PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Friday, March 26, 2021 trading in the Warrants of the Company will resume.

21/03/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,800,000 flow-through shares

700,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $1.00 per flow-through share

$0.71 per common share

Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 347,862 f/t [1 Placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,255,319 bonus warrants to the following Insider in consideration of a bridge loan of $1,000,000 with an interest rate of 12% and a term of six months..

Warrants

Ou Moonrider 4,255,319 Bonus Warrants that are exercisable into

common shares at $0.235 per share for a one year

term.

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 23, 2020 Previously Extended Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,000,000 shares with 6,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 26, 2018 and an extension of the warrants to March 31, 2021 was previously accepted by the Exchange on November 5, 2019.

Ethos Gold Corp. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 15, 2021 between the Company and IC Capitalight Corp. (Brian Bosse, Marc Johnson, Bryan Loree, Douglas MacQuarrie and Veronika Hirsch) (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in 48 mineral claims covering 2,359 hectares within the Schefferville Gold District (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making C$100,000 in cash payments and issuing 2,000,000 shares on closing. Ethos has committed to spending C$500,000 over three years on the claims with any shortfall resulting in a cash payment to the vendor in an amount equal to a prorated cash payment of C$100,000. If the commitment is satisfied, no such payment is required.

The Vendors will retain a 2.0% NSR royalty on the Property, of which 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for C$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 16, 2021.

GOLO MOBILE INC. ("WLTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 19, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,027,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 13, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 13, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45 (unchanged)

These warrants were pursuant to a private placement of 12,055,335 shares with 6,027,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 5, 2020.

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 25, 2021:

Number of FT Shares: 5,000,000 charity flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.28 per charity flow-through share

Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 526,316 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.57 per flow-through share Warrants: 263,158 share purchase warrants to purchase 263,158 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 1 Placee Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. - $18,000 cash and 15,789 finder warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an agreement and plan of merger ("Agreement") dated January 25, 2021, between the Company, Smoke Cartel USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub") and Smoke Cartel, Inc. ("Target"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Target for an aggregate consideration value of US$8.0 Million, to be provided to the Target's corresponding shareholders satisfied as follows:

9,540,754 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company will be issued for a consideration value of US$6.0 Million at a deemed price per share value based on the 10-day volume weighted average price of the Company's shares on the Exchange; and US$2.0 Million in cash

As per the terms of the Agreement, 25% of the Share Consideration will be placed in escrow for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date. In connection with this transaction, the Target will merge with and into the Merger Sub upon closing of this transaction, with the Merger Sub surviving as a wholly-owned entity of the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated January 25, 2021 and March 24, 2021.

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement dated July 31, 2020 and amended on February 28, 2021 between Inomin Mines Inc. (the "Company"), Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. ("Gunpoint") and Minera CJ Gold S.A. De C.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Gunpoint (collectively, the "Vendor"), whereby the Company may purchase mineral concessions known as the La Gitana and Pena Blanca Concessions, located in Oaxaca, Mexico. In consideration, the Company will make cash payment of $25,000 and issue 1,000,000 shares to Gunpoint.

For further information, please see the Company's news release dated August 4, 2020, October 7, 2020 and March 22, 2021.

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,340,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.075 per share Number of Placees: 20 Placees Finder's Fee: Peak Asset Management Pty Ltd. - $17,500 cash and 266,666 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.08 per share until December 31, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 7, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,025,000 common shares Purchase Price: $1.20 per common share Warrants: 2,512,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,512,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.80 for a period of three years Number of Placees: 48 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Philip Williams Y 40,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 75,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. have received an aggregate fee of $422,100 and 351,750 compensation options. Each compensation option is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $1.20 for a period of two years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 10, 2021 and March 4, 2021.

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:16 a.m. PST, March 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, March 24, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,019,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 4,019,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,019,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[1 Placee] P 700,000

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $38,400 and 256,000 finders' warrants. Each finder's warrants entitle the holder to acquire one common share at $0.25 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MINERVA INTELLIGENCE INC. ("MVAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokeredà

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,200,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 Warrant Expiry: 24 months from the date of issuance

Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Scott Tillman

Y 196,600 Finder's Fee: None





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ORESTONE MINING CORP. ("ORS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2021, March 1, 2021 and March 17, 2021:





Number of Shares: 7,183,847 flow-through shares and

10,228,556 non flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through share

$0.09 per non flow-through share Warrants: 10,228,556 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,228,556 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one-year period Number of Placees: 65 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /ProGroup=P # of Shares David Hottman Y 700,000 James E. Anderson Y 350,000 William Douglas Bruce Winfield Y 700,000 Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. Y 200,000 (Mark T. Brown)



Discovery Resource Corp. Y 200,000 (Gary Nodrin)



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 918,847 [5 Placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $61,846 payable to PI Financial Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Aligned Capital Partners Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Richardson Wealth Limited.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Brokered, Non Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Property-Asset Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement dated March 15, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Company") and Access Self Storage Inc. – a non-arm's-length party to the Company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired a fully tenanted 180,000-square-foot Class A industrial building on seven acres of land located in Ottawa, ON. Under the terms of the Agreement, the $28,500,000 purchase price was satisfied through the issuance of 2,667,000 common shares at a deemed value of $1.50 per share with the remainder being paid with finances on hand.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Access Self Storage Inc. Y 2,667,000 (Iqbal Khan)



(Steven Scott)





Private Placement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 27,507,332 shares Purchase Price: $1.50 per share Number of Placees: 59 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares IKHAN Solutions Inc. Y 56,667 (Iqbal Khan)





Underwriters Fee: An aggregate of $1,811,767 in cash was payable to Stifel GMP and Scotia Capital Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $1.25 per share Number of Placees: 1 Placee Finder's Fee: $700,000 in cash payable to Scotia Capital Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

RED MOON RESOURCES INC. ("RMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,999,944 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Purchase Price: $0.35 per Unit Warrants: 4,999,971 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,999,971 shares Warrant Price: $0.55 exercisable for a period of two years following the closing date

Forced Exercise Provision: In the event that the closing price of the company's shares on the Exchange is $0.85 or greater per share during any 10-consecutive-day trading period at any time subsequent to four months and one day after the closing date, the warrants will expire at 4 p.m. Newfoundland time on the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of such accelerated expiry to the holders of the warrants.

Number of Placees: 104 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Units Dollard Investments Limited



(Fraser Edison) Y 300,000 Patrick Laracy Y 277,143 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,407,128 [ 13 Placees ]





Finder's Fee: Richard Savage - $70,489.93 cash and 201,400 finder's warrants;

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $14,087.50 cash and 40,250 finder's warrants;

Buffalo Associates Ltd. - $10,045.00 cash and 28,700 finder's warrants;

Haywood Securities Inc. - $12,250.00 cash and 35,000 finder's warrants;

PI Financial Corp. - $26,215.00 cash and 74,900 finder's warrants;

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $34,300.00 cash and 98,000 finders warrants;

Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $13,989.50 and 39,970 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.55 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated March 10, 2021 and March 16, 2021 the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2021.

Finder's Fee: Sven Olsson $11,200 cash and 140,000 finder warrants payable.

TOMBILL MINES LIMITED ("TBLL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,695,652 shares Purchase Price: $0.23 per share Warrants: 8,695,652 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,695,652 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.32 for an 18-month period Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 23, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,986,014 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.143 per share Warrants: 13,986,014 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,986,014 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a one-year period Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,887,514 [2 Placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 24, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 22, 2021, between the Company and Martin Éthier (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in a block of 4 claims covering 233 hectares (the "Property"), located in the Belleterre sector, in the province of Quebec.

The Company will make a cash payment of $1,000 and issue 20,000 common shares to the Vendor in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. One hundred percent of the NSR royalty, (i.e. 1%), may be purchased by the Issuer for $250,000

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 11, 2021.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 22 février 2021, entre la société et Martin Éthier (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100% dans un bloc de 4 claims couvrant 233 hectares (la « propriété ») situé dans le secteur Belleterre, dans la province du Québec.

La société devra effectuer un paiement en espèces de 1 000 $ et émettre 20 000 actions ordinaires au vendeur afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 % dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 1 % au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cent pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 250 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 11 mars 2021.

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,036,364 shares

Purchase Price: $0.055 per share

Warrants: 11,036,364 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,036,364 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07 Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years

Number of Placees: 20 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /Pro Group=P # of Shares Randa Kachkar Y 45,455 John Putters Y 59,092

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

NEX COMPANIES

EUROTIN INC. ("LIM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 24, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

