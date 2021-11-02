VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

49 NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("FNR.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening November 8, 2021, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire November 10, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 10, 2021.

TRADE DATES

November 08, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 09, 2021

November 09, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 10, 2021

November 10, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 10, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

__________________________

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placements-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



The common shares of Allied Copper Corp. (the "Company") have been halted from trading since May 5, 2021, pending completion of a Reverse Takeover (the "RTO").

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's RTO as described in its Filing Statement dated October 18, 2021, which includes the following transactions:





Pursuant to a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 5, 2021 with 1269280 B.C. Ltd. ("BCCo"), a corporation incorporated in the Province of British Columbia, and 1303288 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Subco") incorporated in the Province of British Columbia. The Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BCCo pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation in accordance with Section 269 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). BCCo is a private company formed under the laws of British Columbia on October 8, 2020, whose sole asset is an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Silver King project in the State of Nevada (the "Silver King Property"). Under the Agreement, the Company issued an aggregate of 6,691,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.30 per Consideration Share to the shareholders of BCCo.

The Exchange has been advised that the above RTO, approved by shareholders by way of written consents, has been completed.



Private Placements – Non-Brokered



Private Placement #1: The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,333,333 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share

Warrants: 4,166,659 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,166,659 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a period of two years

Number of Placees: 49 Placees

Broker/Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. and Raymond James Ltd. have received an aggregate of $16,380 cash payment and 54,600 finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.45 per share until April 29, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 9, 2021 and April 29, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.





Private Placement #2: Prior to the completion of the RTO, BCCo completed a private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Resulting Issuer:

Number of Shares: 12,523,623 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share





Warrants: 6,261,811 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,261,811 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 per common share until August 12, 2023



Number of Placees: 70 Placees





Finder's Fee: An aggregate 552,381 common shares and 276,190 finder's warrants were paid to Bonaventure Explorations Ltd. and Kayne Roy Doyle.

An aggregate cash commission of $201,070.50 and 700,235 finder's warrants were paid to PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., and Intrynsyc Capital Corp..

Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.45 for 24 months.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.





Resume Trading



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 38,075,752 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 8,677,132 common share and 1,559,011 common share purchase warrants

Escrow term: 36 months

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



The Company is classified as a "All Other Metal Ore Mining" company (NAICS # 212299).



Company Contact: Richard Tremblay, President and CEO

Company Address: 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2

Company Phone Number: 604-250-4853

Company Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: https://www.alliedcoppercorp.com/





Effective at the opening Thursday, November 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

_________________________________________

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")

[formerly KILLI LTD. ("MYID")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 1, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, November 4, 2021, the common shares of Reklaim Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Killi Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

67,377,894 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 15,907,934 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company

Trading Symbol: MYID (unchanged)

CUSIP Number: 759402100 (new)

________________________________________

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MNTR")

[formerly MANTARO SILVER CORP. ("MSLV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on September 28, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, November 4, 2021, the common shares of Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Mantaro Silver Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

60,111,333 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 8,915,472 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company

Trading Symbol: MNTR (new)

CUSIP Number: 56450P101 (new)

________________________________________

MONUMENTAL GOLD CORP. ("MGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an arm's length assignment and assumption agreement between Monumental Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Discovery Silver Corp. ("DSV") dated September 24, 2021, whereby DSV has agreed to transfer and assign its rights and obligations under the Jemi Option Agreement to the Company for the consideration of 2,308,810 common shares of the Company.

Under the Jemi Option Agreement between DSV's wholly-owned subsidiary Discovery Metals S.A. de C.V. and Jesus Miguel Hernandez Garza and Juan Reynaldo Elizondo Falcon (the "Vendors") dated May 15, 2017, whereby DSV's subsidiary has an option to acquire a 100% interest in six mineral concessions located in the Ocampo municipality of Coahuila State, Mexico for the consideration of US $500,000 in cash or common shares upon the exercise of the option and the completion of US $2 million of exploration expenditures by May 16, 2024. Due to the assignment, the consideration in cash or shares and exploration expenditure requirements become that of the Company's, if the consideration is payable in shares, the maximum number of shares issuable to the Vendors under the Jemi Option Agreement from the Company is 2,214,285.

There will be finder's fee payable in 199,946 common shares of the Company to Axemen Resource Cpaital Ltd. in connection with the assignment agreement.

Effective at the open on November 4, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume. The Company will be trading under a new name – Monumental Minerals Corp.

________________________________________

MONUMENTAL MINERALS CORP. ("MNRL")

[formerly MONUMENTAL GOLD CORP. ("MGLD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to director's resolution passed on October 26, 2021 , the Company has changed its name as follows: MONUMENTAL MINERALS CORP. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 4, 2021, the common shares of Monumental Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Monumental Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

21,012,500 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 6,390,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: MNRL (new)

CUSIP Number: 615327103 (new)

________________________________________

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Thursday, November 4, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

12,634,687 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: Nil common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: XRTX (new)

CUSIP Number: 98420Q 20 7

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 2, 2021.

Company Contact: Dr. Allen Davidoff, President and Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: c/o Suite 4000, 421 – 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, AB T2P 4K9

Company Phone Number: 403-607-2621

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

21/11/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCUS DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC. ("ADG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.025 per share

Warrants: 12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Ian Talbot Y 950,000

James Gray Y 950,000

Grant Longhurst Y 400,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee) P 500,000

Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corporation - $14,200 cash and 568,000 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AXMIN INC. ("AXM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BEACN WIZARDRY & MAGIC INC. ("BECN")

[formerly Geminate Capital Ltd. ("GCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $300,000 at a deemed price of $0.20 per share.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

$ $

Clove Capital Partners LLC

(Bharat Parashar) Y 300,000 0.20 1,500,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 29,070 common shares at a deemed value of $0.1719 per share to settle outstanding debt for $5,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 14, 2021.

________________________________________

EXGEN RESOURCES INC. ("EXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:34 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EXGEN RESOURCES INC. ("EXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:33 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier2 Company

Effective at 6:38 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:17 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier2 Company

Effective at 7:22 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP. ("GMTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,380,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 15, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 15, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,380,000 shares with 3,380,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 13, 2021.

________________________________________

IMAGING DYNAMICS COMPANY LTD. ("IDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:09 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 3,000,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share expiring on December 15, 2023, pursuant to amendments to an existing non-convertible secured loan in the original amount of $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 5, 2021.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 3 000 000 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,06 $ par action expirant le 15 décembre 2021, dans le cadre de modifications apportées à une convention de prêt garantie non-convertible d'un montant original de 1 000 000 $.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse daté du 5 octobre 2021 relativement à cette transaction.

__________________________________________

NGEX MINERALS LTD. ("NGEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 13, 2021 and October 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 31,250,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.80 per share

Number of Placees: 47 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Zebra Holdings & Investments Y 8,167,844

S.ὰ.r.l.

(Carey Trustee Limited)

(Jerome Chabannet)

Lorito Holdings S.ὰ.r.l. Y 3,082,156

(Carey Trustee Limited)

(Jerome Chabannet)

Robert Disbrow P 800,000

Relling Family Foundation P 35,000

(Thomas Relling)

Alison Lam P 25,000

David Lyall P 975,000

Farid Derakhshan P 25,000

Thomas Relling P 50,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

6 placees

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. received $171,500 cash, PI Financial Corp. received $155,500 cash, Pareto Securities received $310,500 cash and Trimark Capital received $25,000 cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ORCUS RESOURCES LTD. ("ORCS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 1,428,571 common shares at a deemed value of $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Adreas Jacob Y $100,000 $0.07 1,428,571

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 22, 2021.

___________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,777,781 shares

Purchase Price: $0.09 per share

Warrants: 7,777,781 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,777,781 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Seatrend Strategy Group Y 45,556

(Jeremy Wright)

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,400,000

[3 placee(s)]

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $35,332 and 392,584 finders' warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners, PI Financial Corp., Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Gerhard Merkel. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.12 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

QUATERRA RESOURCES INC. ("QTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16, 2021 and September 7, 2021, September 27, 2021 and October 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 68,802,336 shares

Purchase Price: US$0.06 (CDN$0.075) per share

Warrants: 68,802,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 68,802,336 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.10 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 65 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Redhill Energy LLC Y 833,334

(Charles Naugle)

Thomas and Linda Sue Patton Y 400,000

Stephen Goodman Y 333,334

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of US$150,036 payable and 2,511,938 finders' warrants issuable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Four Points Capital Partners, LLC. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at US$0.10 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated September 14, 2020 between Southern Empire Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Mackenzie Corporation ("MC", Dale Wallster), whereby MC agreed to sell the American Girl Property located in Imperial County, California. In consideration, the Company paid US$330,000 to MC. The transaction is a non-arm's length acquisition, as MC is controlled by Dale Wallster.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Y

CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES

Dale Wallster US $330,000 N/A N/A

________________________________________

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement -Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, October 15 and October 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,183,990 shares

Purchase Price: $1.32 per share

Number of Placees: 65 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Roger Maggs Y 75,757

Christopher Morgan Y 500,000

Bonnie Tomei Y 40,000

Pathfinder Asset Mangement Inc.(Rob Ballard) Y 3,787,900

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 405,400

[7 placees]

Agent's Commission: Cormark Securities Inc. $542,558 cash and 411,028 Broker Warrants payable. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $1.32 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 02, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 951,834

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 09, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 09, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,903,667 shares with 951,834 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 21, 2018.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 02, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,545,456 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.22 per share

Warrants: 4,545,456 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,545,456 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. – $70,000.02 cash and 318,182 finder's warrants.

Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.22 per share for a three-year period from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,750,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $225,000.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Creditors] P $21,000 $0.06 350,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 15, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

