TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange

Dec 06, 2024, 19:39 ET

December 6, 2024

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3666

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP.  ("FISH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share:  US$0.0125
Payable Date: January 15, 2025
Record Date: December 31, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3667

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Delist
BULLETIN DATE:  December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on December 6, 2024, the common shares of York Harbour Metals Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on Canadian Securities Exchange. For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

24/12/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3668

BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC. ("BONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 7, 2023, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants Re-priced:

11,576,000

Expiry Date of Warrants

March 27, 2025 (9,140,000) and May 7, 2025 (2,436,000)

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.12

New Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.06

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,576,000 shares with 11,576,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 7, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3669

Decade Resources Ltd. ("DEC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement





Gross Proceeds:

$945,000





Offering:

18,900,000 Flow Through Listed Shares with 18,900,000 warrants attached





Offering Price:

$0.05 per Flow Through Listed Share





Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.08 per Listed Share for a two-year period.





Commissions in Securities:

                                               Shares                      Warrants


Finders (Aggregate)                        0                       1,288,000






Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for
a two-year period.

Disclosure:                               

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 7, 2024 and
December 5, 2024.



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3670

Doubleview Gold Corp. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement


Gross Proceeds:

$76,000.00


Offering:

200,000 Units with 200,000 Warrants attached


Offering Price:

$0.38 per Unit


Warrant Exercise Terms:

$0.48 per Listed Share for a 6-month period, then $0.55 per Listed Share for
the subsequent 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right.


Commissions in Securities:

  N/A


Disclosure:

Refer to the Company's news releases dated November 27, 2024, and
November 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3671

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3672

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3673

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the letter agreement dated November 5, 2024 ("agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has been granted the option to purchase a 100% interest in nine mineral claims comprising the Arlington Property (the "Property"). In consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Optionor $80,000 in cash and has issued to the Optionor 944,686 common shares of the Company ("Shares") valued at $200,000. To further exercise the option, the Company must pay the Optionor within one year: (i) an additional $50,000 in cash, (ii) issue to the Optionor an additional 2,000,000 Shares, and (iii) incur exploration expenditures of $250,000 on the Property.

The Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR"), of which the Company may repurchase half of the NSR, at any time, for a one-time payment of $1,000,000 cash.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 12, 2024, and December 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3674

JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled:

$376,070.67


Securities Issued:

2,892,846 Listed Shares


Issue Price:

$0.13 per Listed Share


Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news releases dated November 19, 2024.


_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3675

Metals Creek Resources Corp. ("MEK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type:

Non-Brokered Private Placement





Gross Proceeds:

$425,750





Offering:

11,650,000 Flow Through Common Shares with 5,825,000 warrants attached
600,000 Non-Flow Through Common Shares with 600,000 warrants
attached





Offering Price:

$0.035 per Flow Through Common Share
$0.03 per Non-Flow Through Common Share





Warrant Exercise Terms:

5,825,000 warrants at $0.07 per Listed Share for a 2-year period 
600,000 warrants at $0.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period





Commissions in Securities:

                                                            Shares                 Warrants


Finders (Aggregate)                                 N/A                    777,000


Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for
a 2-year period

Disclosure:

Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 18, 2024 and
December 04, 2024.

_______________________________________

