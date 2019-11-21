VANCOUVER, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BARKER MINERALS LTD. ("BML.H")

[formerly BARKER MINERALS LTD. ("BML")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, November 25, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of November 25, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BML to BML.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued April 8, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BARKERVILLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("BGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement Agreement dated September 23, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. ("Barkerville") and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Osisko acquired from the shareholders of Barkerville all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Barkerville that it did not already own for consideration of 0.0357 of a common share of Osisko in respect of each common share of Barkerville held (the "Share Exchange Ratio"). Further, under the Agreement, holders of options to acquire Barkerville common shares outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Agreement received replacement options, entitling the holders thereof to receive Osisko common shares in lieu of Barkerville common shares, as adjusted in accordance with the plan of arrangement.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Barkerville was received at a special meeting of the shareholders held on November 15, 2019 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on November 19, 2019. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in Barkerville's Management Information Circular dated October 15, 2019 which is available under Barkerville's profile on SEDAR.

Barkerville and Osisko closed the Arrangement on November 21, 2019.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, Barkerville has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Friday, November 22, 2019, the common shares of Barkerville will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Osisko is an Insider of Barkerville.

BOUNDARY GOLD AND COPPER MINING LTD. ("BDGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on August 22, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, November 26, 2019, the shares of Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd.. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,547,113 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BDGC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 10170T 20 8 (new)

EQUINOX GOLD CORP. ("EQX") ("EQX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that Equinox Gold Corp.'s common shares and common share purchase warrants will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Monday, November 25, 2019 under the symbol "EQX" and "EQX.WT" respectively.

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "EQX" or "EQX.WT" on TSX Venture Exchange after the close of business on Friday, November 22, 2019, and Equinox Gold Corp.'s shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

FANLOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("FLGC.H")

[formerly FANLOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("FLGC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, November 25, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of November 25, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from FLGC to FLGC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

19/11/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ASN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,136,887 shares at $0.085 to settle outstanding debt for $96,635.51.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Graeme O'Neill Y $12.252.44 $0.085 144,147

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BOREAL METALS CORP. ("BMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.00 a.m. PST, November 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 29, 2017 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Amending Agreements dated July 5, 2017 and November 13, 2019 between Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company") and James Davison whereby the Company acquires a 100% undivided interest in the 2 Aces Property located in the Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia. Consideration is 550,000 common shares and an additional 250,000 common shares within 90 days of the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Report on the Property.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 29, 2017 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated November 13, 2019 between Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company") and James Davison whereby the Company acquires a 100% undivided interest in the Keithley Creek Property located in the Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia. Consideration is 350,000 common shares and an additional 250,000 common shares within 90 days of the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Report on the Property.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 29, 2017 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated November 13, 2019 between Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company") and James Davison whereby the Company acquires a 100% undivided interest in the Cariboo Valley Property located in the Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia. Consideration is 250,000 common shares and an additional 250,000 common shares within 90 days of the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Report on the Property.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 29, 2017 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated November 13, 2019 between Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company") and James Davison whereby the Company acquires a 100% undivided interest in the Seller Creek Property located in the Cariboo Mining Division of British Columbia. Consideration is 650,000 common shares and an additional 250,000 common shares within 90 days of the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Report on the Property.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 29, 2017 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated November 13, 2019 between Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company") and James Davison whereby the Company acquires a 100% undivided interest in the Cariboo Lake Project located in Barkerville, BC, Canada. Consideration is 140,000 common shares and an additional 250,000 of the common shares within 90 days of the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Report on the Property.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 29, 2017 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated November 13, 2019 between Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company") and James Davison whereby the Company acquires a 100% undivided interest in the Swift River Project located in Barkerville, BC, Canada. Consideration is 360,000 common shares and an additional 250,000 common shares within 90 days of the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Report on the Property.

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 26,300,000 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in connection with a secured loan (the "Loan") of up to US$2,000,000 from 579 Max Ltd. (the "Lender"). The Loan will bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable quarterly, and will have a maturity date of 36 months after the close. The Loan will be secured by the shares of Petro-Victory Energia Ltd,, the Brazilian subsidiary of the Company. The Warrants will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period not exceeding five years and the term of the loan.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on November 19, 2019.

RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.18 a.m. PST, November 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, November 21, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 3,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 9, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 18,137,752 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period November 25, 2019 to November 24, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. (Jeffrey Veilleux) on behalf of the Company.

WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 17, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 5,200,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,600,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 5,445,478 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per non flow through share



Warrants: 2,722,739 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,722,739 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Daniele Spethmann Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 550,000

Finder's Fee:





Pi Financial Corp. $2,793.00 cash; 28,700 warrants; The warrants will be subject to accelerated expiry if, at any time after the date that is four months and one day after closing, the Issuer's common shares

trade on the Exchange at a price of $0.30 for 20 or more consecutive trading days



Red Cloud Securities $10,500.21 cash; 116,669 warrants; The warrants will be subject to accelerated expiry if, at any time after the date that is four months and one day after closing, the Issuer's

common shares trade on the Exchange at a price of $0.30 for 20 or more consecutive trading days



Raymond James Ltd. $14,000.00 cash; 140,000 warrants; The warrants will be subject to accelerated expiry if, at any time after the date that is four months and one day after closing, the Issuer's

common shares trade on the Exchange at a price of $0.30 for 20 or more consecutive trading days.



Beacon Securities Limited $3,850.00 cash; 38,500 warrants; The warrants will be subject to accelerated expiry if, at any time after the date that is four months and one day after closing, the Issuer's

common shares trade on the Exchange at a price of $0.30 for 20 or more consecutive trading days.



Haywood Securities Inc. $1,404.90 cash; 15,610 warrants; The warrants will be subject to accelerated expiry if, at any time after the date that is four months and one day after closing, the Issuer's common shares

trade on the Exchange at a price of $0.30 for 20 or more consecutive trading days.

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Expiry date is 12 months following closing date

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

XIANA MINING INC. ("XIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 567,434 shares at a deemed price of $0.39 per share to settle outstanding debt for $221,299.26 (US$168,058.44).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

NEX COMPANIES

CANADA COAL INC. ("CCK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 21, 2019

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

