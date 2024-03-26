VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0897

HYPERCHARGE NETWORKS CORP. ("HC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday March 28, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an electrical vehicle charging company.

The Company is presently trading on Cboe Canada.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

70,396,834 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 4,742,875 common shares remain escrowed pursuant to a pre-existing escrow agreement

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: HC CUSIP Number: 44916D102

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 26, 2024 and the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Navraj Dosanjh Company Address: Unit 208, 1075 West 1st Street

North Vancouver, BC V7P 3T4 Company Phone Number: 1-866-764-5433 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0898

MEGA COPPER LTD. ("MCU.H")

[formerly Mega Copper Ltd. ("MCU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Mega Copper Ltd., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday March 28, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of March 28, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from MCU to MCU.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0899

TOKENS.COM CORP. ("COIN") ("COIN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares and Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, March 28, 2024, the shares and warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Data Processing, Hosting and Related Services' company.

The Company is presently trading on Cboe Canada.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

120,955,592 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: COIN CUSIP Number: 88908C 10 1



Capitalization on Warrants: 8,763,948 share purchase warrants issued

One share purchase warrant to purchase one common share at $1.15 per share to November 15, 2024.

Warrant Trading Symbol: COIN.WT Warrant CUSIP Number: 88908C 11 9

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 25, 2024.

Company Contact: Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Company Address: 3200 – 40 Temperance St., Bay Adelaide Centre North, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 0B4

Company Phone Number: (647) 578-7490

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0900

VALLEYVIEW RESOURCES LTD. ("VVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering (the "Offering") Prospectus dated January 9, 2024, has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 9, 2024. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the Alberta Securities Commission in Alberta, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company upon closing of the Offering are $450,000 (4,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange. Offering Price: $0.10 Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

12,750,000 common shares issued and outstanding upon closing of the Offering. Escrowed Shares: 1,150,000 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow,

Up to 3,000,000 consideration shares will be subject to a Tier 2 Value escrow agreement with retroactive release schedule to the date of this bulletin with 1,000,000 considerations shares subject to escrow at the date of this bulletin



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: VVR CUSIP Number: 92023N109 Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc. Agent Warrants: 360,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.10 for up to 60 months from the closing of the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 9, 2024.

Company Contact: Joel Leonard Company Address: 503 – 905 West Pender St., Vancouver, B.C., V6C 1L6 Company Phone Number: 778 838 3692 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

24/03/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0901

AGEDB TECHNOLOGY LTD. ("AGET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, March 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0902

ATI AIRTEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 8, 2024:

Number of Shares: 19,977,600 shares Purchase Price: $0.02 per share Warrants: 19,977,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,977,600 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 21, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0903

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 24, 2024:

Number of Units: 2,222,222 units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant Number of Charity FT Units: 7,692,308 Charity flow-through units ("Charity FT Units"). Each Charity FT Unit consists of one flow through common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant Purchase Price: $0.45 per Unit

$0.65 per Charity FT Unit Warrants: 4,957,265 whole warrants to purchase 4,957,265 shares Warrant Price: Each warrant is exercisable at an exercise price of $0.65 for a period of two years from the date of issuance Number of Placees: 66 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name # of Placee (s) Number of Securities Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 9 1,330,765 Agent's Fee: $360,000 in cash and 594,871 broker's warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities

Broker's Warrants Terms: Each Broker's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at the price of $0.45 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news release on February 14, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0904

G6 MATERIALS CORP. ("GGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length grant of intellectual property rights associated with graphene coating technology (the "Licensed Technology") between the Company and Graphene Corp. (the "Licensor"), a subsidiary of Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. ("Elcora"). The Company will pay to the Licensor the one-time license fee of $300,000 through the issuance of 3,333,333 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.09 per share.

No finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 28, 2024, and March 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0905

HIGHLAND COPPER COMPANY INC. ("HI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:57 a.m. PST, March 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0906

HIGHLAND COPPER COMPANY INC. ("HI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, March 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0907

MONGOLIA GROWTH GROUP LTD. ("YAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 25, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,760,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange during the period of April 2, 2024 to April 1, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0908

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 4, 2024:

Number of Shares: 28,396,857 common shares Purchase Price: $0.35 per common share Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 18,364,286 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 22, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0909

ORECAP INVEST CORP. ("OCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 25, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 23,316,772 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of April 2, 2024 to April 1, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Beacon Securities Limited on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0910

PALISADES GOLDCORP LTD. ("PALI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 20, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,395,198 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0911

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:12 p.m. PST, March 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0912

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0913

SABIO HOLDINGS INC. ("SBIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 21, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 852,184 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange during the period of April 2, 2024 to April 1, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Eight Capital on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0914

SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,568,500 common shares at a deemed value of $0.10 per share and 1,168,500 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.35 per share for a period of two years, to settle outstanding debt for $156,850.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $40,000 $0.10 400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]