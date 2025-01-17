TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 17, 2025, 18:53 ET
Jan. 17, 2025
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0195
THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 9, 2024, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on November 29, 2024 at 4:00 pm (Calgary time), the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which the Company issued 15,742,365 shares at a subscription price of $0.40 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,296,946.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 7, 2024 and December 5, 2024.
_______________________________________
25/01/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0196
ARCPOINT INC. ("ARC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a disposition of the Company's indirect 68% interest in Achieve Behavioral Health Greenville LLC (the "Entity") pursuant to a membership interest purchase agreement dated December 27, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the ARCpoint Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and a non-arm's length party (the "Purchaser").
Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, the Purchaser will pay in aggregate USD $480,000 to acquire the Company's indirect 68% interest in the Entity, less USD $120,000 in recognition of net amounts owing between the parties.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 30, 2024 and January 3, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0197
CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION ("CH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,010,505
|
Offering:
|
20,210,100 Listed Shares with 20,210,100 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a period of 12 months
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
418,100
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated November 26, 2024, December
CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGENE (« CH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : le 17 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
1 010 505 $
|
Placement :
|
20 210 100 actions inscrites et 20 210 100 bons de souscription
|
Prix offert :
|
0,05 $ par action inscrite
|
Modalités d'exercice des bons de souscription :
|
0,05 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 12 mois
|
Commissions en titres :
|
Actions
|
Bons de souscription
|
Intermédiaires (total)
|
S.O.
|
418 100
|
Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet
|
Communication de l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 26 novembre 2024,
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0198
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,222,615
|
Offering:
|
16,113,075 Listed Shares with 8,056,537 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.35 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
748,453
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.35 for a two-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 12, 2024, July 29, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0199
EAST AFRICA METALS INC. ("EAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$500,000
|
Offering:
|
3,333,333 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 10, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0200
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$452,500.20
|
Offering:
|
6,033,336 Listed Shares with 6,033,336 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.075 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share for a period of 3 years
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
0
|
207,666
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 8, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0201
FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,501,363 common shares at a deemed price of $0.055 and 2,501,363 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.07 per share for a 5-year period, to settle outstanding debt of $137,575.
Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 28, 2024 and June 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0202
FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$490,878
|
Offering:
|
8,925,055 Listed Shares with 8,925,055 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.055 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.07 per warrant for a 5-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0203
GETTY COPPER INC. ("GTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$582,500
|
Securities Issued:
|
11,650,000 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 10, 2024, and
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0204
KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 27, 2024 ("Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with the securities commissions. The Prospectus Supplement to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 4, 2024 ("Supplement"), was filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories in Canada. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to have been issued by the regulators in the jurisdictions if the conditions of the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System have been satisfied.
Further to an at-the-market offering of securities ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Supplement to the Company's Prospectus, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $547,408.67 pursuant to the ATM Distribution in the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 ("Quarterly Period"), as set out below:
|
Agents:
|
Research Capital Corporation
|
Offering:
|
443,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period.
|
Share Price:
|
Varying prices during the Quarterly Period, with an average sale price of $1.2357 per Share.
|
Agents' Warrants:
|
None.
|
Over-allotment Option:
|
None.
|
Agents' Commission:
|
The Company paid an aggregate cash payment of $13,685.22 to the Agent for commission earned during the Quarterly Period.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus, Supplement, and the news releases dated March 27, 2024; July 4, 2024; July 7, 2024; July 10, 2024; and November 19, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0205
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 822,467 shares to settle outstanding debt for $51,979.91.
Number of Creditors: 33 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$3,213.72
|
$0.0632
|
50,863
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0206
PETROFRONTIER CORP. ("PFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Contribution Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 1, 2024 between Petrofrontier Corp. ("PF"), Petrofrontier Limited Partnership ("PF LP"), Petrofrontier GP Ltd. ("PF GP") and an arm's length party ("Contributor") with respect to a funding arrangement. Pursuant to the Agreement PF will contribute all its petroleum and natural gas interests in the Cold Lake area of Alberta (the "Interests") to PF LP and the Contributor will contribute the principle sum of $14 million to PF LP in tranches as cash to be used towards developing the Interests. Upon fulfillment of the $14 million contribution, Petrofrontier GP Ltd. will hold 1% of the PF LP Units, Petrofrontier Corp. and the Contributor will each hold 49.5% of the PF LP Units.
In addition, the Contributor will provide PF a secured credit facility in the amount of $1,100,000 at 10% per annum for 18 months.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release(s) dated July 30, 2024, November 7, 2024 and January 7, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0207
SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 Common Shares to settle outstanding debt for $300,000.00
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount
Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$300,000.00
|
$0.05
|
6,000,000
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 9, 2025. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0208
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 26, 2023 and July 26, 2023 ("Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission through a registration statement on Form F-10 relating to the Offering. The Prospectus Supplement dated November 15, 2023 ("Supplement"), was filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to have been issued by the regulators in the jurisdictions if the conditions of the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System have been satisfied.
Further to an at-the-market offering of securities ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Supplement to the Company's Prospectus, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $789,692 and $6,030,482 USD pursuant to the ATM Distribution during the quarterly period beginning on October 1, 2024 and ending on December 31, 2024 ("Quarterly Period"), as set out below:
|
Agents:
|
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Canaccord Genuity LLC.
|
Offering:
|
324,400 common shares in the capital of the Company sold on the Exchange ("TSXV Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period.
|
3,226,990 common shares in the capital of the Company sold on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE Shares") in aggregate during the Quarterly Period.
|
Share Price:
|
Varying prices during the Quarterly Period, with an average sale price of $2.43 per TSXV Share and $1.87 USD per NYSE Share.
|
Agents' Warrants:
|
None.
|
Over-allotment Option:
|
None.
|
Agents' Commission:
|
3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being an aggregate cash payment of $19,742 and $150,762 USD for the Quarterly Period.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus, Supplement, and the news releases dated November 17, 2023; April 12, 2024; July 5, 2024; and January 10, 2025, which are available under the Company's SEDAR and EDGAR profiles.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0209
THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$30,000,000
|
Offering:
|
75,000,000 Listed Shares with 75,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.47 per Listed Share for a 5-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Commission Terms:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Company's news release(s) dated August 30, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0210
THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated October 1, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second and final closing of the arm's length acquisition of Fortress Insurance Company, an Alberta registered and regulated automobile insurance company, of 2,125,000 common shares at $0.40 per share.
Combined with the first closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 27,318,922 common shares at $0.40 per share for the acquisition of Fortress Insurance Company. Two former shareholders of Fortress elected to receive all cash consideration in the aggregate amount of $2,153,164.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$NIL
|
2,125,000 Common Shares
|
NIL
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 22, 2024, March 26, 2024, April 22, 2024, June 18, 2024, October 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0211
TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2025-0212
ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2025
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a disposition of certain assets of the Company, including the outstanding common shares of Golden Vertex Corp. which holds the Moss mine located in Arizona (the "Assets"), pursuant to an agreement of purchase and sale dated December 2, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser").
Pursuant to the terms of the transaction, the Purchaser will pay $4,650,000 for the Assets, subject to certain adjustments.
The Company will remain suspended.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 4, 2024, December 19, 2024 and December 31, 2024.
_______________________________________
