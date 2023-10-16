VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on October 10, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the common shares of Atomic Minerals Corporation. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

13,654,920 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ATOM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 04965P208 (new)

________________________________________

COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Wednesday, October 18, 2023 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

46,079,109 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,418,750 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: COSA CUSIP Number: 22113C101







Company Contact: Keith Bodnarchuk Company Address: 801 - 1295 Richards Street

Vancouver, BC V6B 1B7 Company Phone Number: 1-888-899-2672 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

VELOX ENERGY MATERIALS INC. ("VLX")

[formerly CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by Directors of the Company on September 11, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the common shares of Velox Energy Materials Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Currie Rose Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

224,525,231 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: VLX (New) CUSIP Number: 92261D102 (New)

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.04

Payable Date: November 15, 2023

Record Date: October 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: October 30, 2023

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at market open, Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1 – Mining Issuer

Please refer to the Company's news release dated October 16, 2023.

________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.10

Payable Date: November 15, 2023

Record Date: November 1, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: October 31, 2023

________________________________________

23/10/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 3, 2023, and October 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,875,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one non-transferrable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.045 per Unit.



Warrants: 3,875,000 Warrants to purchase 3,875,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: Exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.07 in year one, then $0.10 in year two.



Number of Placees: 6 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: $720 N/A 18,000

Finder Warrants are exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.07 in year one, then $0.10 in year two.

The Company issued news release on October 13, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to certain amendments (the "Amendment") to a property option agreement dated April 20, 2022 (the "Original Agreement") between Bold Ventures Inc. (the "Company") and arms length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company will continue to have the option to acquire 265 claims and boundary cells comprising 12,528 acres located within the Shabandowan Greenstone Belt within the Wawa-Abitibi Terrane in the Province of Ontario (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Amendment, the Company must now pay the Optionors by the extended date of May 1, 2027: (i) an aggregate of $500,000 in cash (unchanged); (ii) issue aggregate of 2,700,000 common shares (increased by 350,000 shares); and (iii) incur $1,500,000 of exploration expenditures (unchanged), to earn a 100% interest. On exercise of the option, the Optionor will retain a 3% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Property, of which the Company has the right to buy-back half of such NSR granted (1.5%) for $2,000,000 cash payment. The Company also has the right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 1.5% NSR.

All other terms under the Original Agreement remain unchanged.

For further information, please refer to the Exchange bulletin dated May 30, 2022, and the Company's news releases dated October 03, 2023 and April 28, 2022.

________________________________________

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,603,862 shares



Purchase Price: $0.079 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on October 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

FORT ST. JAMES NICKEL CORP. ("FTJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

KINGMAN MINERALS LTD. ("KGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the Company's proposal to issue in aggregate of four arm's length parties 1,200,000 shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.08 and 1,200,000 shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.10 per share and issue 967,250 shares to two non-arms length parties at a deemed price of CAD $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $ 336,725.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $ 96,725 $0.10 967,250 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details refer to the Company's news release dated January 17, 2023, February 28, 2023, and July 13, 2023.

____________________________________

MCX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("MCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:03 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:42 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: 15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.52 for a thirty (30) months period



Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee:

PI Financial Corp - $480,000 cash and 1,200,000 compensation options ("Compensation Options").

Compensation Options Terms: Each compensation option will entitle the holder to subscribe for and purchase one unit at a price of $0.52 per unit for thirty (30) months from the closing date of the private placement. Each unit, upon exercise, will consist of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.52 for a period of thirty (30) months from the closing date of the private placement.

The Company issued a news release on October 5, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 30,265,530 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 30,265,530 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,265,530 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 16,420,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on September 20, 2023, and October 10, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,910,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement

________________________________________

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective August 21, 2023, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated August 21, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of Series 5 secured green debentures (the "Green Bonds") occurred on August 24, 2023, for aggregate gross proceeds of USD$5,749,655 (including the underwriters' over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: USD$5,749,655 (including USD$749,742.50 of the underwriters' over-allotment option)

Agent(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp. and iA Private Wealth Inc.

Agent's Commission: USD$411,740 and 150,267 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable at CDN$1.35 into one common share until August 24, 2025.

Details of the Green Bonds:

Maturity Date: September 30, 2027



Redemption: On and after October 1, 2026, and prior to their Maturity Date, the Green Bonds, the Bonds will be redeemable, in whole or in part, from time to time at the Company's option at a redemption price equal to the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest plus one additional months' interest on the then-outstanding principal amount thereof, if any, to but excluding the date set for redemption.



Interest: 9% per annum, payable semi-annually.



Conversion: The Bonds are non-convertible.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated August 21, 2023 and news releases dated August 21, 2023 and August 24, 2023.

________________________________________

VISIONARY METALS CORP. ("VIZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,606,295 units ("Unit") to settle outstanding debt for $208,503.57. Each Unit consists of 1 common share and a ½ share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.12 per share for a 3 year period.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Unit Aggregate # of Units









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $208,503.57 $0.08 2,606,295

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 16, 2023 shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP. ("ZC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 16,071,542 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 16,071,542 share purchase warrants to purchase16,071,542 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 5,062,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on May 2, 2023, July 17, 2023 and October 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]