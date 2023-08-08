VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -

23/08/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:28 a.m. PST, Aug. 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 22,096,123 common shares at a deemed value of $0.065 per share and 22,096,123 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.09 per share for a period of 3 years, to settle outstanding debt for $1,436,248.

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 1, 2023.

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Aug. 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, August 8, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Units: 4,300,000 Flow-through Units (the "FT Unit")

1,250,000 Non-Flow-Through Units (the "NFT Unit")



Purchase Price: $0.07 per FT Unit

$0.06 per NFT Unit



Warrants: 3,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase

3,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 2,150,000 warrants are exercisable at $0.15 per share for a two-year period.





1,250,000 warrants are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a two-year period







Number of Placee: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro

Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $26,320 N/A 388,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 02, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 2, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,924,014 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period August 8, 2023 to August 7, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,450,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per share



Warrants: 13,450,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,450,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a three-year period from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 750,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 13,160 N/A 329,001

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 01, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SAGE POTASH CORP. ("SAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,694,505 shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per share



Warrants: 2,347,253 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,347,253 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 522,625



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $94,179.20 N/A 294,310 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.32 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated July 18, 2023 (the "Effective Date") between the Company and two arm's length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 37 mineral claims located in Begin Township, District of Thunder Bay, Ontario known as the "KA NI-CU-CO-CR-PGE Property" (the "Property"). By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling up to $150,000 and will issue up to 815,000 shares.

The Property is subject to a 2.0% Net Smelter Return Royalty (NSR) retained by the Optionors. The Company shall have the right to purchase 1.0% of the NSR from the Optionors for the sum of $250,000 at any time. The Company shall retain the right of first refusal on purchasing the remaining 1% of the NSR from the Optionors. Advance Royal Payments of $20,000 per year will be payable to the Optionors on the 5th through 10th-anniversary dates. Such proceeds shall be deductible against Net Smelter Return royalties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 12, 2023.

SOUTH ATLANTIC GOLD INC. ("SAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,600,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.06, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated June 8, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: 1 $96,000 $0.06 1,600,000

Warrants: N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 31, 2023

