant une période de 2 ans



Communication de l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 28 mars, 18 avril et 28 juin 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2479

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing with respect to the entering into a royalty agreement with a non-arm's length party under which the Company has granted an option for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration clause, to acquire for $5,000,000 in cash i) a 2% net smelter return royalty on its Belleterre Gold Property; and ii) a right to cause the Company to fully exercise all buy-back rights associated with existing royalties on the Belleterre Gold Property and re-grant or transfer such royalties to the optionee. The consideration for the option was $250,000 cash.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 28 and June 28, 2024.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 août 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à la signature d'une entente de royauté auprès d'une partie n'agissant pas à distance en vertu de laquelle la société a octroyé une option d'une durée de 5 ans, sujet à une clause d'accélération, visant l'acquisition pour une somme de 5 000 000 $ en espèces de i) une redevance de rendement net de fonderie sur sa propriété aurifère Belleterre ainsi que ii) un droit d'exiger que la société exerce pleinement tous ses droits de rachat associée avec les royautés en vigueur sur sa propriété aurifère Belleterre et de réoctroyer ou de transférer ces royautés au titulaire de l'option. La considération pour l'option était de 250 000 $ en espèces.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 28 mars et 28 juin 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2480

ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 14, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,084,319 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from August 16, 2024 to August 15, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Integral Wealth on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]