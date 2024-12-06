TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3666
SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: US$0.0125
Payable Date: January 15, 2025
Record Date: December 31, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3667
YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business on December 6, 2024, the common shares of York Harbour Metals Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will continue to trade on Canadian Securities Exchange. For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 6, 2024.
_______________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3668
BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC. ("BONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 7, 2023, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants Re-priced:
|
11,576,000
|
Expiry Date of Warrants
|
March 27, 2025 (9,140,000) and May 7, 2025 (2,436,000)
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.12
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.06
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,576,000 shares with 11,576,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 7, 2023.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3669
Decade Resources Ltd. ("DEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$945,000
|
Offering:
|
18,900,000 Flow Through Listed Shares with 18,900,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Flow Through Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.08 per Listed Share for a two-year period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 0 1,288,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.08 for
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 7, 2024 and
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3670
Doubleview Gold Corp. ("DBG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$76,000.00
|
Offering:
|
200,000 Units with 200,000 Warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.38 per Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.48 per Listed Share for a 6-month period, then $0.55 per Listed Share for
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Company's news releases dated November 27, 2024, and
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3671
EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3672
EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 6, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3673
EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the letter agreement dated November 5, 2024 ("agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has been granted the option to purchase a 100% interest in nine mineral claims comprising the Arlington Property (the "Property"). In consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Optionor $80,000 in cash and has issued to the Optionor 944,686 common shares of the Company ("Shares") valued at $200,000. To further exercise the option, the Company must pay the Optionor within one year: (i) an additional $50,000 in cash, (ii) issue to the Optionor an additional 2,000,000 Shares, and (iii) incur exploration expenditures of $250,000 on the Property.
The Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR"), of which the Company may repurchase half of the NSR, at any time, for a one-time payment of $1,000,000 cash.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 12, 2024, and December 6, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3674
JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$376,070.67
|
Securities Issued:
|
2,892,846 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.13 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated November 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3675
Metals Creek Resources Corp. ("MEK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$425,750
|
Offering:
|
11,650,000 Flow Through Common Shares with 5,825,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.035 per Flow Through Common Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
5,825,000 warrants at $0.07 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 777,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 18, 2024 and
_______________________________________
