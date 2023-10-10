VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday, October 12, 2023 trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the transaction announced September 13, 2023, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

23/10/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,739,049 shares to settle outstanding debt for $560,857.36.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $560,857.36 $0.15 3,739,049 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 27, 2023 confirming that the shares were issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:02 a.m. PST, Oct. 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment; Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price and extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,058,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 9, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 9, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.11

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,117,000 shares with 2,058,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 8, 2021.

________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:23 a.m. PST, Oct. 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Oct. 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 1,165,233 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.215 per share



Warrants: 582,617 share purchase warrants to purchase 582,617 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 67,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $14,000 NA 74,419

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.215 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 5, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HERCULES SILVER CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, Oct. 10, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HERCULES SILVER CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 10, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LAVRAS GOLD CORP. ("LGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 11, 2023, September 19, 2023 and September 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,146,647 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.35 per share



Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 8 1,786,329 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 9 503,887



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $243,501.84 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 29, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated September 8, 2020, and October 21, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amended agreement (the "Amending Agreement") between Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor") in respect of the August 2020 option agreement (the "Agreement") regarding the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Armstrong property (the "Property"). The Agreement was accepted by the Exchange on September 8, 2020.

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company has paid $31,807 in cash and issued 1,561,783 common shares of the Company to the Optionor, which completes the earn-in requirements to acquire the Property.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2020, August 31, 2020, September 15, 2022, October 12, 2022 and September 27, 2023.

_________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated September 8, 2020, and October 21, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amended agreement (the "Amending Agreement") between Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor") in respect of the August 2020 option agreement (the "Agreement") regarding the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Marigold property (the "Property"). The Agreement was accepted by the Exchange on September 8, 2020.

The Amending Agreement provides for changes to the option period to acquire the property over a five-year period rather than a four-year period. Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company has paid $40,181 in cash and issued 1,472,799 common shares of the Company to the Optionor to date. The fourth anniversary payment will consist of a $25,000 payment in cash and a $35,000 payment in cash and/or in shares up to a maximum of 700,000 shares, to be determined based on the greater of $0.05 per share or the 20-day volume weighted average price on the date the fourth anniversary payment is due and the Company elects to make such payment in common shares. The fifth anniversary payment will consist of $35,000 in cash.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2020, August 31, 2020, September 15, 2022, October 12, 2022 and September 27, 2023.

__________________________________________

STRATEGEM CAPITAL CORPORATION ("SGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 6, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 461,326 Class A common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period October 13, 2023 to October 11, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (Baldeep Chahal) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that effective October 10, 2023, the Company's Final Short Form Prospectus dated August 21, 2023 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission. This receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System ("MI 11-102") in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the MI 11-102 have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on August 24, 2023, for gross proceeds of $12,253,394.36, including the gross proceeds from the partial exercise of the over-allotment option within 30 days following the closing date.

Underwriters: Research Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., and Haywood Securities Inc.



Offering: 21,126,542 shares (including partial exercise of the over-allotment option)



Offering Price: $0.58 per share



Underwriters' Commission: An aggregate of $716,772.85 in cash



Over-allotment Option: The Company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of the common shares sold pursuant to the offering. The underwriters partially exercised the over-allotment option to acquire 1,274,942 common shares at closing and 886,000 common shares on September 22, 2023, raising $1,253,346.36 in aggregate.

For further information, please refer to the Prospectus dated August 21, 2023, and the Company's news releases dated July 31, 2023, August 1, 2023, August 24, 2023, and September 22, 2023, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

__________________________________________

