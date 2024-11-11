VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3344

FLORIDA CANYON GOLD INC. ("FCGV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the common shares of Florida Canyon Gold Inc. ("Florida Canyon") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Florida Canyon shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated July 28, 2024, between Florida Canyon and Integra Resources Corp. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Florida Canyon (the "Arrangement").

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Florida Canyon's shareholders are entitled to receive 0.467 of a common share of the Buyer (the "Consideration"). To receive the Consideration, shareholders of Florida Canyon must surrender the certificates representing their Florida Canyon shares or DRS Advice for such shares and all other required documents together with a duly completed and executed Letter of Transmittal to TSX Trust Company, as further disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated September 19, 2024.

For further details, please refer to Florida Canyon's Management Information Circular dated September 19, 2024 and news releases dated July 29, 2024, September 23, 2024, September 26, 2024, October 16, 2024 and October 25, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 8, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3345

PRIMARY HYDROGEN CORP ("HDRO")

[formerly Millbank Mining Corp. ("MILL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated August 9, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening November 13, 2024, the common shares of Primary Hydrogen Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Millbank Mining Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,476,911 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 241,951 shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: HDRO (new) CUSIP Number: 74167W103 (new)

24/11/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3346

AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: 690,000 convertible redeemable series B preferred units (the "Preferred Units") of AIP Realty Trust (the "Trust") for gross proceeds of US$345,000



Purchase Price: US$0.50 per Preferred Unit



Maturity date: Each Preferred Unit shall be convertible into one unit of the Trust at no additional cost, on the earlier of: (a) five business days following the holder of such Preferred Units providing notice to the Trust of its intent to convert its Preferred Units; (b) the closing by the Trust of any merger, acquisition, plan of arrangement, restructuring, reverse takeover or other similar transaction involving the Trust; (c) at the option of the trustees of the Trust; and (d) April 30, 2027.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 4, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3347

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $41,366.88 ($30,000 USD) Securities Issued: 258,543 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.16 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 22, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3348

GENIUS METALS INC. ("GENI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $757,000



Offering: 9,462,500 Listed Shares with 4,731,250 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.08 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 24, 2024, and October 4, 2024.

MÉTAUX GENIUS INC. (« GENI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 757 000 $



Placement : 9 462 500 actions inscrites et 4 731 250 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,08 $ par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 0,12 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 24 septembre 2024, et du 4 octobre 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3349

HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: $744,921 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into up to 14,898,420 common shares at $0.05 during the first year and into up to 7,449,210 common shares at $0.10 purchase price thereafter until maturity with 7,440,000 detachable warrants







Conversion Price: $0.05 per common shares during the first year and $0.10 per common share thereafter



Maturity date: 3 years from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 2, 2024 and November 2, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3350

HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 54,894,641 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,544,000 principal amount of previously issued convertible debentures and $200,732.05 accrued interest (up to September 15, 2024).

Number of Creditors : 16 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company news releases dated October 2 and November 2, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3351

KUTCHO COPPER CORP. ("KC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,288,500



Offering: 12,885,000 Listed Shares with 12,885,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.16 per Listed Share for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) N/a 618,800



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration right



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 04, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3352

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.UN")("PVF.PR.U")("PVF.WT")("PVF.PR.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Capital Reorganization

BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Partners Value Investments L.P.'s (the "Company") share capital reorganization involving a change to the structure of how the Company owns its interest in Partners Value Investments Inc. ("PVII") and subsequent changes to the structure of how PVII owns its interest in Partners Value Split Corp. ("PV Split") (the 'Reorganization').

Pursuant to the reorganization, among other things, PVII amended its articles to: (a) redesignate the voting common shares held by the Company ("Common Shares") as Class A restricted voting shares, which have substantially the same terms as the Common Shares but are entitled to elect 50% of the directors of PVII; and (b) create Class B restricted voting shares ("Class B Shares"), which are not entitled to dividends, are redeemable for a nominal amount and are entitled to elect 50% of the directors of PVII. A new trust, Partners Value Holding Trust, subscribed for Class B Shares and is the sole owner of PVII shares of that class. As a result, the Company no longer controls PVII, but has retained 100% of its economic interest in PVII.

Subsequently, a similar change has been made to the articles of PV Split. As a result of the transaction, PVII now owns 100% of the Class A restricted voting shares of PV Split, which have substantially the same terms as the voting shares of PV Split but are entitled to elect 50% of the directors of PV Split and a new trust, Partners Value Split Holding Trust, holds 100% of the new Class B restricted voting shares of PV Split, which are not entitled to dividends, are redeemable for a nominal amount and are entitled to elect 50% of the directors of PV Split. As a result, PVII no longer controls PV Split, but has retained 100% of its economic interest in PV Split.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 01, 2024.

