TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 11, 2019, 16:27 ET
VANCOUVER, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("DSY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on August 20, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on September 13, 2019, the common shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
20,000,000
|
shares with no par value of which
|
11,002,774
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
DSY
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
25063G303
|
(new)
________________________________________
EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")
[formerly NEW NADINA EXPLORATIONS LIMITED ("NNA")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a director's resolution dated August 23, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Friday September 13, 2019, the common shares of Equity Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of New Nadina Explorations Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
15,054,433
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EQTY
|
New
|
CUSIP Number:
|
29472E107
|
New
________________________________________
TOACHI MINING INC. ("TIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Remain Halted, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Atico Mining Corporation ("Atico") and Toachi Mining Inc. ("Toachi") dated July 08, 2019 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Atico has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Toachi by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Toachi shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.24897 of a common share of Atico for each common share of Toachi held. In accordance with the Arrangement, Atico will assume all of the covenants and obligations of Toachi under the Toachi Warrants, Toachi Options and Toachi Debentures (each a "Toachi Convertible Security") and upon exercise or conversion of a Toachi Convertible Security, the holder thereof will receive Atico common shares based on the Exchange ratio (i.e. the same consideration they would have been entitled to receive had they been Toachi shareholders at the effective time of the Transaction). Each issued and outstanding restricted share unit of Toachi will be exchanged for one Toachi share immediately prior to closing and thereafter exchanged for Atico shares, based on the Exchange Ratio.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by Toachi shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on September 03, 2019 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on September 09, 2019. The Transaction was completed on September 11, 2019.
Delisting:
Effective at the close of business on Thursday, September 12, 2019, the common shares of Toachi will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.
For further details, please refer to Toachi's Management Information Circular dated August 07, 2019 and news releases dated July 08, 2019, September 04, 2019 and September 11, 2019.
________________________________________
19/09/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 116,298 common shares at a deemed price of $0.19 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $22,097.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 1, 2019.
RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTÉE (« ALG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 11 septembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 116 298 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,19 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 22 097 $.
|
Nombre de créanciers :
|
1 créancier
|
Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Aucun
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 1 août 2019.
_______________________________________
ATICO MINING CORPORATION ("ATY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Atico Mining Corporation ("Atico") and Toachi Mining Inc. ("Toachi") dated July 8, 2019 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Atico has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Toachi by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Toachi shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.24897 of a common share of Atico for each common share of Toachi held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Further, issued and outstanding options to acquire Toachi common shares, convertible debentures of Toachi, and share purchase warrants of Toachi (each a "Toachi Convertible Securitiy") will continue in accordance with the terms of the agreements governing each Toachi Convertible Security. Each issued and outstanding restricted share unit of Toachi will be exchanged for one Toachi share immediately prior to closing and thereafter exchanged for Atico shares, based on the Exchange Ratio.
Prior to the closing of the Transaction Atico and Toachi were at arm's length.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Toachi shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on September 3, 2019 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on September 9, 2019. The Transaction completed on September 11, 2019. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Toachi, dated as of August 7, 2019, which is available under the Toachi profile on SEDAR.
Delisting:
In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, Toachi has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Thursday, September 12, 2019, the common shares of Toachi will be delisted from the Exchange.
_______________________________________
COLORADO RESOURCES LTD. ("CXO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 20, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,267,855 flow-through shares
|
28,406,645 non flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per flow-through share
|
$0.085 per non flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
7,633,927 share purchase warrants under flow-through units to purchase
|
7,633,927 shares at $0.15 per share for three years
|
14,203,322 share purchase warrants under non flow-through units to purchase
|
14,203,322 shares at $0.12 per share for three years
|
Number of Placees:
|
56 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Joseph Eugene
|
Y
|
588,235
|
Mike Cathro
|
Y
|
300,000
|
Goldcorp Inc
|
Y
|
6,336,717
|
Patrick Soares
|
Y
|
200,500
|
Cecil R. Bond
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
200,000
|
[2 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$2,009.80 cash and 35,280 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp
|
$7,050 cash and 78,000 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc
|
$1,530 cash and 18,000 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp
|
$5,712 cash and 67,200 warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP
|
$58,848.57 cash and *490,405 warrants payable to Sprott Global Resource
|
Investments Ltd
|
$6,000.15 cash payable to Kitco Gibson Capital Corp
|
Finder's warrants are exercisable at $0.12 per share for three years
|
*Warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per share for three years
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CORE GOLD INC. ("CGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Replacement
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Replacement to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 21, 2019:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
US$1,000,000
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 7,163,890 common share at $0.18 of principal outstanding for
|
an extended period ending March 31, 2020
|
Maturity date:
|
Original – September 15, 2018
|
Extended to December 31, 2018 on September 28, 2018
|
Extended to March 31, 2019 on December 21, 2018
|
Further extension to March 31, 2020
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
_______________________________________
DIAMCOR MINING INC. ("DMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,425,600 bonus shares and 712,800 share purchase warrants, exercisable at $0.16 per share for 12 months in consideration of $1,188,000 loan advanced to the Company. The following lenders are Insiders of the Company:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Darren Vucurevich Professional
|
Corporation (Darren Vucurevich)
|
48,000
|
24,000
|
Dean Taylor
|
90,000
|
45,000
|
Mark Smith
|
12,000
|
6,000
|
567780 BC Ltd. (Sheldon Nelson)
|
36,000
|
18,000
________________________________________
DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 26, 2019, the halted date on the bulletin was erroneously stated and the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Effective at 11.58 a.m. PST, August 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Claim Purchase Agreement dated July 8, 2019 between Emgold Mining Corporation (the "Company"), its subsidiary Golden Arrow Mining Corporation and Searchlight Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"), and its subsidiary Canyon Copper (USA) Inc., whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the mining claims referred to as the New York Canyon Property, Nevada. In consideration, the Company will pay $350,000 ($250,000 in the first year) during an eighteen-month period and issue a total of 2,941,176 shares to the Vendor.
________________________________________
EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated May 25, 2019 between Emgold Mining Corporation (the "Company"), and Greg Explorations Inc. and 9172 – 8857 Quebec Inc. (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Casa South Property, located at north of La Sarre, Quebec. In consideration, the Company has paid $75,000 and will issue 4,000,0000 units to the Vendors. Each unit consists of one share and one half of a warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.25 per share for two years.
________________________________________
GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange corrects the bulletin dated August 23, 2019, and has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 314,400 bonus shares to Mario A. Flores.
________________________________________
MEDIAVALET INC ("MVP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 21, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,666,666 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.525 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
6,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,666,666 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.90 for a three year period from the Closing date
|
Number of Placees:
|
15 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Connection 25 Inc. (Francis Shen)
|
Y
|
2,857,143 (post-consolidation)
|
David MacLaren
|
Y
|
95,200 (post-consolidation)
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,234,943 (post-consolidation)
|
[ 3 placees]
|
Intermediaries' Fee:
|
Cormark Securities Inc. (Scott Lamacraft) - $245,000 cash and 3.5% broker
|
warrants exercisable for up to 233,333 common shares at a price of $0.90
|
each
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 10, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:52 a.m. PST, September 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 11, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Purchase Agreement dated June 20, 2019 between Ridgestone Mining Inc. (the "Company") and Alan Francisco Navarro Rodriguez, as vendor of ten mining concessions located in Sonora, Mexico known as the Alaska Property. In consideration, the Company will pay US$83,000 and issue 5,000,000 shares.
________________________________________
SURGE EXPLORATION INC. ("SUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase and sale agreement dated September 5, 2019 between the Company and John Malcolm Bell whereby the Company will acquire 8 mineral claims comprising 11,283 hectares located in Northern British Columbia in consideration of $17,355.28 and 500,000 common shares.
________________________________________
TOACHI MINING INC. ("TIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, September 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
16,050,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 25, 2019
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 25, 2020
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.075
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,244,000 shares with 20,244,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 5, 2017.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. ("LX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
Share this article