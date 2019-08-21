VANCOUVER, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACADEMY METALS INC. ("AM")

[formerly UNITY METALS CORP. ("UTY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletin dated August 14, 2019 we have been advised by the Company that the name change will not be effective on Friday, August 16 and now effective at the opening Wednesday, August 21, 2019, the common shares of Academy Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Unity Metals Corp. will be delisted.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,800,789 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil







Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company Trading Symbol: AM (new) CUSIP Number: 00401G109 (new)

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP. ("FCA") ("FCA.U")("FCA.WT.U")("FCA.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective August 15, 2019, the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 02, 2019, to a short form base shelf prospectus dated September 15, 2017, qualifying the distribution of up to 17,000 unsecured convertible debenture units (the "Debenture Units"), excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on August 08, 2019, for gross proceeds of CDN$19,428,000.

Offering: CDN$19,428,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.25% Unsecured Convertible Debenture Units, comprising of 19,428 Debenture Units (including 2,428 units of underwriter's over-allotment option that was partially exercised).



Unit Price: CDN$1,000 per Debenture Unit. Each Debenture Unit consists of: (i) one 6.25% convertible unsecured debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 (each a "Debenture"), with each such Debenture convertible into common shares at CDN$12.60 principal amount per share until June 30, 2026; and (ii) 79 share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant"), with each such Warrant being exercisable into one common share at CDN$12.60 for a 24 month period.



Underwriter(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., TD Securities Inc., GMP Securities L.P., CIBC World Markets Inc. and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$1,126,680 in cash.

Listing of Debentures:

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 19, 2019, the Debentures will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate' company.

Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: CDN$19,428,000 Debentures are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: FCA.DB CUSIP Number: 318322AA2

Details of the Debentures: (Note: all capitalized terms used below and not otherwise defined shall have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus)

Maturity Date: June 30, 2026



Redemption: (i) The Initial Debentures will be redeemable in accordance with the terms of Article 4 of the Trust Indenture, provided that the Initial Debentures will not be redeemable prior to June 30, 2022. On and after June 30, 2022, but prior to June 30, 2024, the Debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, at a price equal to the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date to, but excluding the date fixed for redemption, by not less than 30 days' prior notice to the holders, provided the weighted average trading price of the Shares for 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding the date on which notice of redemption is given, is not less than 125% of the Conversion Price. On and after June 30, 2024 and prior to the Maturity Date, the Debentures will be redeemable, in whole or in part, at a price equal to the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date to, but excluding the date fixed for redemption, by not less than 30 days' prior notice to the holders.





(ii) Upon a change of control of the Company, holders of the Debentures will have the right to require the Company to repurchase their Debentures, in whole or in part, on the date that is 30 days following the giving of notice of the change of control, at a price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the Debentures then outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon. If 90% or more of the principal amount of the Debentures outstanding on the date of the notice of the change of control have been tendered for redemption, the Company will have the right to redeem all of the remaining Debentures at such price



Interest: 6.25% payable in equal semi-annual payments in arrears on June 30 and December 31 in each year (with the exception of the first interest payment, which will include interest from and including the date of closing of the Offering), the first such payment to fall due on December 31, 2019



Subordination: The payment of principal and interest on the Debentures is subordinated in right of payment to the extent set forth in the Trust Indenture to the prior payment of secured indebtedness and other liabilities of the Corporation



Conversion: Each Debenture will be convertible into common shares of the Company (the "Debenture Shares"), which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "FCA", at the option of the holder at any time prior to earlier of (i) the close of business on the Maturity Date; or (ii) the Business Day immediately preceding the date specified by the Corporation for redemption, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, by notice to the holders of Debentures in accordance with Sections 2.4(c) and 4.3 of the Trust Indenture, to convert any part, being CDN$1,000 or an integral multiple thereof, of the principal amount of a Debenture into Debenture Shares at the price of CDN$12.60 per Debenture Share.



Day Count Type: 365 Interest Start Date: August 08, 2019 First Coupon Date: December 31, 2019 Coupon Dates: June 30 and December 31



Clearing and Settlement: The Debentures will clear and settle through CDS.



Board Lot: The Debentures are in denominations of $1,000 and will trade in a board lot size of $1,000 face value.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus supplement dated August 02, 2019 and news releases dated July 22, 2019, August 02, 2019 and August 08, 2019.

______________________________________

EYECARROT INNOVATIONS CORP. ("EYC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on July 8, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on August 19, 2019, the common shares of Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Healthcare Information Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

12,042,648 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: EYC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 30233R304 (new)

________________________________________

PKS CAPITAL CORP. ("PKS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 15, 2019, effective at market open on Monday, August 19, 2019, the shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 15, 2019. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

ROOSEVELT CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("ROSV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated June 27, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions, effective June 28, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $1,500,000 (15,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share on maximum offering).

Commence Date: At the opening on Monday August 19, 2019, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 18,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 3,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: ROSV.P



CUSIP Number: 776403 10 7



Sponsoring Member: Mackie Research Capital Corporation



Agent's Options: 1,500,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 27, 2019

Company Contact: John Gamble, President and CEO Company Address: 1600, 333-7th Avenue SW Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1 Company Phone Number: (289) 686-3077 Company Email Address: jgamble@onlineniagara.ca

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:

Unknown

________________________________________

WASECO RESOURCES INC. ("WRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 8, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated July 5, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 19, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

ZINC ONE RESOURCES INC. ("Z")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated July 3, 2019 and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on August 7, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 69,846,582 shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.02 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,396,932.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2019.

________________________________________

NEX Company

MIDASCO CAPITAL CORP. ("MGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 19, 2019, the securities of Midasco Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated April 25, 2019, a news release was issued on August 13, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

________________________________________________

19/08/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVRICORE HEALTH INC. ("AVCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 5, 2019 and July 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,852,400 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,852,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,852,400 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





David M. Hall Y 200,000 Robert D. Sinclair Y 280,000 David Farnfield Y 500,000 Bob Sukhwinder Rai Y 500,000 Kiki Smith Y 560,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 14, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

FURA GEMS INC. ("FURA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Aug 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 17, 2018, November 29, 2019 and August 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 25,117,569 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Kamran Sattan $139,384.00 cash; 62,349 warrants Hannam & Partners 82,843 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: expiry 24 months from closing

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GGX GOLD CORP. ("GGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first and second tranches of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 18, 2019 and July 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,630,000 common shares and 2,675,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share and $0.25 per flow-through share



Common Warrants: 2,630,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,630,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for an eighteen month period



Flow-Through Warrants: 1,337,500 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 1,337,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for an eighteen month period



Number of Placees: 39 placees

Pro Group ParticiPation:





ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $10,000 cash and 40,000 broker warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $2,400 cash and 12,000 broker warrants

EMD Financial Inc. - $13,500 cash and 54,000 broker warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 for a period of 18 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 9, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP. ("GRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:27 a.m. PST, August 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. ("HVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 14, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 131,710 shares at a deemed price of $0.57 to an arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 21, 2019.

________________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the quarter ending July 31, 2019 pursuant to a Deferred Share Unit Plan dated August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Glenn Nolan Y $7,500 $0.05 150,000 Lorie Waisberg Y $7,500 $0.05 150,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

______________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 300,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of shares Glenn Nolan Y $7,500 $0.05 150,000 Lorie Waisberg Y $7,500 $0.05 150,000

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 838,714 common shares at a deemed value of US$0.21 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$176,130.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated July 22, 2019.

___________________________________

PKS CAPITAL CORP. ("PKS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, August 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a project agreement dated June 30, 2019 between Pure Gold Mining Inc. (the 'Company') and Wabauskang First Nation and Lac Seul First Nation, with respect to the Company's Madsen Red Lake Mine located in Red Lake, Ontario, pursuant to which the Company will issue a total of 1,000,000 shares.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 25, 2019 between Roundtree & Associates Inc., Blackburn Operating Co. Inc., Bowen and Roundtree Inc., Moselle Energy LLC, Moselle Frost LLC, N.E. Collins LLC, Oak Grove LLC, (collectively the "Sellers") and the Company whereby the Company will acquire oil and gas assets in the State of Mississippi, USA.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire from the Sellers, Mississippi oil and gas assets for a cash payment of $22,000,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 25, May 23, and June 14, 2019.

________________________________________

SPECTRA INC. ("SSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 16,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 8,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,300,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for an eighteen (18) month period



Number of Placees: 31 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $34,125 cash was payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd. and Intrynsyc Capital Corp.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Aug 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 06, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,800,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 6,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,400,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares James Paterson Y 8,633,000 Robert Scott Y 100,000 Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. Y 80,000 (Garth Kirkham)





Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $16,500.00 cash; 132,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: $0.35 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from issuance

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEX Company

FIRST IDAHO RESOURCES INC. ("FI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 15, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 9, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

