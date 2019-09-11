VANCOUVER, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("DSY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on August 20, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on September 13, 2019, the common shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: 20,000,000 shares with no par value of which

11,002,774 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: DSY (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 25063G303 (new)

________________________________________

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

[formerly NEW NADINA EXPLORATIONS LIMITED ("NNA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated August 23, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday September 13, 2019, the common shares of Equity Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of New Nadina Explorations Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

15,054,433 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil









Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: EQTY New CUSIP Number: 29472E107 New

________________________________________

TOACHI MINING INC. ("TIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Remain Halted, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Atico Mining Corporation ("Atico") and Toachi Mining Inc. ("Toachi") dated July 08, 2019 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Atico has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Toachi by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Toachi shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.24897 of a common share of Atico for each common share of Toachi held. In accordance with the Arrangement, Atico will assume all of the covenants and obligations of Toachi under the Toachi Warrants, Toachi Options and Toachi Debentures (each a "Toachi Convertible Security") and upon exercise or conversion of a Toachi Convertible Security, the holder thereof will receive Atico common shares based on the Exchange ratio (i.e. the same consideration they would have been entitled to receive had they been Toachi shareholders at the effective time of the Transaction). Each issued and outstanding restricted share unit of Toachi will be exchanged for one Toachi share immediately prior to closing and thereafter exchanged for Atico shares, based on the Exchange Ratio.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by Toachi shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on September 03, 2019 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on September 09, 2019. The Transaction was completed on September 11, 2019.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Thursday, September 12, 2019, the common shares of Toachi will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details, please refer to Toachi's Management Information Circular dated August 07, 2019 and news releases dated July 08, 2019, September 04, 2019 and September 11, 2019.

________________________________________

19/09/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 116,298 common shares at a deemed price of $0.19 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $22,097.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 1, 2019.

RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTÉE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 11 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 116 298 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,19 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 22 097 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 1 août 2019.

_______________________________________

ATICO MINING CORPORATION ("ATY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Atico Mining Corporation ("Atico") and Toachi Mining Inc. ("Toachi") dated July 8, 2019 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Atico has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Toachi by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Toachi shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.24897 of a common share of Atico for each common share of Toachi held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Further, issued and outstanding options to acquire Toachi common shares, convertible debentures of Toachi, and share purchase warrants of Toachi (each a "Toachi Convertible Securitiy") will continue in accordance with the terms of the agreements governing each Toachi Convertible Security. Each issued and outstanding restricted share unit of Toachi will be exchanged for one Toachi share immediately prior to closing and thereafter exchanged for Atico shares, based on the Exchange Ratio.

Prior to the closing of the Transaction Atico and Toachi were at arm's length.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Toachi shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on September 3, 2019 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on September 9, 2019. The Transaction completed on September 11, 2019. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Toachi, dated as of August 7, 2019, which is available under the Toachi profile on SEDAR.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, Toachi has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Thursday, September 12, 2019, the common shares of Toachi will be delisted from the Exchange.

_______________________________________

COLORADO RESOURCES LTD. ("CXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,267,855 flow-through shares

28,406,645 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through share

$0.085 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 7,633,927 share purchase warrants under flow-through units to purchase

7,633,927 shares at $0.15 per share for three years

14,203,322 share purchase warrants under non flow-through units to purchase

14,203,322 shares at $0.12 per share for three years



Number of Placees: 56 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Joseph Eugene Y 588,235 Mike Cathro Y 300,000 Goldcorp Inc Y 6,336,717 Patrick Soares Y 200,500 Cecil R. Bond Y 250,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [2 placees]











Finder's Fee: $2,009.80 cash and 35,280 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp

$7,050 cash and 78,000 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc

$1,530 cash and 18,000 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp

$5,712 cash and 67,200 warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP

$58,848.57 cash and *490,405 warrants payable to Sprott Global Resource

Investments Ltd

$6,000.15 cash payable to Kitco Gibson Capital Corp

Finder's warrants are exercisable at $0.12 per share for three years

*Warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per share for three years

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CORE GOLD INC. ("CGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Replacement to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 21, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: US$1,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 7,163,890 common share at $0.18 of principal outstanding for

an extended period ending March 31, 2020



Maturity date: Original – September 15, 2018

Extended to December 31, 2018 on September 28, 2018

Extended to March 31, 2019 on December 21, 2018

Further extension to March 31, 2020



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

_______________________________________

DIAMCOR MINING INC. ("DMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,425,600 bonus shares and 712,800 share purchase warrants, exercisable at $0.16 per share for 12 months in consideration of $1,188,000 loan advanced to the Company. The following lenders are Insiders of the Company:



Shares Warrants Darren Vucurevich Professional



Corporation (Darren Vucurevich) 48,000 24,000 Dean Taylor 90,000 45,000 Mark Smith 12,000 6,000 567780 BC Ltd. (Sheldon Nelson) 36,000 18,000

________________________________________

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 26, 2019, the halted date on the bulletin was erroneously stated and the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Effective at 11.58 a.m. PST, August 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Claim Purchase Agreement dated July 8, 2019 between Emgold Mining Corporation (the "Company"), its subsidiary Golden Arrow Mining Corporation and Searchlight Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"), and its subsidiary Canyon Copper (USA) Inc., whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the mining claims referred to as the New York Canyon Property, Nevada. In consideration, the Company will pay $350,000 ($250,000 in the first year) during an eighteen-month period and issue a total of 2,941,176 shares to the Vendor.

________________________________________

EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated May 25, 2019 between Emgold Mining Corporation (the "Company"), and Greg Explorations Inc. and 9172 – 8857 Quebec Inc. (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Casa South Property, located at north of La Sarre, Quebec. In consideration, the Company has paid $75,000 and will issue 4,000,0000 units to the Vendors. Each unit consists of one share and one half of a warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.25 per share for two years.

________________________________________

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange corrects the bulletin dated August 23, 2019, and has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 314,400 bonus shares to Mario A. Flores.

________________________________________

MEDIAVALET INC ("MVP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,666,666 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.525 per common share



Warrants: 6,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,666,666 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a three year period from the Closing date



Number of Placees: 15 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Connection 25 Inc. (Francis Shen) Y 2,857,143 (post-consolidation) David MacLaren Y 95,200 (post-consolidation) Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,234,943 (post-consolidation) [ 3 placees]











Intermediaries' Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. (Scott Lamacraft) - $245,000 cash and 3.5% broker

warrants exercisable for up to 233,333 common shares at a price of $0.90

each

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 10, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:52 a.m. PST, September 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 11, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Purchase Agreement dated June 20, 2019 between Ridgestone Mining Inc. (the "Company") and Alan Francisco Navarro Rodriguez, as vendor of ten mining concessions located in Sonora, Mexico known as the Alaska Property. In consideration, the Company will pay US$83,000 and issue 5,000,000 shares.

________________________________________

SURGE EXPLORATION INC. ("SUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase and sale agreement dated September 5, 2019 between the Company and John Malcolm Bell whereby the Company will acquire 8 mineral claims comprising 11,283 hectares located in Northern British Columbia in consideration of $17,355.28 and 500,000 common shares.

________________________________________

TOACHI MINING INC. ("TIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, September 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 16,050,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 25, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 25, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,244,000 shares with 20,244,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 5, 2017.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. ("LX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 11, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

