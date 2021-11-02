TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
49 NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("FNR.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening November 8, 2021, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire November 10, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business November 10, 2021.
TRADE DATES
November 08, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 09, 2021
November 09, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 10, 2021
November 10, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 10, 2021
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
__________________________
ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placements-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The common shares of Allied Copper Corp. (the "Company") have been halted from trading since May 5, 2021, pending completion of a Reverse Takeover (the "RTO").
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's RTO as described in its Filing Statement dated October 18, 2021, which includes the following transactions:
Pursuant to a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 5, 2021 with 1269280 B.C. Ltd. ("BCCo"), a corporation incorporated in the Province of British Columbia, and 1303288 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Subco") incorporated in the Province of British Columbia. The Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BCCo pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation in accordance with Section 269 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). BCCo is a private company formed under the laws of British Columbia on October 8, 2020, whose sole asset is an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Silver King project in the State of Nevada (the "Silver King Property"). Under the Agreement, the Company issued an aggregate of 6,691,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.30 per Consideration Share to the shareholders of BCCo.
The Exchange has been advised that the above RTO, approved by shareholders by way of written consents, has been completed.
Private Placements – Non-Brokered
Private Placement #1: The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2021:
Number of Shares: 8,333,333 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share
Warrants: 4,166,659 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,166,659 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a period of two years
Number of Placees: 49 Placees
Broker/Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. and Raymond James Ltd. have received an aggregate of $16,380 cash payment and 54,600 finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.45 per share until April 29, 2023.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 9, 2021 and April 29, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Private Placement #2: Prior to the completion of the RTO, BCCo completed a private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Resulting Issuer:
Number of Shares: 12,523,623 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share
Warrants: 6,261,811 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,261,811 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 per common share until August 12, 2023
Number of Placees: 70 Placees
Finder's Fee: An aggregate 552,381 common shares and 276,190 finder's warrants were paid to Bonaventure Explorations Ltd. and Kayne Roy Doyle.
An aggregate cash commission of $201,070.50 and 700,235 finder's warrants were paid to PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., and Intrynsyc Capital Corp..
Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.45 for 24 months.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Resume Trading
Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 38,075,752 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 8,677,132 common share and 1,559,011 common share purchase warrants
Escrow term: 36 months
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
The Company is classified as a "All Other Metal Ore Mining" company (NAICS # 212299).
Company Contact: Richard Tremblay, President and CEO
Company Address: 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2
Company Phone Number: 604-250-4853
Company Email Address: [email protected]
Company Website: https://www.alliedcoppercorp.com/
Effective at the opening Thursday, November 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.
_________________________________________
REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")
[formerly KILLI LTD. ("MYID")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 1, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Thursday, November 4, 2021, the common shares of Reklaim Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Killi Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
67,377,894 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 15,907,934 shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company
Trading Symbol: MYID (unchanged)
CUSIP Number: 759402100 (new)
________________________________________
MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MNTR")
[formerly MANTARO SILVER CORP. ("MSLV")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on September 28, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Thursday, November 4, 2021, the common shares of Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Mantaro Silver Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
60,111,333 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 8,915,472 shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company
Trading Symbol: MNTR (new)
CUSIP Number: 56450P101 (new)
________________________________________
MONUMENTAL GOLD CORP. ("MGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an arm's length assignment and assumption agreement between Monumental Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Discovery Silver Corp. ("DSV") dated September 24, 2021, whereby DSV has agreed to transfer and assign its rights and obligations under the Jemi Option Agreement to the Company for the consideration of 2,308,810 common shares of the Company.
Under the Jemi Option Agreement between DSV's wholly-owned subsidiary Discovery Metals S.A. de C.V. and Jesus Miguel Hernandez Garza and Juan Reynaldo Elizondo Falcon (the "Vendors") dated May 15, 2017, whereby DSV's subsidiary has an option to acquire a 100% interest in six mineral concessions located in the Ocampo municipality of Coahuila State, Mexico for the consideration of US $500,000 in cash or common shares upon the exercise of the option and the completion of US $2 million of exploration expenditures by May 16, 2024. Due to the assignment, the consideration in cash or shares and exploration expenditure requirements become that of the Company's, if the consideration is payable in shares, the maximum number of shares issuable to the Vendors under the Jemi Option Agreement from the Company is 2,214,285.
There will be finder's fee payable in 199,946 common shares of the Company to Axemen Resource Cpaital Ltd. in connection with the assignment agreement.
Effective at the open on November 4, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume. The Company will be trading under a new name – Monumental Minerals Corp.
________________________________________
MONUMENTAL MINERALS CORP. ("MNRL")
[formerly MONUMENTAL GOLD CORP. ("MGLD")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to director's resolution passed on October 26, 2021 , the Company has changed its name as follows: MONUMENTAL MINERALS CORP. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 4, 2021, the common shares of Monumental Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Monumental Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
21,012,500 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 6,390,000 common shares
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: MNRL (new)
CUSIP Number: 615327103 (new)
________________________________________
XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening Thursday, November 4, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia
Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
12,634,687 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares: Nil common shares
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: XRTX (new)
CUSIP Number: 98420Q 20 7
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 2, 2021.
Company Contact: Dr. Allen Davidoff, President and Chief Executive Officer
Company Address: c/o Suite 4000, 421 – 7th Avenue S.W., Calgary, AB T2P 4K9
Company Phone Number: 403-607-2621
Company Email Address: [email protected]
________________________________________
ARCUS DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC. ("ADG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2021:
Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.025 per share
Warrants: 12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 38 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Ian Talbot Y 950,000
James Gray Y 950,000
Grant Longhurst Y 400,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee) P 500,000
Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corporation - $14,200 cash and 568,000 finder's warrants
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AXMIN INC. ("AXM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BEACN WIZARDRY & MAGIC INC. ("BECN")
[formerly Geminate Capital Ltd. ("GCAP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $300,000 at a deemed price of $0.20 per share.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price
Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares
$ $
Clove Capital Partners LLC
(Bharat Parashar) Y 300,000 0.20 1,500,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 29,070 common shares at a deemed value of $0.1719 per share to settle outstanding debt for $5,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 14, 2021.
________________________________________
EXGEN RESOURCES INC. ("EXG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:34 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EXGEN RESOURCES INC. ("EXG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:33 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier2 Company
Effective at 6:38 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:17 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier2 Company
Effective at 7:22 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP. ("GMTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 3,380,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 15, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 15, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,380,000 shares with 3,380,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 13, 2021.
________________________________________
IMAGING DYNAMICS COMPANY LTD. ("IDL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:09 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 3,000,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share expiring on December 15, 2023, pursuant to amendments to an existing non-convertible secured loan in the original amount of $1,000,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 5, 2021.
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 novembre 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 3 000 000 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,06 $ par action expirant le 15 décembre 2021, dans le cadre de modifications apportées à une convention de prêt garantie non-convertible d'un montant original de 1 000 000 $.
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse daté du 5 octobre 2021 relativement à cette transaction.
__________________________________________
NGEX MINERALS LTD. ("NGEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 13, 2021 and October 14, 2021:
Number of Shares: 31,250,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.80 per share
Number of Placees: 47 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Zebra Holdings & Investments Y 8,167,844
S.ὰ.r.l.
(Carey Trustee Limited)
(Jerome Chabannet)
Lorito Holdings S.ὰ.r.l. Y 3,082,156
(Carey Trustee Limited)
(Jerome Chabannet)
Robert Disbrow P 800,000
Relling Family Foundation P 35,000
(Thomas Relling)
Alison Lam P 25,000
David Lyall P 975,000
Farid Derakhshan P 25,000
Thomas Relling P 50,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
6 placees
Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. received $171,500 cash, PI Financial Corp. received $155,500 cash, Pareto Securities received $310,500 cash and Trimark Capital received $25,000 cash.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ORCUS RESOURCES LTD. ("ORCS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, November 2, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PETROLYMPIC LTD. ("PCQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 1,428,571 common shares at a deemed value of $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Adreas Jacob
|
Y
|
$100,000
|
$0.07
|
1,428,571
For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 22, 2021.
___________________________________
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 26, 2021:
Number of Shares: 7,777,781 shares
Purchase Price: $0.09 per share
Warrants: 7,777,781 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,777,781 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three-year period
Number of Placees: 31 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Seatrend Strategy Group Y 45,556
(Jeremy Wright)
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,400,000
[3 placee(s)]
Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $35,332 and 392,584 finders' warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners, PI Financial Corp., Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Gerhard Merkel. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.12 for a three-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
QUATERRA RESOURCES INC. ("QTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16, 2021 and September 7, 2021, September 27, 2021 and October 18, 2021:
Number of Shares: 68,802,336 shares
Purchase Price: US$0.06 (CDN$0.075) per share
Warrants: 68,802,336 share purchase warrants to purchase 68,802,336 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.10 for a three-year period
Number of Placees: 65 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Redhill Energy LLC Y 833,334
(Charles Naugle)
Thomas and Linda Sue Patton Y 400,000
Stephen Goodman Y 333,334
Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of US$150,036 payable and 2,511,938 finders' warrants issuable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Four Points Capital Partners, LLC. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at US$0.10 for a three-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated September 14, 2020 between Southern Empire Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Mackenzie Corporation ("MC", Dale Wallster), whereby MC agreed to sell the American Girl Property located in Imperial County, California. In consideration, the Company paid US$330,000 to MC. The transaction is a non-arm's length acquisition, as MC is controlled by Dale Wallster.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Y
CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES
Dale Wallster US $330,000 N/A N/A
________________________________________
SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement -Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, October 15 and October 26, 2021:
Number of Shares: 11,183,990 shares
Purchase Price: $1.32 per share
Number of Placees: 65 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name ProGroup=P # of Shares
Roger Maggs Y 75,757
Christopher Morgan Y 500,000
Bonnie Tomei Y 40,000
Pathfinder Asset Mangement Inc.(Rob Ballard) Y 3,787,900
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 405,400
[7 placees]
Agent's Commission: Cormark Securities Inc. $542,558 cash and 411,028 Broker Warrants payable. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $1.32 for two years from closing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 02, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 951,834
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 09, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 09, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,903,667 shares with 951,834 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 21, 2018.
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 02, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 22, 2021:
Number of Shares: 4,545,456 flow-through shares
Purchase Price: $0.22 per share
Warrants: 4,545,456 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,545,456 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a three-year period
Number of Placees: 1 placee
Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. – $70,000.02 cash and 318,182 finder's warrants.
Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.22 per share for a three-year period from closing.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,750,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $225,000.
Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y/Progroup=P
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Creditors]
|
P
|
$21,000
|
$0.06
|
350,000
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 15, 2021.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Qualifying Transaction
BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
