VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0195

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 9, 2024, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on November 29, 2024 at 4:00 pm (Calgary time), the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which the Company issued 15,742,365 shares at a subscription price of $0.40 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,296,946.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 7, 2024 and December 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

25/01/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0196

ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a disposition of the Company's indirect 68% interest in Achieve Behavioral Health Greenville LLC (the "Entity") pursuant to a membership interest purchase agreement dated December 27, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the ARCpoint Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and a non-arm's length party (the "Purchaser").

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, the Purchaser will pay in aggregate USD $480,000 to acquire the Company's indirect 68% interest in the Entity, less USD $120,000 in recognition of net amounts owing between the parties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 30, 2024 and January 3, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0197

CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,010,505



Offering: 20,210,100 Listed Shares with 20,210,100 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a period of 12 months



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 418,100

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for

a period of 12 months



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 26, 2024, December

3, 2024, and December 13, 2024.





CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGENE (« CH »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : le 17 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 1 010 505 $



Placement : 20 210 100 actions inscrites et 20 210 100 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 0,05 $ par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des bons de souscription : 0,05 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 12 mois



Commissions en titres :

Actions Bons de souscription

Intermédiaires (total) S.O. 418 100

Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet

de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ pendant une période de

12 mois



Communication de l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 26 novembre 2024,

3 décembre 2024, et du 13 décembre 2024.





______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0198

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,222,615



Offering: 16,113,075 Listed Shares with 8,056,537 warrants



Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.35 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 748,453

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.35 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 12, 2024, July 29, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0199

EAST AFRICA METALS INC. ("EAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,000 Offering: 3,333,333 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 10, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0200

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $452,500.20



Offering: 6,033,336 Listed Shares with 6,033,336 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.075 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a period of 3 years



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 207,666

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable

at $0.10 for a period of 3 years



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 8, 2024,

October 11, 2024, and November 26, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0201

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,501,363 common shares at a deemed price of $0.055 and 2,501,363 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.07 per share for a 5-year period, to settle outstanding debt of $137,575.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 28, 2024 and June 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0202

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $490,878



Offering: 8,925,055 Listed Shares with 8,925,055 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.055 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per warrant for a 5-year period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated

August 31, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0203

GETTY COPPER INC. ("GTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $582,500 Securities Issued: 11,650,000 Listed Shares

1,650,000 Warrants Issue Price: $0.05 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a two-year period Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 10, 2024, and

December 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0204

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 27, 2024 ("Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with the securities commissions. The Prospectus Supplement to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 4, 2024 ("Supplement"), was filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories in Canada. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to have been issued by the regulators in the jurisdictions if the conditions of the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of securities ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Supplement to the Company's Prospectus, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $547,408.67 pursuant to the ATM Distribution in the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("Quarterly Period"), as set out below:

Agents: Research Capital Corporation Offering: 443,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period. Share Price: Varying prices during the Quarterly Period, with an average sale price of $1.2357 per Share. Agents' Warrants: None. Over-allotment Option: None. Agents' Commission: The Company paid an aggregate cash payment of $13,685.22 to the Agent for commission earned during the Quarterly Period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus, Supplement, and the news releases dated March 27, 2024; July 4, 2024; July 7, 2024; July 10, 2024; and November 19, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0205

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 822,467 shares to settle outstanding debt for $51,979.91.

Number of Creditors: 33 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: Creditors # of

Creditors Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $3,213.72 $0.0632 50,863









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0206

PETROFRONTIER CORP. ("PFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Contribution Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 1, 2024 between Petrofrontier Corp. ("PF"), Petrofrontier Limited Partnership ("PF LP"), Petrofrontier GP Ltd. ("PF GP") and an arm's length party ("Contributor") with respect to a funding arrangement. Pursuant to the Agreement PF will contribute all its petroleum and natural gas interests in the Cold Lake area of Alberta (the "Interests") to PF LP and the Contributor will contribute the principle sum of $14 million to PF LP in tranches as cash to be used towards developing the Interests. Upon fulfillment of the $14 million contribution, Petrofrontier GP Ltd. will hold 1% of the PF LP Units, Petrofrontier Corp. and the Contributor will each hold 49.5% of the PF LP Units.

In addition, the Contributor will provide PF a secured credit facility in the amount of $1,100,000 at 10% per annum for 18 months.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release(s) dated July 30, 2024, November 7, 2024 and January 7, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0207

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $300,000.00

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:







Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $300,000.00 $0.05 6,000,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 9, 2025. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0208

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 26, 2023 and July 26, 2023 ("Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission through a registration statement on Form F-10 relating to the Offering. The Prospectus Supplement dated November 15, 2023 ("Supplement"), was filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to have been issued by the regulators in the jurisdictions if the conditions of the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of securities ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Supplement to the Company's Prospectus, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $789,692 and $6,030,482 USD pursuant to the ATM Distribution during the quarterly period beginning on October 1, 2024 and ending on December 31, 2024 ("Quarterly Period"), as set out below:

Agents: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Canaccord Genuity LLC. Offering: 324,400 common shares in the capital of the Company sold on the Exchange ("TSXV Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period.

3,226,990 common shares in the capital of the Company sold on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period. Share Price: Varying prices during the Quarterly Period, with an average sale price of $2.43 per TSXV Share and $1.87 USD per NYSE Share. Agents' Warrants: None. Over-allotment Option: None. Agents' Commission: 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being an aggregate cash payment of $19,742 and $150,762 USD for the Quarterly Period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus, Supplement, and the news releases dated November 17, 2023; April 12, 2024; July 5, 2024; and January 10, 2025, which are available under the Company's SEDAR and EDGAR profiles.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0209

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $30,000,000



Offering: 75,000,000 Listed Shares with 75,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.40 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.47 per Listed Share for a 5-year period



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Commission Terms: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release(s) dated August 30, 2024,

September 26, 2024 and December 19, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0210

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated October 1, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second and final closing of the arm's length acquisition of Fortress Insurance Company, an Alberta registered and regulated automobile insurance company, of 2,125,000 common shares at $0.40 per share.

Combined with the first closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 27,318,922 common shares at $0.40 per share for the acquisition of Fortress Insurance Company. Two former shareholders of Fortress elected to receive all cash consideration in the aggregate amount of $2,153,164.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES CONSIDERATION $NIL 2,125,000 Common Shares NIL

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 22, 2024, March 26, 2024, April 22, 2024, June 18, 2024, October 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0211

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2025-0212

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a disposition of certain assets of the Company, including the outstanding common shares of Golden Vertex Corp. which holds the Moss mine located in Arizona (the "Assets"), pursuant to an agreement of purchase and sale dated December 2, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser").

Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, the Purchaser will pay $4,650,000 for the Assets, subject to certain adjustments.

The Company will remain suspended.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 4, 2024, December 19, 2024 and December 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

