VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRADDA HEAD LITHIUM LIMITED ("BHLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening of Thursday, November 10, 2022, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'all other non-metallic mineral mining and quarrying' company, NAICS 212398.

The Company is presently trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange under the stock symbol BHL.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: common shares with no par value of which

390,609,439 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 71,710,803 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Trading Symbol: BHLI (new) CUSIP Number: G15409108



For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated October 27, 2022 and filed on sedar.

Company Contact: Piotr Schabik, CFO



Company Address: Viking House, Nelson Street, Douglas, Isle of Man

IM1 2AH Company Phone Number: +44 (0) 7624 314 785



Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

GALAXY VENTURES INC. ("GXY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated August 15, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective August 16, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open on November 10, 2022, the common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on November 10, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

8,100,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 3,520,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the

offering



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: GXY.P CUSIP Number: 36321X103 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 500,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 30 months from listing date.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 15, 2022.

Company Contact: Joanthan Younie Company Address: 615 – 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver BC, V6C 2V6 Company Phone Number: (604) 780-2510 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business-Completed, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Change of Business – Completed:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the change of business (the "Change of Business") of Mason Graphite Inc. (the "Company") described in its management information circular dated June 17, 2022.

The Company has completed a Change of Business from mining exploration to investment. The Company's investment strategy will be to develop vertical and horizontal integration in the mining industry, with a special focus on industrial and specialty minerals, notably battery-related materials and their by-products.

The Company is now classified as an "All other miscellaneous funds and financial vehicles" Issuer (NAICS Number: 526989).

For further details, please refer to the management information circular of the Company dated June 17, 2022, available on SEDAR. The Company announced by press release dated October 26, 2022, that the Change of Business has been completed.

Company Tier Reclassification:

In accordance with Policy 2.5 of the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 Company. Therefore, effective Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1





Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 141,292,585 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Securities: Nil



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (Toronto)



Trading Symbol: LLG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 57520W100 (UNCHANGED)



Company Contact: Mr. Peter Damouni, CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director Company Address: 3030, Le Carrefour Blvd, Suite 600, Laval, Quebec, H7T 2P5 Company Phone Number: (514) 289-3580 Company's website: https://masongraphite.com/en/about-us/ E-mail address: [email protected]



MASON GRAPHITE INC. (« LLG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement dans les activités-Complété, Reclassement du groupe de la société

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 novembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Changement dans les activités – Complété :

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt des documents de la société relativement au changement dans les activités de Mason Graphite inc. (la « société ») décrit dans sa circulaire d'information de la direction datée du 17 juin 2022.

La société a complété un changement d'activité de l'exploration minière à une société d'investissements. La stratégie d'investissement de la société sera de poursuivre une intégration verticale et horizontale dans l'industrie minière, avec un focus sur les minéraux industriels et spécialisés, notamment les matériaux liés aux batteries et leurs sous-produits.

La société est maintenant catégorisée comme étant un émetteur actif dans le secteur de « Tous les autres fonds et instruments financiers divers » (numéro de SCIAN : 526989).

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer à la circulaire d'information de la direction de la société datée du 17 juin 2022 qui est disponible sur SEDAR. La société a annoncé par communiqué de presse daté du 26 octobre 2022 que le changement dans les activités a été complété.

Reclassement du groupe de la société :

Conformément à la Politique 2.5, la société a rencontré les exigences relatives au groupe 1. Par conséquent, à l'ouverture des affaires jeudi le 10 novembre 2022, le classement de la société sera modifié du groupe 2 à :

Classement

Groupe 1

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 141 292 585 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation Titres entiercés : Aucun



Agent des transferts : Compagnie Trust TSX (Toronto)



Symbole au téléscripteur : LLG (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 57520W100 (INCHANGÉ)



Contact de la société : M. Peter Damouni, chef de la direction, secrétaire corporatif et administrateur Adresses de la société : 3030, Boul. Le Carrefour, Bureau 600, Laval, Québec, H7T 2P5 Téléphone de la société : (514) 289-3580 Site web de la société : https://masongraphite.com/fr/accueil/ Adresse de courriel : [email protected]

___________________________________

22/11/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATLAS ONE CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 11, 2022, and increased on October 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,683,334 flow-through shares

6,000,000 non-flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through share

$0.10 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 8,683,334 non-flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 8,683,334 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 2,683,334 non-flow-through warrants at $0.16 for 42 months

6,000,000 non-flow-through warrants at $0.16 for 24 months



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $26,000 N/A 166,667

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.16 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 4, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:41 a.m. PST, Nov.7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GLADIATOR METALS CORP. ("GLAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement ("Agreement") dated October 9, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in 7 mineral claims (the "Property") consisting of approximately 317 hectares located in the Greenwood area in British Columbia. In return, as total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with an aggregate of $15,000 in cash and issue 150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.064 per common share over a three year term.

In connection with acquiring the Property, as per the terms of the agreement, the Vendor will retain a 1.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Property and further retain certain rights to quarriable rocks. The Company will have the right buy back the NSR from the Vendor at any time for $500,000 in cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 11, 2022 and November 3, 2022.

________________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Toronto.

________________________________________

LI3 LITHIUM CORP. ("LILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,050,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 8,025,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,025,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two (2)-year period



Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 900,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 04, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 15,625,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.60 per common share



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,850,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 150,000

Agent's Fee: An aggregate of $1,500,000 and 937,500 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Clarus Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Ltd., PowerOne Capital Markets Limited, Jett Capital Advisors LLC, Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $1.60 for period of up to 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on October 5, 2022 and November 3, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SAMOTH OILFIELD INC. ("SCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 7, 2022 and October 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,923,259 non-flow-through shares

24,330,554 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per non-flow-through share

$0.13 per flow-through share



Warrants: 17,126,907 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,126,907 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,363,650 non-flow-through shares



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $227,191.74 N/A 1,799,955



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.11 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the company at a price of 17 cents for a two-year period from the date of issuance of the finder's warrants.

The Company issued news releases on October 4, 2022, and October 24, 2022, confirming closing of the first tranche and the second and final tranche of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

STILLWATER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,233,824

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 21, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 21, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 15,247,058 shares with 7,623,529 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 3, 2019.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]