TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the open August 22, 2023, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, as announced in the Company's news release dated August 10, 2023, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

HIGHLAND COPPER COMPANY INC. ("HI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of a 66% interest in the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan. The Company will receive $30,000,000 cash, plus a funding commitment of $30,000,000, subject to certain conditions.

A financial advisory fee of $2,000,000 was paid to an arm's length corporation.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 24, 2023.

________________________________________

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on February 23, 2022. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 22, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $327,842.15 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of $327,842.15.

Agents: Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc.



Offering: 3,046,000 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended June 30, 2023



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of $0.1076 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of $6,556.84 in aggregate for the quarter ended June 30, 2023





For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, the Prospectus Supplement dated March 22, 2023, and the news release dated March 23, 2023 which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

OROCO RESOURCE CORP. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,692,308 shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per share



Warrants: 2,692,308 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,692,308 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 170,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 15, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

