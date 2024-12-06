VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3666

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: January 15, 2025

Record Date: December 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3667

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on December 6, 2024, the common shares of York Harbour Metals Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on Canadian Securities Exchange. For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

24/12/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3668

BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC. ("BONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 7, 2023, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants Re-priced: 11,576,000 Expiry Date of Warrants March 27, 2025 (9,140,000) and May 7, 2025 (2,436,000) Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,576,000 shares with 11,576,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 7, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3669

Decade Resources Ltd. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement











Gross Proceeds: $945,000











Offering: 18,900,000 Flow Through Listed Shares with 18,900,000 warrants attached











Offering Price: $0.05 per Flow Through Listed Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a two-year period.











Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) 0 1,288,000













Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for

a two-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 7, 2024 and

December 5, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3670

Doubleview Gold Corp. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $76,000.00



Offering: 200,000 Units with 200,000 Warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.38 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.48 per Listed Share for a 6-month period, then $0.55 per Listed Share for

the subsequent 18-month period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated November 27, 2024, and

November 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3671

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3672

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3673

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the letter agreement dated November 5, 2024 ("agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has been granted the option to purchase a 100% interest in nine mineral claims comprising the Arlington Property (the "Property"). In consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Optionor $80,000 in cash and has issued to the Optionor 944,686 common shares of the Company ("Shares") valued at $200,000. To further exercise the option, the Company must pay the Optionor within one year: (i) an additional $50,000 in cash, (ii) issue to the Optionor an additional 2,000,000 Shares, and (iii) incur exploration expenditures of $250,000 on the Property.

The Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR"), of which the Company may repurchase half of the NSR, at any time, for a one-time payment of $1,000,000 cash.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 12, 2024, and December 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3674

JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $376,070.67



Securities Issued: 2,892,846 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.13 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 19, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3675

Metals Creek Resources Corp. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement











Gross Proceeds: $425,750











Offering: 11,650,000 Flow Through Common Shares with 5,825,000 warrants attached

600,000 Non-Flow Through Common Shares with 600,000 warrants

attached











Offering Price: $0.035 per Flow Through Common Share

$0.03 per Non-Flow Through Common Share











Warrant Exercise Terms: 5,825,000 warrants at $0.07 per Listed Share for a 2-year period

600,000 warrants at $0.05 per Listed Share for a 2-year period











Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 777,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for

a 2-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 18, 2024 and

December 04, 2024.





_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]