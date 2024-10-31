VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3227

GRIT METALS CORP. ("FIN")

[formerly European Energy Metals Corp. ("FIN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on October 18, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no change in the Company's symbol and no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of November 4, 2024, the common shares of Grit Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of European Energy Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

55,057,148 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: FIN (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 39868L102 (new)

___________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3228

CLEANTECH VANADIUM MINING CORP. ("CTV")

[formerly Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ("FLYN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 21, 2024, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of November 4, 2024, the common shares of CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Flying Nickel Mining Corp. will be delisted and, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("FLYN") to ("CTV"). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

142,396,302 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CTV (new) CUSIP Number: 18453A101 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3229

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

REYNA GOLD CORP. ("REYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Remain Halted, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Reyna Gold Corp. ("REYG") on October 8, 2024, REYG has completed a plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Plan of Arrangement has been completed on October 30, 2024, and has resulted in and Reyna Silver Corp. ("RSLV") acquiring all of the issued and outstanding common shares of REYG for consideration consisting of one common share of RSLV for every three common shares of REYG acquired.

For additional information, please refer to the information circular of REYG dated September 6, 2024 and news releases dated August 7, 2024, October 11, 2024 and October 30, 2024, available on REYG and RSLV's profiles on SEDAR+.

Post – Arrangement Capitalization of RSLV:

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

222,371,274 common shares are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: RSLV (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 76170Q106 (unchanged)

Remain Halted, Delist

Effective at 1:18 pm PST on October 30, 2024, trading in the shares of REYG have been halted at the request of REYG, pending news. Trading in the shares of REYG will remain halted while REYG remains listed on TSX Venture Exchange.

As a result of the completion of the Plan of Arrangement, effective at the close of business on Friday November 1, 2024, the common shares of REYG will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3230

THE HEMPSHIRE GROUP, INC. ("HMPG.H")

[formerly THE HEMPSHIRE GROUP, INC. ("HMPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, November 4, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of November 4, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HMPG to HMPG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated July 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3231

THE WELL TOLD COMPANY INC. ("WLCO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Monday, November 4, 2024, securities of The Well Told Company Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to suspension from trading.

_______________________________________

24/10/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3232

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:39 a.m. PST, October 31, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3233

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,500,000 Offering: 4,999,999 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.30 per Listed Share Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 23, 2024 and October

9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3234

FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP. ("FNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:40 p.m. PST, October 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3235

FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP. ("FNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, October 31, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3236

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Arrangement Agreement dated October 6, 2022, and the Amending Agreements thereto dated March 7, 2023; June 14, 2023; December 29, 2023; and March 27, 2024 (collectively, the "Acquisition Agreement"), between the Company and a Non-Arm's Length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of Acquisition Agreement, the Company and the Vendor have completed a plan of arrangement (the "Acquisition Arrangement"), whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor, and the Vendor has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the Acquisition Arrangement, the shareholders of the Vendor have received one common share of the Company ("Share") in exchange for each issued and outstanding common share of the Vendor, equal to an aggregate issuance of 65,893,359 Shares. Additionally, the Vendor has appointed certain individuals to the Company's board and management. Disinterested shareholders of the Company have approved the Acquisition Arrangement at the annual general and special meeting of securityholders held on July 23, 2024.

For further details regarding the Acquisition Arrangement, please refer to the Company's news releases August 23, 2022, October 5, 2022, July 12, 2023, October 10, 2023, December 20, 2023, July 22, 2024; and August 16, 2024.

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Arrangement Agreement dated August 20, 2024 (the "Disposition Agreement"), among the Company, a Non-Arm's Length purchaser, and the Purchaser's subsidiary (together, the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of Disposition Agreement, and by way of a plan of arrangement ("Disposition Arrangement"), the Company has sold to the Purchaser certain mineral claims comprising the Minago Nickel Project located in Manitoba, Canada (the "Property"), in consideration of a cash payment of $8,000,000. As additional consideration, the Purchaser has surrendered to the Company 17,561,862 Shares for cancellation, calculated to be an interest of approximately 11.4% in the capital of the Company. The Purchaser will assume all royalties associated with the Property. The Disposition Arrangement was approved by the company's shareholders at a special meeting held on October 21, 2024.

For further details regarding the Disposition Arrangement, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 22, 2024; July 25, 2024; August 21, 2024; October 22, 2024; October 25, 2024; and October 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3237

FULL CIRCLE LITHIUM CORP. ("FCLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,565,500



Offering: 6,262,000 Listed Shares with 3,131,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per warrant for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 394,535

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for

a 2-year period into one common share and one-half of a common share

purchase warrant, with each underlying warrant being exercisable into one

additional common share at a price of $0.35 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 26, 2024, July 19, 2024 and

October 10, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3238

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $16,120,500



Offering: 6,237,257 charity flow-through common shares and 2,640,221 flow-through

common shares



Offering Price: $1.975 per charity flow-through share and $1.44 per flow-through share



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 164,249

Disclosure: Commission Terms: 128,835 Finder's Warrants shall entitle the holder thereof

to acquire one (1) common share at an exercise price of $1.26 per share.

35,413 Finder's Warrants shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1)

common share at an exercise price of $1.44 per share.



Refer to the company's news releases dated September 4, 2024, September

12, 2024, September 18, 2024, September 26, 2024 and October 3, 2024





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3239

GPM METALS INC. ("GPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $660,000



Offering: 11,000,000 Listed Shares with 5,500,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 2-year period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 2, 2024, October 3,

2024, October 7, 2024 and October 18, 2024.





_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3240

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,609,658



Offering: 5,673,169 flow-through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.46 per flow-through Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 21, 2024 and October 23, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3241

LOGAN ENERGY CORP. ("LGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $50,000,620 Offering: 68,494,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.73 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 12, 2024,

September 13, 2024, and October 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3242

LUPAKA GOLD CORP. ("LPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 08, 2024:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds : $75,000



Offering: 1,500,000 Common Shares and 1,500,000 Warrants



Offering Price : $ 0.05 per unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.10 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate)

N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 29, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3243

REYNA GOLD CORP. ("REYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:18 p.m. PST, October 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3244

SIENNA RESOURCES INC. ("SIE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $249,999.97



Offering: 5,555,555 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.045 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 21, 2024 and October

30, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3245

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $6,000,004.50











Offering: 15,909,100 Charity Flow Through Units with 7,954,550 warrants attached





10,000,000 Units with 5,000,000 warrants attached





5,714,300 Flow Through Shares











Offering Price: $0.22 per Charity Flow Through Unit





$0.15 Per Unit





$0.175 per Flow Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.22 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Commissions in Securities:







Broker (Aggregate) Broker Shares Broker Warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. NIL 1,815,564 Commission Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 25, 2024, September 25,

2024, and October 17, 2024.





_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-3246

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP. ("SOP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 31, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at 9:26 a.m. PST, October 31, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]