VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Company

Cease Trade Orders have been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on June 4, 2021 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)









HMT 1 Halmont Properties







Corporation interim financial report 2021/03/31







interim management's discussion







and analysis 2021/03/31







certification of interim filings 21/03/31



LBL 2 Lattice Biologics Ltd. interim financial report 2021/03/31







interim management's discussion







and analysis 2021/03/31







certification of interim filings 2021/03/31



HAND 2 Handa Mining







Corporation annual audited financial statements 2021/01/31







annual management's discussion







and analysis 2021/01/31







certification of annual filings 2021/01/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.015 Payable Date: uly 30, 2021; August 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 Record Date: July 5, 2021; August 6, 2021 and September 3, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: July 2, 2021; August 5, 2021 and September 2, 2021 respectively.

________________________________________

CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Contact Gold Corp. (the "Company") on May 25, 2021, the Company has changed its corporate jurisdiction from the State of Nevada to the Province of British Columbia and has completed an internal corporate reorganization by way of plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") with its securityholders and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as more particularly described in the Company's information circular dated April 23, 2021 (the "Information Circular"). TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was completed on June 4, 2021, and has resulted in the Company's shareholders receiving, or being entitled to receive, for every one common share of the Nevada incorporated Company, one common share of the now British Columbia incorporated Company, bearing the new CUSIP set out below. There is no name change or consolidation of capital in connection with the Arrangement.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, the common shares of the British Columbia incorporated Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of the Nevada incorporated Company will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

240,837,627 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Service Inc. Trading Symbol: C (no change) CUSIP Number: 21074F103 (new)

Company Contact: Matthew Lennox-King, President & CEO

Company Address: 1050 – 400 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC V6C 3A6

Company Phone Number: 1 (604) 449-3361

Company Email Address: [email protected]

For further information, refer to the Information Circular and the Company's news releases dated April 21, 2021 and June 4, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

LQWD FINTECH CORP. ("LQWD")

[formerly, Interlapse Technologies Corp. ("INLA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on May 24, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday June 9, 2021, the common shares of LQwD FinTech Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Interlapse Technologies Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a ''technology" company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,266,521 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow:

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: LQWD (new) CUSIP Number: 50213W107 (new)

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business -Completed, Resume Trading, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Change of Business:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Change of Business ("COB") of Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the "Company") described in its Information Circular dated January 26, 2021 (the "Circular"). The closing of the Change of Business has occurred, as announced in news releases dated May 21, 2021 and June 4, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Wednesday June 9, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered as a Financial Services Issuer.

The COB consists in the Company's arm's length acquisition indirectly through its subsidiary, Brattle Acquisition I Corp. ("Brattle Acquireco"), of South Dakota Partners, Inc. ("SDP") for a consideration of 1,916,200 common shares in the capital of Brattle Acquireco (the "Exchangeable Shares") in exchange for a 3% interest in Brattle Acquireco, which Exchangeable Shares will be exchangeable, at the option of the holder, for up to 19,162,000 Class A Shares at any time following approximately 12 months from closing of the acquisition, subject to downward adjustments if SDP does not achieve US$11,900,000 in revenues for the 12-month period after closing and/or if the net assets of SDP 12 months following closing is less than approximately US$2,800,000.

The Class A Shares have the same attributes as the common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share"), except that they do not carry the ‎right to vote and are convertible, subject to certain terms and conditions, into Common Shares on a one-‎for-one basis.

A total of 1,148,189 Exchangeable Shares and 737,000 Common Shares issued pursuant to the transaction have been escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 1 Surplus Escrow Agreement. A total of 7,869,005 Common Shares and 876,231 compensation options are subject to Seed Share Resale Restrictions ("SSRR") and are subject to SSRR hold periods.

The Company is classified as a "Medical equipment and supplies manufacturinghttp://www23.statcan.gc.ca/imdb/p3VD.pl?Function=getClassifDetail&db=imdb&dis=2&adm=8&VD=118464&CL=102246" issuer (NAICS Number: 33911).

For further information, please refer to the Circular, a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated September 09, 2020, trading in the securities of the Company will resume at the opening on Wednesday June 9, 2021.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to two Non-Brokered Private Placements (the "Offering"), which consisted of the issuance of subscription receipts that were exchanged into Common Shares upon closing of the COB, as follows:

Number of Shares: 7,869,005 Common Shares

Purchase Price: $0.4749 per Common Share

And: Number of Common Shares: 2,121,232 Common Shares

Purchase Price: $0.8548 per Common Share

Warrants: 2,121,232 warrants to purchase 2,121,232 Common Shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 per Common Share until December 18, 2022, subject to an acceleration clause

In aggregate: Number of Placees: 27 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of

Common

Shares Jane E. Kiernan Y 114,914 Leslie H. Cross & Deborah L. Cross Family Trust Y 236,056 Kenneth Kashkin Y 47,470 Luke T. Faulstick Y 347,659 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement (3 Placees) P 796,144







Finders' Fee: Finders collectively received a cash payment of $249,768, 876,231 compensation options to purchase 876,231 Common Shares exercisable at a price of $0.4749 per Common Share for a period of 24 months post-closing of the Offering and 243,675 compensation options to purchase 243,675 Common Shares exercisable at a price of $0.8548 per Common Share for a period of 24 months post-closing of the Offering.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Offering via a press releases dated December 21, 2020 and June 4, 2021.

Shares for debt

In connection with the COB, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 737,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of US$0.1194 ($0.156) per share to settle outstanding debt of the Company amounting to US$88,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / Pro Group=P Number of

Shares Leslie H. Cross Y 737,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 6, 2020 and June 4, 2021.

The TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Post-Transactional Capitalization Unlimited Common Shares with no par value of which 44,677,545 Common Shares are issued ‎and outstanding ‎ ‎ Securities Subject to Escrow: 1,148,189 Exchangeable Shares are subject to escrow of which 114,818 are released at the date of this bulletin, 737,000 Common Shares are subject to escrow of which 73,700 are released at the date of this bulletin.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SGMD (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: ‎79549X109 (UNCHANGED)‎

Company Contact: Leslie Cross, Interim Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 3330 Caminito Daniella, Del Mar, California 92014 Company Phone Number: (800) 760-6826 E-mail Address: [email protected] Web site: https://www.salonaglobal.com

___________________________________

TIER ONE SILVER INC. ("TSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday, June 9, 2021, the common shares of Tier One Silver Inc. ("Tier One") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Gold & Silver Ore Mining' company (NAICS Number: 212220).

Tier One was incorporated under BCBCA on July 23, 2020, primarily for the purpose of carrying out a spin-out by way of plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Auryn Resources Inc. ("Auryn"). The Arrangement was completed on October 9, 2020. As a result of the completion of the Arrangement and subsequent acquisitions, Tier One holds interests in various properties, including the Curibaya Project in Peru.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, 112,340,434 shares of Tier One were issued to the shareholders of Auryn. Tier One completed a non-brokered private placement in March 2021, raising gross proceeds of $13,454,463 through the issuance of 13,454,463 shares at $1.00 per share.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

125,794,897 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: TSLV CUSIP Number: 88651M108



For further information, please refer to Tier One's Listing Application (Form 2B) dated June 3, 2021, which is available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Tracy George Company Address: 600-1199 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3T5, Canada Company Phone Number: 778-729-0600 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

21/06/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AARDVARK CAPITAL CORP. ("ACCA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated June 3, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business June 4, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Monday, June 7, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on June 7, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $330,000 (3,300,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

_____________________________________________

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("CLAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,120,060 shares at a deemed price of $0.035 per share to settle outstanding debt for $214,202.10.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") designed to encourage the exercise of 18,550,026 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price $0.22 per share for a one-year period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received one-half of one Series A common share purchase warrant (each whole Series A common share purchase warrant, a "Series A Incentive Warrant"), and one-half of one Series B common share purchase warrant (each whole Series B common share purchase warrant, a "Series B Incentive Warrant") in additional Incentive Warrants of the Company (as further described below).

The Early Exercise Period commenced on April 13, 2021 and expired on May 12, 2021.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 5,213,612 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $1,146,994.64 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 5,213,612 common shares and 5,213,612 aggregate Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 5,213,612 common shares

Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): 0.22 per common share

Incentive Warrants: 2,606,806 whole Series A Incentive Warrants to purchase 2,606,806 shares



2,606,806 whole Series B Incentive Warrants to purchase 2,606,806 shares



Each Series A Incentive Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.44 per share for a period of 6 months from the date of issuance.



Each Series B Incentive Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $1.20 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 38 Placees



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of

Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 180,464 [2 placees]

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continues to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.22 per common share for a one-year period from the date of issuance in accordance with its terms.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 12, 2021, May 7, 2021 and May 13, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. ("AUEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documents pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 7, 2021 between Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and Shannon Baird (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the 11000-hectare Rayfield Copper-Gold property (the "Property") consisting of 505-hectare Rayfield 001 and 80-hectare Owen property, located in the Quesnel Trough copper belt, British Columbia. By way of Consideration, the Company will make an aggregate cash payment of $8,000 and issue 20,000 common shares. The shares are subject to a floor price that is not less than the discounted market price as of the date of the announcement (or $0.36). Any waiver of the floor price will be subject further Exchange review and acceptance.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 18, 2021.

________________________________________

KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated April 27, 2021 and May 10, 2021:

Number of Securities: 5,450,000 charity flow-through common shares

2,437,000 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.63 per charity flow-through common share

$0.51 per flow-through common share

Warrants: 3,943,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,943,500 shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.70 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement

Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Barry Macneil Y 30,000 Aggregate ProGroup (2 placees) P 100,000

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. received a cash commission of $312,140.54 and 529,334 compensation warrants to purchase 529,334 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.51 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 3, 2021.

_______________________________________

MOMENTOUS CAPITAL CORP. ("MCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 3, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,274,834 common shares at $0.2114 per share to settle outstanding debt of $269,500.

Number of Creditors: 2

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 7, 2021.

________________________________________

NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Warrants: 12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 62 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Crescat Portfolio Management LLC Y 2,000,000

(Crescat Global Macro Masterfund Ltd;

Crescat Precious Metals Master Fund Ltd;

Crescat Long/Short Fund LP)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP. ("VONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 07, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 03, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,705,880 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.425 per flow-through common share

Warrants: 2,352,940 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,352,940 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.425 until May 27, 2023

Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: CDN$120,000 in cash and 282,352 finders warrants payable to Laurentian Bank Securities. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.425 until May 27, 2023.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. ("WMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2021, April 20, 2021 and May 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,778,750 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrants: 6,889,375 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,889,375 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 90 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Latin Resources Ltd. (Chris Gale) Y 2,700,000

Rodney Stevens Y 50,000

Chris Gale Y 250,000

Jason Cubitt Y 100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000

[2 Placees]

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. received $12,810

PI Financial Corp. received $17,150

Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $21,420

Leede Jones Gable Inc. received $1,050

Stephenavenue Securities Inc. received $1,400

Pac Partners received $46,253

Euroz Hartleys Limited received $30,450

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 14, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 4, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,590,389 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from June 11, 2021 to June 10, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Beacon Securities Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 7, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,518,420 shares

Purchase Price: $0.135 per share

Warrants: 3,518,420 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,518,420 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Jeremy Ross Y 370,370

Ehsan Agahi Y 185,186

TP Capital Inc. (Leah Marinelli) Y 740,740

Perfect Storm Holdings Ltd. (Anthony Paterson) Y 370,370

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 46,200

[1 Placee]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

tsxventure.com

