Re: Form 3D1 – Information Required in an Information Circular for a Reverse Takeover or Change of Business / Form 3D2 – Information Required in a Filing Statement for a Reverse Takeover or Change of Business

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is providing guidance in respect of Form 3D1 – Information Required in an Information Circular for a Reverse Takeover or Change of Business / Form 3D2 – Information Required in a Filing Statement for a Reverse Takeover or Change of Business ("Form 3D1/3D2"). The Exchange uses Bulletins to provide applicants and listed Issuers with a better understanding of Exchange Requirements. Capitalized terms not specifically defined in this Bulletin have the meanings ascribed to them in the Exchange's Corporate Finance Manual.

Form 3D1/3D2 sets out the disclosure required in connection with an Issuer undertaking either a Reverse Takeover ("RTO") or a Change of Business ("COB"). In particular, Items 45, 46, 47, 48 and 49 of Form 3D1/3D2 set out the required financial statements. The Exchange recently announced changes to its Capital Pool Company program that will become effective on January 1, 2021, including amendments to Form 3B1 – Information Required in an Information Circular for a Qualifying Transaction / Form 3B2 – Information Required in a Filing Statement for a Qualifying Transaction ("Form 3B1/3B2"). To be consistent with the upcoming changes to Form 3B1/3B2, the Exchange advises that after January 1, 2021, Item 47.2 of Form 3D1/3D2 which currently states:

47.2 Interim Financial Statements of the Target Company – Subject to paragraph (2) of Item 47.3, a filing statement/information circular must include the following interim financial statements of the Target Company:

1. Statements of income, retained earnings and cash flows for the most recently completed interim period that ended more than 60 days before the date of the filing statement/information circular and for the comparable period in the immediately preceding financial year. 2. A balance sheet as at the last day of the most recently completed interim period referred to in paragraph 1.

should be read as follows:

47.2 Interim Financial Statements of the Target Company – Subject to paragraph (2) of Item 47.3, a filing statement/information circular must include the following interim financial statements of the Target Company:

1. Statements of income, retained earnings and cash flows for the most recently completed interim period that ended more than 45 days before the date of the filing statement/information circular and for the comparable period in the immediately preceding financial year. 2. A balance sheet as at the last day of the most recently completed interim period referred to in paragraph 1.

If you have any questions about this Bulletin, please contact:

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Avis aux émetteurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : 17 décembre 2020

Objet : Formulaire 3D1 – Information à fournir dans une circulaire de sollicitation de procurations relative à une prise de contrôle inversée ou à un changement dans les activités / formulaire 3D2 – Information à fournir dans une déclaration de changement à l'inscription relative à une prise de contrôle inversée ou à un changement dans les activités

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») fournit des indications à l'égard du formulaire 3D1 – Information à fournir dans une circulaire de sollicitation de procurations relative à une prise de contrôle inversée ou à un changement dans les activités / formulaire 3D2 – Information à fournir dans une déclaration de changement à l'inscription relative à une prise de contrôle inversée ou à un changement dans les activités (le « formulaire 3D1/3D2 »). Les bulletins de la Bourse visent à mieux informer les émetteurs inscrits et les sociétés désireuses d'obtenir ce statut en ce qui concerne les exigences de la Bourse. Sauf définition contraire dans le présent bulletin, les termes clés utilisés aux présentes ont le sens qui leur est attribué dans le Guide du financement des sociétés de la Bourse.

Le formulaire 3D1/3D2 établit l'information devant être communiquée lorsqu'un émetteur réalise une prise de contrôle inversée ou un changement dans ses activités. En particulier, les rubriques 45, 46, 47, 48 et 49 du formulaire 3D1/3D2 traitent des états financiers exigés. La Bourse a récemment annoncé des changements à son programme des sociétés de capital de démarrage qui entreront en vigueur le 1er janvier 2021, dont des changements apportés au Formulaire 3B1 – Information à fournir dans une circulaire de sollicitation de procurations relative à une opération admissible / Formulaire 3B2 – Information à fournir dans une déclaration de changement à l'inscription relative à une opération admissible (le « formulaire 3B1/3B2 »). Par souci de cohérence avec les changements qui seront apportés au formulaire 3B1/3B2, la Bourse tient à préciser qu'après le 1er janvier 2021, la rubrique 47.2 du formulaire 3D1/3D2, dont le libellé actuel est le suivant :

47.2 États financiers intermédiaires de la société visée – Sous réserve du paragraphe 2 de la rubrique 47.3, une déclaration de changement à l'inscription/circulaire de sollicitation de procurations doit comprendre les états financiers intermédiaires suivants de la société visée :

1. l'état des résultats, des bénéfices non répartis et des flux de trésorerie pour la dernière période intermédiaire dont la clôture a eu lieu plus de 60 jours avant la date de la déclaration de changement à l'inscription/circulaire de sollicitation de procurations et pour la période correspondante de l'exercice précédent 2. son bilan, à la clôture de la dernière période intermédiaire dont il est question au paragraphe 1.

deviendra comme suit :

47.2 États financiers intermédiaires de la société visée – Sous réserve du paragraphe 2 de la rubrique 47.3, une déclaration de changement à l'inscription/circulaire de sollicitation de procurations doit comprendre les états financiers intermédiaires suivants de la société visée :

1. l'état des résultats, des bénéfices non répartis et des flux de trésorerie pour la dernière période intermédiaire dont la clôture a eu lieu plus de 45 jours avant la date de la déclaration de changement à l'inscription/circulaire de sollicitation de procurations et pour la période correspondante de l'exercice précédent 2. son bilan, à la clôture de la dernière période intermédiaire dont il est question au paragraphe 1.

Pour toute question relative au présent bulletin, veuillez communiquer avec :

Charlotte Bell Conseillère juridique principale en matière de politiques 604 643-6577 [email protected] Kyle Araki Directeur, Formation de capital (Calgary) 403 218-2851 [email protected] Tim Babcock Directeur général, Formation de capital 416 365-2202 [email protected] Andrew Creech Directeur, Formation de capital (Vancouver) 604 602-6936 [email protected] Sylvain Martel Directeur, Formation de capital (Montréal et Toronto) 514 788-2408 [email protected]

AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ("AVU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 14, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 21, 2020, the common shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,738,091 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil





shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: AVU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 05453A207 (new)

CENTRAL IRON ORE LIMITED ("CIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated December 15, 2020; effective at the open on Monday, December 21, 2020 the shares of the Company will resume trading.

NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. ("DASH")

[formerly Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. ("DASH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors November 30, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday December 21, 2020, the common shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Software Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

89,172,749 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: DASH (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 64073L101 (new)

PRAIRIE STORM RESOURCES CORP. ("PSEC")

[formerly Quendale Capital Corp. ("QOC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol,

Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 9, 2020, the Company has now completed a Qualifying Transaction.

Reinstated for Trading

Effective at the opening, Monday, December 21, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of Prairie Storm Resources Corp. on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PSEC".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated November 29, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Monday, December 21, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length three-cornered amalgamation of Prairie Storm Energy Corp. in consideration of 143,750,037 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share.

41,510,289 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period and 2,010,000 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





1252841 BC Ltd. (Magdalena Slazar) Y 18,281,485 Hugh G. Ross Y 12,772,396 Bruce Waterman Y 12,772,396 Julian Din Y 4,470,334 Ketan Panchmatia Y 3,831,721 Greg Groten Y 3,831,721 Roderick Keith MacLeod Y 3,193,097 Michael Schmidt Y 638,624

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors' resolution on November 12, 2020, the Company has changed its name to "Prairie Storm Resources Corp.". There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, December 21, 2020, the common shares of Prairie Storm Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Quendale Capital Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 29, 2020, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as an 'Oil and gas extraction (except oil sands)' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

147,210,037 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 43,520,289 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PSEC (new)



CUSIP #: 73966M 10 0



Company Contact: Hugh G. Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer



Company Address: 2000 – 350 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 3N9



Company Phone Number: 403-774-2901



Company Email Address: [email protected]

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION ("APC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:16 a.m. PST, December 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION ("APC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, December 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 521,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.24 per share



Warrants: 521,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 521,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated ** announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ALTAMIRA GOLD CORP. ("ALTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an assignment and transfer of mining rights agreement dated April 6, 2020 among Alta Floresta Gold Mineracao Ltda. ("Alta"), Para Alta Floresta Gold Mineracao Ltda. Epp ["Para", together with Alta, the "Subsidiaries" of Altamira Gold Corp. (the "Company")] and Mineracao Do Para Ltda. ("MAP"), whereby the Subsidiaries will transfer the mineral rights of the Crepori Gold Project located in the state of Para, Brazil to MAP for a cash consideration of $500,000, subject to a 4% NSR to the Company.

________________________________________

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,410,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2018, extended to December 30, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2021



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,410,000 flow-through shares with 2,410,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 30, 2016.

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:54 a.m. PST, December 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, December 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2020 pursuant to an amended credit facility with Windsor Private Capital:

Convertible Debenture $1,000,172.37 in principal amount of secured convertible debentures ("Debentures").



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares of the Company at a price per share equal to $0.17.



Maturity date: December 31, 2022



Prepayment: The Company will have the option to prepay all or a portion of the Debentures, at any time or from time to time, upon thirty days' prior written notice to the lender. Partial prepayments must be in the amounts of not less than $250,000.



Interest rate: 10% per annum with accrued interest payable monthly, in arrears, on the last day of each calendar month. Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 15, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$1,762,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at US$0.18 per share until maturity



Maturity date: 48 months from issuance



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 55 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of US$123,340 and 704,800 broker warrants payable to Cantone Research, Inc. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of US$0.18 per share for a period of 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated October 15, 2020 and October 23, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:57 a.m. PST, December 17, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOOP INSIGHTS INC. ("MTRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, December 17, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures, Amendments

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to amend the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture: $500,000



Original Conversion Price: $0.15



New Conversion Price: $0.10



Original Maturity Date: January 15, 2021



New Maturity Date: July 31, 2022



Interest Rate: 12% per annum

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 7,692,307 common shares and a convertible debenture of $500,000, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on February 5, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 4, 2020 and August 7, 2020.

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (« MOS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Débentures convertibles, Amendements

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté les modifications à la débenture convertible suivante :

Débentures convertibles : 500 000 $



Prix de conversion initial : 0,15 $



Nouveau prix de conversion : 0,10 $



Date d'échéance initiale : 15 janvier 2021



Nouvelle date d'échéance : 31 juillet 2022



Taux d'intérêt : 12 % par année

La débenture convertible a été émise en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant un total de 7 692 307 actions ordinaires et une débenture convertible de 500 000 $, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 5 février 2019.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 4 août 2020 et 7 août 2020.

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 15, 2020, between Numinus Wellness Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of MindSpace Psychology Services Inc. – a Montreal-based full-service well-being organization that began as a state-of-the-art psychology clinic with a focus on evidence-based approaches to mental health.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $500,000 cash payment on closing, issue an aggregate of 441,176 common shares over a two year period, and issue up to an additional $1,100,000 in common shares (based on a 5-day VWAP prior to issuance) upon the achievement of certain performance targets and conditions having been met.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 15, 2020.

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,807,778 Non-Flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.90 per share







Warrants: 1,807,778 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,807,778 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause.







Number of Shares: 2,010,000 Flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $1.00 per share







Number of Placees: 13 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Sprott Asset Management Y 1,000,000 Richard Boulay Y 10,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $16,220 cash and 18,000 warrants payable.









PI Financial Corp. $21,600 cash and 24,000 warrants payable.









-Each warrant is exercisable into one share at $1.25 for two years from closing, subject to an acceleration clause.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,333,334 flow-through units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.06 per FT Unit



Warrants: 4,166,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,166,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 per share for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $17,500 cash commission payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and $17,500 cash commission payable to GloRes Capital Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company shall issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

VALENCIA CAPITAL INC. ("VAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

WOW UNLIMITED MEDIA INC. ("WOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced October 17, 2020 and November 17, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $4,700,000







Conversion Price: Convertible at $0.55 into 8,545,454 common shares.







Maturity date: November 17, 2023.







Interest rate: 9.5% per annum







Number of Placees: 17 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of $1,000 Debentures





John Vandervelde Y 246 L.C. Holdings Inc. (Lawrence Chernin) Y 100 Network Capital Inc. (David Richards) Y 100 Fredrick G. Seibert Y 242 Bell Media Inc. (Michelle Mendes) Y 519 Michael Hirsh Y 400





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $10,000 cash payable.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

