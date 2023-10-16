TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
16 Oct, 2023, 23:51 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on October 10, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the common shares of Atomic Minerals Corporation. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which
|
13,654,920 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
ATOM (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
04965P208 (new)
________________________________________
COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Wednesday, October 18, 2023 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
|
46,079,109 common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
2,418,750 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
COSA
|
CUSIP Number:
|
22113C101
|
Company Contact:
|
Keith Bodnarchuk
|
Company Address:
|
801 - 1295 Richards Street
|
Vancouver, BC V6B 1B7
|
Company Phone Number:
|
1-888-899-2672
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
VELOX ENERGY MATERIALS INC. ("VLX")
[formerly CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by Directors of the Company on September 11, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the common shares of Velox Energy Materials Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Currie Rose Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Exploration' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
224,525,231 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
VLX (New)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
92261D102 (New)
________________________________________
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.04
Payable Date: November 15, 2023
Record Date: October 31, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: October 30, 2023
________________________________________
NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at market open, Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:
Classification
Tier 1 – Mining Issuer
Please refer to the Company's news release dated October 16, 2023.
________________________________________
VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.10
Payable Date: November 15, 2023
Record Date: November 1, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: October 31, 2023
________________________________________
23/10/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 3, 2023, and October 11, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,875,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one non-transferrable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.045 per Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
3,875,000 Warrants to purchase 3,875,000 Shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
Exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.07 in year one, then $0.10 in year two.
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$720
|
N/A
|
18,000
Finder Warrants are exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.07 in year one, then $0.10 in year two.
The Company issued news release on October 13, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to certain amendments (the "Amendment") to a property option agreement dated April 20, 2022 (the "Original Agreement") between Bold Ventures Inc. (the "Company") and arms length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company will continue to have the option to acquire 265 claims and boundary cells comprising 12,528 acres located within the Shabandowan Greenstone Belt within the Wawa-Abitibi Terrane in the Province of Ontario (the "Property").
Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company must now pay the Optionors by the extended date of May 1, 2027: (i) an aggregate of $500,000 in cash (unchanged); (ii) issue aggregate of 2,700,000 common shares (increased by 350,000 shares); and (iii) incur $1,500,000 of exploration expenditures (unchanged), to earn a 100% interest. On exercise of the option, the Optionor will retain a 3% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Property, of which the Company has the right to buy-back half of such NSR granted (1.5%) for $2,000,000 cash payment. The Company also has the right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 1.5% NSR.
All other terms under the Original Agreement remain unchanged.
For further information, please refer to the Exchange bulletin dated May 30, 2022, and the Company's news releases dated October 03, 2023 and April 28, 2022.
________________________________________
FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 28, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,603,862 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.079 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on October 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
FORT ST. JAMES NICKEL CORP. ("FTJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 6, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.08 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
1,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on October 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
KINGMAN MINERALS LTD. ("KGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the Company's proposal to issue in aggregate of four arm's length parties 1,200,000 shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.08 and 1,200,000 shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.10 per share and issue 967,250 shares to two non-arms length parties at a deemed price of CAD $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $ 336,725.
Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
2
|
$ 96,725
|
$0.10
|
967,250
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details refer to the Company's news release dated January 17, 2023, February 28, 2023, and July 13, 2023.
____________________________________
MCX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("MCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:03 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:42 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per share
|
Warrants:
|
15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.52 for a thirty (30) months period
|
Number of Placees:
|
54 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
250,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
Agent's Fee:
PI Financial Corp - $480,000 cash and 1,200,000 compensation options ("Compensation Options").
Compensation Options Terms: Each compensation option will entitle the holder to subscribe for and purchase one unit at a price of $0.52 per unit for thirty (30) months from the closing date of the private placement. Each unit, upon exercise, will consist of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.52 for a period of thirty (30) months from the closing date of the private placement.
The Company issued a news release on October 5, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 23, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
30,265,530 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
30,265,530 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,265,530 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration clause
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
16,420,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on September 20, 2023, and October 10, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 27, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,910,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.035 per share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
1,600,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on July 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement
________________________________________
UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective August 21, 2023, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated August 21, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of Series 5 secured green debentures (the "Green Bonds") occurred on August 24, 2023, for aggregate gross proceeds of USD$5,749,655 (including the underwriters' over-allotment option that was exercised in full).
|
Offering:
|
USD$5,749,655 (including USD$749,742.50 of the underwriters' over-allotment option)
|
Agent(s):
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and iA Private Wealth Inc.
|
Agent's Commission:
|
USD$411,740 and 150,267 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable at CDN$1.35 into one common share until August 24, 2025.
Details of the Green Bonds:
|
Maturity Date:
|
September 30, 2027
|
Redemption:
|
On and after October 1, 2026, and prior to their Maturity Date, the Green Bonds, the Bonds will be redeemable, in whole or in part, from time to time at the Company's option at a redemption price equal to the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest plus one additional months' interest on the then-outstanding principal amount thereof, if any, to but excluding the date set for redemption.
|
Interest:
|
9% per annum, payable semi-annually.
|
Conversion:
|
The Bonds are non-convertible.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated August 21, 2023 and news releases dated August 21, 2023 and August 24, 2023.
________________________________________
VISIONARY METALS CORP. ("VIZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,606,295 units ("Unit") to settle outstanding debt for $208,503.57. Each Unit consists of 1 common share and a ½ share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.12 per share for a 3 year period.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
per Unit
|
Aggregate # of
Units
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$208,503.57
|
$0.08
|
2,606,295
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023 shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP. ("ZC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,071,542 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
16,071,542 share purchase warrants to purchase16,071,542 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
5,062,500
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on May 2, 2023, July 17, 2023 and October 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article