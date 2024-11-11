TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3344
FLORIDA CANYON GOLD INC. ("FCGV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the common shares of Florida Canyon Gold Inc. ("Florida Canyon") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of Florida Canyon shares results from the completion of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement dated July 28, 2024, between Florida Canyon and Integra Resources Corp. (the "Buyer"), whereby the Buyer has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Florida Canyon (the "Arrangement").
Under the terms of the Arrangement, Florida Canyon's shareholders are entitled to receive 0.467 of a common share of the Buyer (the "Consideration"). To receive the Consideration, shareholders of Florida Canyon must surrender the certificates representing their Florida Canyon shares or DRS Advice for such shares and all other required documents together with a duly completed and executed Letter of Transmittal to TSX Trust Company, as further disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated September 19, 2024.
For further details, please refer to Florida Canyon's Management Information Circular dated September 19, 2024 and news releases dated July 29, 2024, September 23, 2024, September 26, 2024, October 16, 2024 and October 25, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 8, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3345
PRIMARY HYDROGEN CORP ("HDRO")
[formerly Millbank Mining Corp. ("MILL")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a director's resolution dated August 9, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening November 13, 2024, the common shares of Primary Hydrogen Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Millbank Mining Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
31,476,911 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
241,951 shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HDRO (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
74167W103 (new)
_______________________________________
24/11/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3346
AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
690,000 convertible redeemable series B preferred units (the "Preferred Units") of AIP Realty Trust (the "Trust") for gross proceeds of US$345,000
|
Purchase Price:
|
US$0.50 per Preferred Unit
|
Maturity date:
|
Each Preferred Unit shall be convertible into one unit of the Trust at no additional cost, on the earlier of: (a) five business days following the holder of such Preferred Units providing notice to the Trust of its intent to convert its Preferred Units; (b) the closing by the Trust of any merger, acquisition, plan of arrangement, restructuring, reverse takeover or other similar transaction involving the Trust; (c) at the option of the trustees of the Trust; and (d) April 30, 2027.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated November 4, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3347
BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$41,366.88 ($30,000 USD)
|
Securities Issued:
|
258,543 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.16 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 22, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3348
GENIUS METALS INC. ("GENI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$757,000
|
Offering:
|
9,462,500 Listed Shares with 4,731,250 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.08 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.12 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 24, 2024, and October 4, 2024.
MÉTAUX GENIUS INC. (« GENI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 novembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
757 000 $
|
Placement :
|
9 462 500 actions inscrites et 4 731 250 bons de souscription
|
Prix offert :
|
0,08 $ par action inscrite
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
bons de souscription :
|
0,12 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois
|
Commissions en titres :
|
S.O.
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 24 septembre 2024, et du 4 octobre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3349
HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$744,921 principal amount of convertible debenture convertible into up to 14,898,420 common shares at $0.05 during the first year and into up to 7,449,210 common shares at $0.10 purchase price thereafter until maturity with 7,440,000 detachable warrants
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.05 per common shares during the first year and $0.10 per common share thereafter
|
Maturity date:
|
3 years from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.075 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 2, 2024 and November 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3350
HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 54,894,641 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,544,000 principal amount of previously issued convertible debentures and $200,732.05 accrued interest (up to September 15, 2024).
Number of Creditors : 16 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company news releases dated October 2 and November 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3351
KUTCHO COPPER CORP. ("KC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,288,500
|
Offering:
|
12,885,000 Listed Shares with 12,885,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.16 per Listed Share for a 3-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/a 618,800
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 04, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3352
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.UN")("PVF.PR.U")("PVF.WT")("PVF.PR.V")
BULLETIN TYPE: Share Capital Reorganization
BULLETIN DATE: November 11, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Partners Value Investments L.P.'s (the "Company") share capital reorganization involving a change to the structure of how the Company owns its interest in Partners Value Investments Inc. ("PVII") and subsequent changes to the structure of how PVII owns its interest in Partners Value Split Corp. ("PV Split") (the 'Reorganization').
Pursuant to the reorganization, among other things, PVII amended its articles to: (a) redesignate the voting common shares held by the Company ("Common Shares") as Class A restricted voting shares, which have substantially the same terms as the Common Shares but are entitled to elect 50% of the directors of PVII; and (b) create Class B restricted voting shares ("Class B Shares"), which are not entitled to dividends, are redeemable for a nominal amount and are entitled to elect 50% of the directors of PVII. A new trust, Partners Value Holding Trust, subscribed for Class B Shares and is the sole owner of PVII shares of that class. As a result, the Company no longer controls PVII, but has retained 100% of its economic interest in PVII.
Subsequently, a similar change has been made to the articles of PV Split. As a result of the transaction, PVII now owns 100% of the Class A restricted voting shares of PV Split, which have substantially the same terms as the voting shares of PV Split but are entitled to elect 50% of the directors of PV Split and a new trust, Partners Value Split Holding Trust, holds 100% of the new Class B restricted voting shares of PV Split, which are not entitled to dividends, are redeemable for a nominal amount and are entitled to elect 50% of the directors of PV Split. As a result, PVII no longer controls PV Split, but has retained 100% of its economic interest in PV Split.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 01, 2024.
_______________________________________
