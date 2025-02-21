VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0542

IC GROUP HOLDINGS INC. ("ICGH")

[formerly Cuspis Capital II Ltd. ("CCII.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed, Name Change, Symbol Change and Consolidation, Private Placement - Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Cuspis Capital II Ltd.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated January 31, 2025 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of 11197894 Canada Ltd. (the "Target") and issued 29,000,000 post-consolidation common shares in the capital of the Company to the existing shareholders of the Target (not including the common shares issued in the Financings, as defined below). Convertible securities of the Target were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company.

Name Change and Consolidation

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company on June 28, 2024, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's share capital consolidation on the basis of 4.3103 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share as well as a special resolution approving the Company's name change. The name of the Company has been changed from "Cuspis Capital II Ltd." to "IC Group Holdings Inc.".

Effective at the opening Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the common shares of IC Group Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cuspis Capital II Ltd. will be delisted.

Private Placement – Brokered

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Target completed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the "Financings") which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Company:

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,205,250



Offering: 1,205,250 Resulting Issuer shares with 1,205,250 warrants



Offering Price: $1.00 per Resulting Issuer share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.20 until February 14, 2029

Commissions in Securities: Shares Broker Warrants Research Capital Corporation 0 50,635

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.00 for a 4-year period.

Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated February 21, 2025.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Post - Consolidation

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 33,421,917

common shares are issued and outstanding

.

Escrow: 26,824,786 common shares Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ICGH (new) CUSIP Number: 449274109 (new)

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated January 31, 2025.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Data processing, hosting and related services" company (NAICS 518210).

Resume Trading



Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated March 5, 2024, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "CCII.P" to "ICGH".

Company Contact: Marc Caron, Director Company Address: 383 Dovercourt Drive, Winnipeg, MB, R3Y 1G4; Company Phone Number: +1 (800) 575-5590 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0543

FRASER BIG SKY CAPITAL CORP. ("FRAS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (CPC) Prospectus dated December 13, 2024 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on December 18, 2024 pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $267,500 (2,675,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open February 25, 2025, the Common shares will

be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on February 25, 2025. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia







Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,675,100 common shares will be issued and

outstanding at the closing of the offering







Escrowed Shares: 2,000,100 common shares will be subject to escrow at

the closing of the offering













Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: FRAS.P

CUSIP Number: 35552A105

Agent: Research Capital Corporation







Agent's Warrants: 267,500 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder

to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share

for a period of 24 months from the listing date.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 13, 2024.

Company Contact: Stephen Wall Company Address: 6th Floor, 905 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1L6 Company Phone Number: 604-999-6025 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0544

VALENCIA CAPITAL INC. ("VAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the securities of the Company will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated March 6, 2023, a news release was issued on January 20, 2025, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0545

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 22, 2024, effective at the close of business on Monday, February 24, 2025, the common shares of the Vicinity Motor Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN V2025-0546

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2025

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, February 24, 2025, securities of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0547

RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ("RZE.H") ("RZE.WT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2025

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, February 24, 2025, securities of Razor Energy Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

25/02/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0548

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0549

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted to extend the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,996,653



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: Of these 1,996,653 warrants, 1,586,653 warrants would have

originally expired on March 28, 2024 and 410,000 would have originally

expired on March 30, 2024, their expiry dates were since extended to

March 28, 2025 and March 30, 2025 respectively.



New Expiry Date of Warrants: Of these 1,996,653 warrants, 1,586,653 will now expire on March

28, 2026, and 410,000 will expire on March 30, 2026, resulting in an

extension of one year to the expiry date of these warrants.



Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.25

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of an aggregate of 1,996,653 common shares and 1,996,653 warrants, which was accepted for filing by TSX Venture Exchange effective April 4, 2022, and their term was later extended pursuant to the Exchange bulletin dated January 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0550

MINILUXE HOLDING CORP. ("MNLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 20, 2025, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 2,000,000 subordinate voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of February 25, 2025 to February 24, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Ventum Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0551

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Best Efforts Prospectus Offering



Gross Proceeds: $34,000,070



Offering: 16,585,400 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $2.05 per Listed Share



Overallotment Option: The agent may purchase a maximum of 2,195,130 Listed Shares for

overallotment purposes. As of February 21, 2025 such option remains

outstanding and 1,951,200 Listed Shares have been issued thereunder. All

information presented herein includes such exercise.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus dated July 20, 2023, the prospectus supplement dated

January 23, 2025 and the company's news releases dated January 21, 2025,

January 23, 2025 and January 29, 2025.

RESSOURCES ROBEX INC. (« RBX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prospectus – placement d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : : Le 21 février 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement par voie de prospectus placement pour compte



Produit brut : 34 000 070 $



Placement : 16 585 400 actions inscrites



Prix offert : 2,05 $ par action inscrite



Option de surallocation : Le placeur pour compte peut acheter un maximum de 2 195 130 actions inscrites aux fins de surallocation. En date du 21 février 2025, l'option demeure en cours et 1 951 200 actions inscrites ont été émises en vertu de l'option. Toute l'information présentée ici comprend un tel exercice.



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de l'information : Se reporter au prospectus daté du 20 juillet 2023, du prospects supplémentaire

daté du 23 janvier 2025 et aux communiqués de presse de la société datés

du 21 janvier 2025, du 23 janvier 2025, et du 29 janvier 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0552

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK") ("RCK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 21, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2025-0553

ODYSSEY RESOURCES LIMITED ("ODX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 21, 2025

NEX Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $100,000 Offering: 2,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 28, 2025.

_______________________________________

